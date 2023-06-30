Recruiting: How state of Florida's classes stack up six months before early signing period

It may be early July, but we're also less than six months away from college football's early signing period.

Florida has been off to the best start of the seven in-state FBS programs. The Gators' 2024 class is ranked third nationally by 247Sports and On3 and fourth by Rivals and ESPN. No other in-state program is ranked in the top 25.

It's a long way to the finish line and classes tend to look very different in July than they do in late December, but here's a look at how the recruiting classes for each of the state's FBS programs is shaping up.

Note: Commitments are players who have publicly announced their decision by July 1.

Florida

Florida Gators recruit DJ Lagway listens to Florida Gators offensive analyst for quarterbacks Ryan O'Hara speak after the game during the Florida Gators Orange and Blue Spring Game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 13, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Commitments: 17

Best in class: Willis (Texas) QB DJ Lagway (5-star recruit)

Top in-state commit: Largo LB Adarius Hayes (No. 7 USA Today Florida Network top 100)

The Gators are putting together one of the best classes in the nation, headlined by Lagway and McKinney (Texas) safety Xavier Filsaime. Florida is loading up on the defensive side of the ball with four linemen, three linebackers and two defensive backs already committed. After signing a trio of in-state receivers last year, the Gators have commitments from IMG slot receiver Jerrae Hawkins and Carrollwood Day’s Izaiah Williams.

Florida Atlantic

Palm Beach Gardens free safety Michael Wright III picks off a pass during the Class 4M regional quarterfinal game between Gardens and Wellington on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Wright is committed to FAU.

Commitments: 13

Best in class: Belen Jesuit EDGE Gavench Marcelin (3-star recruit)

Top in-state commit: Marcelin

It was a busy June for first-year Owls coach Tom Herman and his staff as FAU landed seven commitments during the month, including Marcelin and Bishop Kenny interior offensive lineman Ethan Proffitt. The Owls have focused their attention on the trenches (three offensive line commits, two defensive line commits) and the secondary (four commitments).

Florida International

Treasure Coast offensive lineman Knajee Saffold committed to FIU in May.

Commitments: 6

Best in class: Lakeland CB Jameson Young (3-star recruit)

Top in-state commit: Young

The Panthers class has a strong Florida flair with all six commitments coming from the state, including four from Miami Dade or Broward county. The class features a pair of wide receivers (Stranahan’s Nicholas Smith and Miramar’s Eric Nelson Jr.) and two defensive backs (Young and Miami Northwestern’s Sadonnie Gay).

Florida State

Junior Tawaski Abrams puts on his Florida State hat after committing to play for the Noles at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Commitments: 11

Best in class: Colquitt County (Georgia) TE Landen Thomas (5-star recruit)

Top in-state commitment: Miami Central WR Lawayne McCoy (No. 32 USA Today Florida Network top 100)

The Seminoles got off to a great start as they had 11 commitments by the middle of April. While the momentum has stalled (momentarily), they’ve got a strong class with six players from Florida and five from Georgia. Florida State’s class is loaded with pass catchers, including Thomas, McCoy, Dunbar’s Tawaski Abrams and Columbia’s Camdon Frier.

Miami

Oct 14, 2022; Northport, AL, USA; Tuscaloosa County running back Kevin Riley (6) runs the ball against Thompson Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Tuscaloosa County High.

Commitments: 13

Best in class: Tuscaloosa Country (Alabama) RB Kevin Riley (4-star recruit)

Top in-state commitment: St. Thomas Aquinas WR Chance Robinson (No. 38 USA Today Florida Network top 100)

The Hurricanes had a strong June with four of the top five players in the class — Riley, Bishop Gorman (Nevada) tight end Elija Lofton, Theodore (Alabama) safety Cameron Pruitt and St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Ryan Mack — committing. After loading up on offensive linemen last year, the Hurricanes class currently includes two running backs, two wide receivers and four defensive backs.

Central Florida

Bartram Trail's Riley Trujillo (11) launches a pass during first half action. The Creekside High School football team hosted Bartram Trail at their Knights Lane campus Friday night, October 14, 2022. Trujillo is committed to UCF.

Commitments: 6

Best in class: St. Thomas Aquinas RB Stacy Gage (No. 27 USA Today Florida Network top 100)

Top in-state commit: Gage

The Knights have a relatively small class so far, but it’s certainly a matter of quality over quantity. Getting a commitment from Gage — the fifth-highest rated commit since 2000 according to 247Sports — was huge and sets the tone for the class. The passing combination of Bartram Trail quarterback Riley Trujillo and Armwood receiver Kason Stokes could be special. Flipping Seminole cornerback Chasen Johnson in late June was a good addition.

Navarre's Zavier Hamilton runs down field as they take on Tate at Tate High School Friday, September 16, 2022.

Commitments: 12

Best in class: Navarre LB Zavier Hamilton (No. 99 USA Today Florida Network top 100)

Top in-state commit: Hamilton

New coach Alex Golesh’s first class already has a much different feel from the previous two years. The Bulls have 10 commitments from Florida players – that’s one less than the Florida players USF signed in 2022 and 2023 combined. Hamilton is the 21st highest-rated recruit since 2000, according to 247Sports. The Bulls have focused on wide receiver and defensive line early on, including commitments from Alcoa (Tennessee) receiver Brandon Winston and Blountstown edge rusher Ashton Mosley.

