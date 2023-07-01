Recruiting snapshot: Penn State’s newest defensive lineman in 2024, De’Andre Cook

Penn State picked up a pair of defensive linemen in its Class of 2024 during the month of June, giving new defensive lines coach Deion Barnes a pair of players to coach from the ground up. One of those commitments came from De'Andre Cook at the end of the month.

Cook is a three-star prospect with room to grow under Barnes. The Washington D.C. recruit will join a loaded recruiting class heading to Happy Valley in the Class of 2024 that is enjoying time in the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings. Given Penn State’s history of developing stars on the defensive line, there is some good potential to watch Penn State turn Cook into a bit of a hidden gem, although he was attracting offers from some notable schools that tend to attract some big-name stars as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s newest members of the Class fo 2024.

Vitals

Hometown Washington, D.C. Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-4 Weight 260 Class 2024

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 4 79 Rivals 3 – 5 – ESPN 3 – 3 48 On3 Recruiting 3 – 4 89 247 Composite 3 946 5 95

Recruitment

Advertisement

Offers

Film

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire