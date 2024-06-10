Recruiting services believe defensive lineman Floyd Boucard will pick USC

Floyd Boucard has heft and bulk. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound three-star defensive lineman, per the 247Sports Composite, is playing high school football in Miami. Tom Loy of 247Sports and Scott Schrader of On3 have both predicted that he will commit to the USC football program.

Boucard is originally from Montreal, Quebec, and grew up playing hockey before transitioning to football. He transferred from Mobile Christian in Alabama, where he played his junior season and racked up 85 tackles. Notably, 27 of those tackles were behind the line of scrimmage, and he also had 11 sacks.

Boucard is the No. 40 defensive lineman in the 2025 class according to On3. He has received offers from 37 schools (12 SEC schools and six from the Big Ten), but he is showing the most interest in Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, and USC. He received many of those offers after winning the defensive line MVP award at the Under Armor Next Football Camp Series held in Miami in early March. Since then it’s been a fight to get official visits for the rising star.

He has scheduled official visits to Oklahoma, Oregon, and Alabama in the upcoming few weeks.

