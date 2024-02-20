Recruiting, social media lapses highlight Mississippi State self-reported NCAA violations

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State self-reported four NCAA violations since April of 2023, according to documents the Clarion Ledger acquired through a public records request. All the violations were labeled as Level III − the least serious classification.

MSU football accounted for one violation, which came during the program's junior day event. A coach questioned three media members about their attendance at the event but was told by the reporters that it wasn't an issue since it was a public space. However, the event took place at a privately owned apartment complex on campus.

During a monitoring of social media the following day on July 28, compliance discovered the violation.

Mississippi State provided rules education regarding the presence of media during recruiting events. The SEC took no further action, as was the case with all four violations.

Social media leads to NCAA violations for Mississippi State

Football wasn't the lone victim from the overlap of social media and recruiting. During the weekend of Sept. 15-17, a coach from the women's basketball team posted a video to an Instagram story where a recruit's father was seen in the background.

Two weeks later, a coach posted a video of a manger talking to the camera where a recruit on an official visit was in the background. As a result, MSU enforced rules educations on multiple coaches, gave an admonishment letter to a coach and prohibited a coach from engaging in recruiting for three days (Oct. 9-11).

The volleyball team reported a violation after a coach commented on a recruit's Instagram post before the prospect's commitment. As a result, MSU didn't permit the staff member to participate in recruiting activity for a week. In person-contact with the prospect was prohibited for 45 days while calls and electronic communication with the recruit were prohibited for two weeks. MSU permitted no more than one additional off-campus contact with the recruit.

Men's basketball picks up violation at football game

During pre-game activities of MSU football's home contest against Alabama on Sept. 30, multiple men's basketball recruits who were on an unofficial visit were seen talking to two individuals whose credentials indicated they should not have been in the area with prospects.

The individuals were removed from the area after questioning from compliance and security. The coaching staff was notified of the situation and was reminded of the importance of being aware of who is around recruits and their families.

Rules educations was implemented for the entire department.

