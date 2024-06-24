Recruiting: State of Florida's elite 2026 quarterback class making college choices, leaving state

Florida’s heralded 2026 high school quarterback class is quickly becoming the committed 2026 quarterback class.

In the past three weeks, four of state’s top juniors have announced their college decisions and at least one more is expected to reveal his decision as soon as next month.

“The big thing was just the fit,” said Cocoa quarterback Brady Hart, who committed to Michigan on Tuesday. “I feel I fit perfect in that program, that system, that culture, that Michigan team.

“It’s important to me personally (to commit early). The quarterback has to be the leader on and off the field, and I think it sets a great example for the other kids in the 2026 class.”

Cocoa QB Brady Hart rolls away from the Dunnellon defense to pass during their game in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Hart is the latest of the group to make his announcement. Plantation-American Heritage five-star recruit Dia Bell committed to Texas on Monday, while Lake Mary four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs (Notre Dame) and Jesuit four-star prospect Will Griffin (Florida) both announced on June 1.

The next domino to fall likely will be Jones four-star Dereon Coleman, whose offers include Miami, Oklahoma, UCF and others.

“I think it’s awesome,” Hart said. “Florida’s not usually a quarterback state, and you have a bunch of good quarterbacks in Florida. The competition, the high level of play, I think its great.”

More: Florida 2025 commitment tracker: Miami continues busy week with Central S Amari Wallace

An elite quarterback class

Florida has produced outstanding quarterbacks in the past.

NFL starters Lamar Jackson (Boynton Beach), Geno Smith (Miramar) and Anthony Richardson (Gainesville Eastside) are from Florida. Minnesota Vikings first-round pick JJ McCarthy went to IMG. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck led Mandarin to its first state championship in program history.

Current high school seniors Carter Smith (Bishop Verot, Michigan commit) and Tramell Jones Jr. (Mandarin, Florida State commit) both are ranked in the top 24 quarterbacks in the nation on 247Sports' composite rankings.

But the 2026 class is something special, and a true outlier for Florida.

Jones quarterback Dereon Coleman sets up to throw during practice Friday in Orlando.

Seven players — Bell (No. 4), Hart (No. 9), Griffin (No. 10), Grubbs (No. 11), Coleman (No. 19), Seminole quarterback Michael Clayton (No. 35) and Edgewater quarterback Carter Emanuel (No. 50) — rank among the nation’s best at the sport's most important position.

Bell, the son of former NBA guard Raja Bell, has elite accuracy and guides one of the state’s most potent offenses. Grubbs rewrote Lake Mary’s record books in 2023 and has one of the strongest arms in the nation. Hart threw for 41 touchdowns and led Cocoa to the Class 2M title in his first year as a starter. Griffin is a multi-year starter with a muscular frame who already has thrown for more than 7,500 career yards. Coleman split time with Elite 11 Finalist Trever Jackson last year and led the Tigers with 2,236 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

“I’ve never seen this amount of talent in a centralized area,” Edgewater coach Cameron Duke said. “You have four or five from Tampa to Orlando, or Central Florida. I haven’t seen this many before. I think it’s a good crop of course, I think (Orlando-based quarterback trainer) Baylin (Trujillo) has done a good job. He’s done a good job of getting guys trained up, and kids are finding a place to play earlier. A lot of these guys started since their freshman or sophomore year at good programs. That’s good tape at good programs. There’s something to be said for that. It’s just the culture we’re in. There is no more waiting your turn at the quarterback position.”

‘When you know that you know’

Colleges want to build their recruiting classes around the quarterback position. A prized signal-caller becomes an instant draw for other recruits, especially for wide receivers.

So, while the 2026 class still has two years of high school left, it’s not too early for them to decide on their future home.

“I basically had all the offers that I wanted,” Bell said. “I had been narrowing down my list over the last month or so. I think that getting the QB in place allows programs to really build their class out and I wanted to be a part of that at Texas. It also allows me to focus less on recruiting and more on winning a state championship.”

Trujillo, whose list of trainees includes Grubbs, Hart, Coleman, Clayton and Emanuel, said he encourages his players to commit once they are comfortable.

“When I’m talking to my guys, I tell them, ‘When you feel that home feeling you commit.’ I told Brady, Michael, Dereon, Noah all the same thing,” Trujillo said. “When you know that you know, you go based off that feeling because someone else will take that feeling and take your spot.”

Lake Mary quarterback Noah Grubbs looks downfield.

Grubbs and Hart initially had different timelines, but made up their minds sooner than expected.

"I went on all my top school visits last year with my QB Trainer Baylin Trujillo and my family as well as (doing) the camp circuit last year and unofficials this past spring,” Grubbs said. “So, I’ve seen everything from my top schools and what they had to offer me. Nothing was going to change the way I felt when I first stepped foot at Notre Dame last summer, and how I felt when I went there on College GameDay versus Ohio State and this past spring when I went just (to) visit. Notre Dame always felt like home and, now I can confidently say, I’ve done my job as a recruit. Even though it seems early, I am confident I made my decision to be a part of the Irish family."

Top talent leaving the state

Schools tend to value different things at different positions, but there was a consensus desire from the in-state schools about the four quarterbacks who have committed this month. Each of them had offers from at least three of Florida’s four Power 4 programs.

Recruits Dia Bell and Byron Louis watch Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Still, all except for Griffin are leaving the state for college.

Dia Bell said it wasn’t a big deal to leave Florida, citing the fact that he’s already lived in multiple locations. After he was born, his dad played for Charlotte, Golden State and Utah, and also held a front office job in Cleveland.

Grubbs said location wasn’t really a factor in his decision.

“It’s not so much about leaving Florida to play college football as it is about my relationships with the staff at Notre Dame, their relationship with my QB trainer Baylin, how I felt being on their campus and where I see fit both academically and athletically to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL and becoming successful in life,” Grubbs said. "Notre Dame is that place for me."

While Grubbs committed to Notre Dame and Hart chose Michigan, Trujillo said that isn’t where they initially wanted to go. Grubbs’ dream school was Florida State, but the Seminoles didn’t really start recruiting him until he was well down the road with other schools. Hart’s dad played baseball at Florida, but the Gators were relatively slow to pursue him.

Trujillo puts a lot of stock in relationships, and he says the in-state schools that have done the best job recruiting his players are Miami and UCF.

“Miami was in Noah’s top 3, Brady’s top 3, Dereon would probably have them in his top three right now,” Trujillo said. “(Hurricanes offensive coordinator) Shannon Dawson has done a really good job recruiting them. Florida? Terrible. Florida State? Actually terrible. From my perspective, I have amazing relationships with Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, TCU and awesome relationships with Shannon and UCF. It’s all about relationships with my guys. I always preach about relationships and who you play for. It’s not about a school name.

“When the whole thing started, Noah wanted to go to Florida State and Brady wanted to go to Florida. I reached out and said, ‘Noah loves Florida State and Brady is a legacy kid,’ and it never happened until later in the game. I reached out on a consistent basis. I’m about relationships, and so are my guys. Notre Dame blew up my phone every day. Michigan blew up my phone every day. They’re going to schools they fell in love with. I wish my guys would stay in the state, selfishly. I’m big on that. I’m big on loyalty. My guys will be choosing a school that has them at the top.”

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Early recruiting: 4 of state of Florida's 2026 top quarterbacks committed