Recruiting staffer back at Penn State after brief exit

Back in December 2023, it looked like Penn State was going to lose one of their key members on the recruiting team after Khalil Ahmad took a job at Syracuse to become their executive director of personnel and recruiting.

However, Ahmad is back in Happy Valley, taking the familiar role of assistant recruiting coordinator for personnel and recruitment with the Nittany Lions after things didn’t work out for him in upstate New York.

It’s certainly an interesting timeline.

Things clearly didn’t work out between the recruiting staffer and Syracuse’s new head coach Fran Brown.

Ultimately, this is a big win for Penn State and a tough loss for the Orange.

Ahmad is a big time recruiting in the state of New Jersey after having coached at two different high schools in 2019 and 2020. He decided to take a player development assistant role at Rutgers in 2021 before leaving that take a job with Syracuse the first time.

He joined the Nittany Lions prior to the start of the 2023 season and has clearly enjoyed his time within the program.

“It’s different! Missed the bros! #WeAre,” he posted on his social media account.

Brown had been trying to build an elite staff of recruiters since taking over as head coach of Syracuse. Ahmad was expected to be a major part of that with his connections in New Jersey.

There hasn’t been a whole lot of information released about why he decided to return to Penn State after leaving in December 2023, but the coaching staff is certainly happy to have him back in the building.

