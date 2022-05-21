Recruiting Snapshot: 4-Star tight end Andrew Rappleyea

Andrew Harbaugh
·2 min read
Penn State has been recruiting and developing tight ends at an accelerated rate for the better part of the last decade. The next one signed up to take part is now 4-star recruit Andrew Rappleyea.

In the last decade they have recruited and developed successful NFL tight ends Mike Gesicki, Jesse James, and Pat Freiermuth who is the most recent one. Those three have all seen NFL success with James and Gesicki even receiving big contracts as well. There will never be a better recruiting tool than producing NFL talent, look at Alabama and Ohio State for examples.

That being said, Penn State has shown they can produce talent and coach them up. Rappleyea will be hope and work to be the next Penn State tight end after current starter Theo Johnson departs for the NFL in the coming years. Get to know the Massachusetts native before he gets on campus.

Recruiting Profile

Hometown: Milton, MA

Ht: 6′-5″

Wt: 225 lbs.

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 4 overall in Massachusetts] | [No. 15 Tight End]

High School Athletic Testing Numbers

40 Yard Dash: 4.65

Squat: 400

Vertical: 39

Max Bench: 240

Recruiting Announcement

1

1

