Recruiting Rumor Mill: Storylines out of OT7

There were a number of nationally recruited prospects in attendance at Overtime OT7 week two in Dallas, Texas. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson.

*****

*****

Wilson, a former TCU and Oregon commit, has a bit of new outlook on his recruitment after two prior pledges. The four-star wideout is planning to be patient time around to make sure he makes a decision that he will stick with.

As it sits right now though, Texas A&M is in a good place. In fact, I put a FutureCast in favor of the Aggies this weekend.

Wilson, an elite wide receiver, is committed to Oregon, but the Miami Ducks are making a big push. Wilson spent his weekend rocking some Miami gloves and cleats. His relationship with Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal is very strong and could potentially lead to some movement.

Brown, the Arlington Seguin standout, who is from Louisiana, spent some time this past week at LSU. The Tigers have not yet offered, but a member of the staff is expected to visit this upcoming week, where an offer is possible. If they do offer, I like the Tigers' chances.

Baylor is the next program I have my eye on as the spring progresses. The Bears have been hard after Brown.

One of the elite 2026 skill prospects, Gregory has a star group of programs in his sights. Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, and Colorado have been steadily in contact. Oregon is a program he says is starting to pick up in communication.

He has visited all of these programs this spring outside of Oregon, but he hopes to make a trip. He also mentioned Michigan as a visit to come. Gregory will use the football season as a big time to see games and experience teams and environments.

Talking to Fegans, there are five programs at the forefront: Georgia, Clemson, Auburn, Alabama, and LSU. Fegans is not going to put a clock on himself and says he is not sure what upcoming visits he has. He did add though that if a visit makes him feel comfortable enough to commit, he will pull the trigger.

Scheme fit is one of the biggest factors in his recruitment, says Fegans.

While still committed to TCU, there are two programs I have my eye on for Hawkins, should they offer. Oregon and Alabama have both been in contact and if some dominoes around the country fall a certain way, they may feel compelled to go in on Hawkins.

He has not visits other than TCU set right now, but it will be a grind for the Horned Frogs to hang onto Hawkins down the stretch.

Russell has been trending up for months and premier programs are in play for the SMU commit. Like Hawkins, Alabama has is involved, although no offer has been dished out. Texas A&M was thought to be a potential threat, but after landing Husan Longstreet, it is unsure if the Aggies will pursue moving forward.

As the quarterback board fills up, Russell could potentially be a major shakeup for a school in the long run.

SMU has the buzz at the current time for the Desoto standout, despite a top eight that did not include them last season. Texas A&M has been a school talked about in connection with Reyes for some time, but I would side with the Mustangs at this current time.

There are some big time names in contention for the 2026 stud out of Fort Bend Marshall. Ohio State, Texas A&M, Texas, and Oklahoma are the four he mentioned by name. Williams will have a top schools list coming in late spring or early summer time.

He says he plans to commit after his junior season.

A 2025 prospect out of Indiana, Lebron Hill has some quality programs chasing him down. Purdue, Kentucky, Louisville, and Vanderbilt are the group that will receive official visits as of now.

As a prospect with both power conference offers as well as group of five, offers, you can be confident he will end up in a power conference.

A cornerback out of the Houston area, Davis is trending toward Louisville. The Cardinals have grabbed his attention we could possibly see a decision made in next 4-6 weeks if things keep trending in the current direction.

I logged a FutureCast at the end of March for Davis to land with the ACC program.