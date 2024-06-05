Recruiting snapshot: Eight Class of 2025 recruits who will visit Missouri football this month

Matt Zollers pledged, and then the commits began to roll.

The four-star quarterback, touted as the No. 33 player on 247Sports, was the first player to commit to Missouri football’s Class of 2025 back on April 4. MU then secured offensive tackle Jack Lange, the top-rated player in the state of Missouri, and five more players before April ended.

When Lange committed on April 24, Zollers hopped on an On3 Sports livestream and did some more recruiting.

“There’s not a specific person that’s on top, but a couple guys,” Zollers started. “Jayvan Boggs, Corey Simms, Donovan Olugbode, Andrew Olesh, Chase Loftin, Jamarion Morrow from the skill positions, off the top of my head.”

It’s been a couple quiet months in Columbia, but that looks due to change — and soon.

The Tigers will have the chance to get some from the QB and coaching staff’s combined wishlist before the end of June.

Here are eight players who will be on Missouri’s campus before the end of the month — and who appear to be trending in the Tigers’ favor — plus a few who have already visited. All rankings come from 247Sports’ composite list:

Jayvan Boggs, wide receiver

Official visit date: June 21

National ranking: No. 189

Position ranking: No. 22

Missouri currently holds the final official visit on Boggs’ calendar, with Georgia, USC and nearby UCF also in the running. The Cocoa, Florida, product is set to announce his commitment on July 4. Per 247Sports, Boggs caught 93 passes for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior last season.

Jayvan Boggs of Cocoa makes an incredible catch despite the defense of Dunnellon’s Damien Hemmings in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Corey Simms, wide receiver

Official visit date: June 21

National ranking: No. 261

Position ranking: No. 32

Simms is the third-ranked player from within the Show-Me State’s border. Mizzou already has a pledge from Lange, No. 1, and will have to fend off Ole Miss, Penn State, USC and Nebraska for the 6-foot-3 receiver’s commitment. The Tigers currently hold the final official visit on Simms’ summer schedule.

Donovan Olugbode, wide receiver

Official visit date: June 21

National ranking: No. 121

Position ranking: No. 14

Olugbode has narrowed his list of potential landing spots to five: Florida; Oregon; USC; Washington; and Mizzou. The Aurora, Illinois, native has spent the past two seasons at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

IMG Academy High School junior Donovan Olugbode (1) works to stay in-bounds after a reception during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Ben Davis High School, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Ben Davis High School.

Jamarion Morrow, running back

Official visit date: June 21

National ranking: No. 252

Position ranking: No. 9 (listed as ATH)

The Germantown, Tennessee, product has Missouri among his top considerations, which is a win in itself with over 39 Division-I offers to his name, most from the FBS. The next challenge for the Tigers is beating out the stern competition in the final push of his recruitment. Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ole Miss and Texas A&M round out Morrow’s top six.

Charles Bass, defensive back

Official visit date: June 21

National ranking: No. 307

Position ranking: No. 14 (listed as ATH)

The East St. Louis High product brings a connection that bodes well for Missouri. It’s the former home of star MU receiver Luther Burden III and recent cornerback transfer Toriano Pride Jr. Some recruiting analysts’ predictions are beginning to drop in Missouri’s favor, but Arkansas and Illinois have already hosted Bass for official visits. Mizzou, as it stands, will get the last word.

Trent Oiler, tight end

Official visit date: June 14

National ranking: No. 1,153

Position ranking: No. 63

247Sports has Oiler, a three-star tight end out of Brookfield, Wisconsin, visiting on June 14, although it seems more likely he’ll arrive with the group visiting on June 21. Mizzou appears to be battling with Rutgers in his recruitment.

Sekou Smith Jr., safety

Official visit date: June 7

National ranking: No. 843

Position ranking: No. 66

Missouri’s main competition here appears to be Smith’s hometown school — Miami. Louisville, Mississippi, Texas A&M and Maryland also seemingly have offered.

Miami Central players celebrate Sekou Smith's third quarter touchdown against IMG. Central won 20-14.

Henry Fenuku, offensive guard

Official visit date: June 7

National ranking: No. 426

Position ranking: No. 26

Fenuku will head to Georgia and either Texas A&M or USC on official visits after Missouri, and he recently made trips to Ohio State and Texas Tech. The 6-4 Fort Worth, Texas, prospect is probably an outside shot for the Tigers, but they are in the mix.

May 31 visitors

Michael Fasusi: Five-star OT; Lewisville, Texas.

Lamont Rogers: Four-star OG; Mesquite, Texas.

Chase Loftin: Four-star TE; Omaha, Nebraska.

Iose Espenesa: Four-star DE; Edwardsville, Illinois.

Carius Curne: Four-star OG; Marion, Arkansas.

Andrew Babalola: Four-star OT; Overland Park, Kansas.

Dyllon Williams: Unranked S; Demopolis, Alabama.

Missouri football’s full list of commitments

Spring-Ford High School quarterback Matt Zollers at a game in the 2023 season

