Recruiting Rumor Mill: Saturday buzz from EYBL Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 2024 Nike EYBL season tipped off in Tennessee over the weekend and the action in the Volunteer State is ongoing. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy was there for the full day of action on Saturday and shares the most intriguing tidbits of news from the day that was.

*****

*****

JAMIR JONES WILL ANNOUNCE A COMMITMENT NEXT MONTH

Sunday, May 12 is Mother's Day in the United States. For four-star forward Jamier Jones, it’s also decision day, as the Florida-based standout will announce his college choice on that date as a way to honor his mother. Jones has narrowed his options to include LSU, South Carolina, Providence, Houston and Kansas, but has only visited the Tigers and Gamecocks thus far. Jones intends to visit Providence on May 9, but has not scheduled trips to Kansas or Houston.

“I’m committing on May 12 no matter what, so if I don't take the rest of those visits before May 12, then, you know…,” Jones said on Saturday, conceding that the Jayhawks and Cougars may be on the outside looking in on the picture of his recruitment.

The scheduled trip to Providence seems likely to be Jones’ final official visit, seeing as though it will conclude just days before his Mother’s Day announcement.All eyes will be on the Friars as decision day approaches.

“I like Providence. It’s one of those schools I’m really thinking about committing to,” Jones said “I like all the coaches. They came from George Mason and they turned that program around. They want big-time players at Providence. I Facetime with coach [Kim] English almost every day.”

Despite his official top six, LSU, South Carolina and Providence seem like the only real options for the 6-foot-6 Jones unless an 11th-hour visit to either Kansas or Houston gets scheduled in the coming weeks.

*****

FIVE-STAR MALEEK THOMAS EYEING FINAL ROUND OF VISITS

It feels as though Maleek Thomas is one of the most well traveled prospects in the 2025 class. The five-star guard has already visited Pitt, Auburn, Penn State, Kentucky among others, and he intends to keep traveling right up until his commitment date.

Next up on the docket is a trio of official visits he intends to take prior to his senior season at Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Park High School.

“I want to go to take more official visits,” Thomas said on Saturday. “I’m going to take officials to UConn, Arkansas and Indiana.”

Thomas’ desire to visit Arkansas stems from the relationship he has with new Razorbacks head coach John Calipari, who has been recruiting him for years now. So while the legendary head coach has turned in his Kentucky Blue for Razorback Red, nothing has changed between Calipari and the five-star guard.

“He told me he has been recruiting me for as long as he has for a reason,” Thomas said “He says he wants me with him no matter where he is, and now it’s Arkansas.”

Thomas says he has not yet considered setting a timetable for a college decision, instead saying he’ll announce his choice “when God says it’s time.”

*****

KING KENDRICK EMERGING AS A 2026 TO WATCH

A unique prospect in the class of 2026, point guard King Kendrick is a truly ambidextrous player, dribbling as well shooting comfortably with either hand. He’s more than just some gimmick act with a jumper, however.

Saturday saw the 6-foot sophomore showcase his wide-ranging skills set to the tune of a 18-point effort while leading his All-Ohio 16U squad against Team Melo. The performance showcased his ability to be lethal in transition and his multi-hand finishing ability. Kendrick also knocked down a deep 3-pointer and grabbed a handful of rebounds despite his slight, still-developing frame.

Following the contest, Kendrick gave a brief update on his evolving recruitment.

“I have offers from Ohio, Arizona State, Dayton, Texas A&M and a few others. “I’ve visited Ohio State and Ohio. I’ve also been to West Virginia.”

Kendrick is currently ranked as the No. 100 prospect in the 2026 Rivals150 and backed up his reputation over the weekend. He’s a near lock to attract increased interest this summer.