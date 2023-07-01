Recruiting snapshot: Penn State’s newest defensive lineman in 2024, De’Andre Cook
Penn State picked up a pair of defensive linemen in its Class of 2024 during the month of June, giving new defensive lines coach Deion Barnes a pair of players to coach from the ground up. One of those commitments came from De'Andre Cook at the end of the month.
Cook is a three-star prospect with room to grow under Barnes. The Washington D.C. recruit will join a loaded recruiting class heading to Happy Valley in the Class of 2024 that is enjoying time in the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings. Given Penn State’s history of developing stars on the defensive line, there is some good potential to watch Penn State turn Cook into a bit of a hidden gem, although he was attracting offers from some notable schools that tend to attract some big-name stars as well.
Here is a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s newest members of the Class fo 2024.
Vitals
Hometown
Washington, D.C.
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-4
260
Class
2024
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
4
79
Rivals
3
–
5
–
ESPN
3
–
3
48
On3 Recruiting
3
–
4
89
247 Composite
3
946
5
95
Recruitment
Blessed to receive an offer from Penn State University!!!!!!!!🔵⚪️🦁@shadrich80 @DBarnes_18 @coachjfranklin #WEARE pic.twitter.com/MYeHWEm2NE
— De’Andre Cook (@cook8k) April 1, 2023
Unofficial visit on April 1, 2023
Official visit on June 16, 2023
Offers
Penn State – COMMITTED
Bowling Green
Charlotte
Duke
Kent State
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
Toledo
Vanderbilt
Wake Forest
Washington
Film
100000000000% committed @psufootball @coachjfranklin @DBarnes_18 pic.twitter.com/vk4E7neBmR
— De’Andre Cook (@cook8k) July 1, 2023