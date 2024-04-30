Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects impress in Buckeye State

CANTON, Ohio – There was a lot of talent from across the country in Ohio this weekend for the Under Armour camp. Get the latest from several prospects in attendance on their recruitment, commitment dates and who the committed prospects are recruiting to their future programs.

The Cleveland (Ohio) Cleveland Heights four-star running back was one of the standout performers Sunday. The do-it-all back has been busy this offseason. He’s taken visits to Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and others recently. He’s been evaluating the personalities of all the coaches and who he can relate to.

Kentucky, Michigan and Missouri are the programs standing out to him right now. He’s looking for a program that can make him better as a man and a player.

The dynamic pass rusher has his final four set as we head into a critical time in his recruitment. Hill will take official visits to Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Alabama. I have my FutureCast on the Buckeyes to win out here and still feel good about that. There is a strong pipeline from Winton Woods High School to the Buckeyes.

Hill will make his commitment on July 3 and the most important thing to him is “finding the home vibe” at the school of his choice.

The Ohio State linebacker commit has been in the class since October. There is virtually no chance of him changing that and he’s focused on helping to add prospects to the Buckeyes.

He has been in contact with four-star running back Marquise Davis, who was also at the camp. His high school is also building a nice pipeline of future Buckeyes and he wants them all to join him.

The offensive tackle from Davison, Mich., was a pretty consistent performer on Sunday. He’s got good offers on the table already including Notre Dame, Michigan State and Florida State.

This offseason he visited Penn State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Illinois. While on those visits he’s been looking for how the coaches are communicating with their players and how he fits into campus.

The big Notre Dame offensive tackle commit came out to test himself against some of the region's best pass rushers. Strebig came away with things he needs to work on for the next level but is eager to get started.

He’s thrilled with his decision to commit to Notre Dame. He’ll be back for his official visit in June and is excited to spend time with the other prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

The four-star wide receiver out of Geneva, Ill., has three official visits on the books right now. Taylor will check out Georgia on May 31. He'll visit Notre Dame on June 14 and Ohio State on June 21. A fourth visit could slide in there if his schedule allows.

That may not be necessary though. My FutureCast is on Georgia right now. Notre Dame might be the biggest threat to the Bulldogs depending on how things shake out with his recruitment. He’s been to South Bend several times and it's closer to home.

Taylor will make a decision before his senior season starts.