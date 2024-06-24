Recruiting Rumor Mill: June visits end as major camps spin up

Justin Garcia/Rivals.com

The final weekend of official visits in June is in the books and a bunch of major camps are happening across the country, as the Recruiting Rumor Mill stays busy yet again:

*****

*****

Clemson has made serious in-roads with the 2026 four-star offensive lineman from Orlando (Fla.) First Academy as Florida, Miami and Penn State are also all involved but a new offer from Georgia could change everything.

The Bulldogs still have some room to make up though as Barclay doesn’t know as much about that program as others but loves how the team works out and the “dawg mentality” they have there but another trip to Athens will be needed to move Georgia higher. A new offer from Alabama should definitely be watched as well.

*****

Over the last few days, Best has landed new offers from LSU and Missouri after stops at both of those programs and now both are among his handful of favorites.

The 2026 offensive lineman from Midlothian, Texas, also has SMU, Oklahoma and Texas standing out the most and the feeling right now is that this could end up being a battle between the Longhorns and the Sooners but it’s still early.

*****

Tennessee has been considered the front-runner for the 2026 four-star quarterback from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley but LSU could very much be the team to beat now as the Tigers have definitely become a serious contender for him.

LSU has been involved with many other QBs in the class even after taking five-star Bryce Underwood in 2025 (and that might concern Brandon right now) but LSU and Tennessee among others could be battling it out.

*****

Nebraska, Alabama and Texas A&M have been the front-runners for the four-star receiver from Houston (Texas) North Shore but after being in Colorado over the weekend, a fourth team has joined his top list.

Farrakhan loves what coach Deion Sanders is building in Boulder, he’s convinced Sanders could make him a great player and the message from the Colorado staff that he’s a “dawg” throughout the weekend definitely made a big impression.

*****

Texas had been considered the front-runner until Dia Bell committed and then Michigan became a serious contender until Brady Hart pulled the trigger there but after two recent visits, Ohio State and Penn State could move right to the front for the 2026 four-star QB from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills.

Both the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions have Huhn high on their boards and he had fantastic trips to both places in recent days.

*****

Jones’ recruitment had been a three-team race with Alabama, Auburn and Georgia leading the way for months but recently the Crimson Tide and the Tigers took over as the leaders for the 2026 four-star edge rusher from Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s.

It could end up back as a three-team race as Jones worked out at LSU in recent days and the Tigers feel like they’re in this battle. Maybe there is some ground to make up as the in-state schools have intrigued Jones the most but LSU has moved up after his trip there.

*****

The four-star Florida State quarterback commit was back in Tallahassee for this big weekend of visitors and the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin was talking to “everyone, literally, everyone” who was taking a visit there.

But there are a few main targets that Jones thinks Florida State can get soon and some are surprises as Byron Louis (who’s had a top two of Ohio State and Miami), Peyton Joseph (top two of FSU and Memphis), former Auburn TE commit Hollis Davidson, four-star OL Josh Petty and current Florida pledge Jalen Wiggins from Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards leads the way.

*****

Over the last few months, Keyes has landed a bunch of major offers and so his recruitment has taken off but the high three-star tight end from Saline, Mich., has three major standouts looking best in his recruitment right now.

Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia are standing out most to Keyes although Michigan and Notre Dame (where former Saline teammate QB CJ Carr signed in its 2024 class) have not offered yet so those could be two to watch.

*****

LSU is “for sure” one to watch early on for the 2026 four-star receiver from Hattiesburg, Miss., as the Tigers have definitely caught Keys’ attention early on.

There are others, though, involved as Keys’ recruitment has happened fast with Florida State, Missouri, Tennessee, Miami, Ole Miss and Mississippi State up there as well.

*****

Oklahoma, Texas A&M and SMU were among the early standouts for Krempin along with LSU but after recent visits (and offers) from the Tigers and Alabama, the 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Prosper, Texas has realized that playing further away from home is now more appealing.

The LSU coaches especially stood out and so did the offensive linemen already in Baton Rouge as Krempin got to spend at least two hours with position coach Brad Davis.

*****

From even before Mack had an LSU offer, the Tigers were considered one of the front-runners in his recruitment. The 2026 four-star receiver from Destrehan, La., said at the National Combine in January that the Tigers were high on his list and after working out in Baton Rouge recently that feeling remains the same.

Many other national powers are now involved with Ohio State and others now in the mix but LSU coach Brian Kelly has made Mack a top priority and the feeling is at some point the Tigers will win out for him.

*****

Even after reaffirming his commitment to Alabama last week, the word was Georgia was still a major contender in Metz’s recruitment and the Bulldogs were still actively trying to flip him after a recent visit to Athens.

But the four-star linebacker from Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek was back in Tuscaloosa over the weekend and after this visit he is ready to shut things down and “100 percent” stick with the Crimson Tide.

*****

Clemson and Oklahoma have emerged as the front-runners for the four-star receiver out of Homestead, Fla., but now a third team has entered the picture as well. After visiting LSU over the weekend and seeing just how many receivers have been developed as first-round talents, the Tigers are definitely one Mills is considering as well.

The Homestead standout has had a longer relationship with the Clemson and Oklahoma coaches but this trip did wonders for LSU in his recruitment.

*****

Naone backed off of a two-month commitment to Oregon State in December but the Beavers are still one of three teams involved the most with Naone along with Washington and Cal. The three-star tight end from West Linn, Ore., was recently in Berkeley and what stood out most was the coaches talking about the relationships he’s building there and the people at Cal.

That could be a serious consideration in his recruitment as it looks like a three-team battle now.

*****

The four-star linebacker from Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School had a top four of Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Auburn and Miami and was planning to commit Tuesday with the Tigers expected to be the front-runner in his recruitment.

But after a weekend visit to Miami that went really well, Scroggins has decided to push back his decision. “The opportunity to be coached by one of the greats” really stood out about the Miami trip and while Auburn is still very much a serious contender, Scroggins didn’t want to rush a pledge.

*****

Georgia has alway been a front-runner for the four-star offensive lineman from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview but the Bulldogs could be standing out even more after this trip to Athens. From the football side to academics and all the support that’s available, the Georgia definitely looks very strong in his recruitment with South Carolina, Miami, Georgia Tech, Florida State and others involved.

“They really brought it home for me,” Smith said.

*****

The four-star safety from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin remains committed to USC as Florida has been the main contender to flip Stubbs but after a weekend visit to Miami, the Hurricanes have absolutely become a contender as well.

The U should definitely be watched here especially if they can keep this momentum going into the season. Stubbs loved the “steady demeanor and maturity” of the coaching staff and the four-star sees from coach Mario Cristobal and the university a dedication to make the Hurricanes a national contender again.

“This visit left a strong positive impression and made Miami a compelling option for my future,” Stubbs said.

*****

One of the most intriguing players in the West this recruiting cycle is Vaikona, a 6-foot-8, 365-pound three-star offensive tackle from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic who has seen his recruitment take off in recent months.

Vaikona was impressive at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles and has been picking up major offers in recent weeks. The three-star recently took a visit to USC as the Trojans, UCLA and Washington stand out in his recruitment.

*****

After supposed to be visiting Ohio State this past weekend, Watkins ended up at Indiana and the five-star receiver now at Venice, Fla., had a great time as the Hoosiers are now a legitimate contender in his recruitment. South Carolina and Ole Miss also got visits this month as there is serious SEC competition for him but Watkins though the people in Bloomington were “amazing” and the pitch to him was to come to Indiana to get the football program “to where it needs to be.”

*****

Wisconsin and Clemson are definitely still in Watts’ recruitment as two of the top three but Michigan could be really tough to beat here especially after the four-star offensive lineman from Brookline (Mass.) Dexter had an “amazing” visit to Ann Arbor.

The message from the Michigan staff was that they want to develop him into a Michigan Man and that he has the potential to be one of the next great ones. It might be too much to turn down.

*****

Whit Weeks signed with LSU and West Weeks transferred to LSU from Virginia and now their younger brother just landed an offer from the Tigers as well.

The 2026 linebacker from Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County recently landed his offer from LSU along with Florida, Ohio State, North Carolina and Ole Miss involved early but it wouldn’t be a shock if the Tigers are way out in front in this one.

*****

Many top 2026 quarterbacks are coming off the board and maybe none of them have seen their recruitment ramp up as fast as the four-star from Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East. Williams is starting to formulate a top list as well with Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, LSU and Missouri catching his eye the most at this point.