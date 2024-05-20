Recruiting Rumor Mill: College coaches hitting the road

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

With college coaches on the road visiting prospects and big visits happening all across the country, it’s time for another Recruiting Rumor Mill as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shares the latest on what he’s hearing.

FACT OR FICTION: Texas is the front-runner for five-star Dakorien Moore

Florida State, Oregon, Penn State and UCLA are four to watch in Addison’s recruitment and Colorado intrigues him as well but many feel the Seminoles are the team to beat for the four-star offensive tackle from Riverview (Fla.) Sumner.

There could be a new contender, though, as Addison loved his weekend visit to Georgia for its annual Scavenger Hunt event and he loved how everyone there is always competing for the top spot and to be the best.

The message after the Auburn coaches watched Arnoux’s practice is that “they have to have me” and a weekend visit to The Plains helped the Tigers even more with the four-star DB from Carrollton, Ga., who was committed to Tennessee.

The amount of experience from safeties coach Charles Kelly and cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff were also standout features of the visit. The Vols aren’t giving up on getting Arnoux back, though, as position coach Willie Martinez was out to see him this spring.

As college coaches have stopped by Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances in recent weeks, Bing has landed more than a dozen offers but three are particularly standing out to the 2026 cornerback.

Tennessee, Miami and Michigan have made the biggest impact early on for Bing, who is looking at some summer visits now.

Now with more than 40 offers, the four-star running back from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community has a lot to consider (including a new offer from Alabama) but there is a select group of programs that has made the biggest impression so far.

Colorado, Texas, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Penn State and Louisville are standing out most to Desinor as his recruitment stays very busy.

After being committed to Arizona State for less than a month, Dillard-Allen backed off his pledge and said he wanted to play away from home as Washington, Texas A&M and Nebraska have emerged as the teams to watch for the three-star Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe safety.

Things could change quickly though as Alabama offered shortly after his decommitment from the Sun Devils.

Auburn has emerged as the front-runner for the four-star defensive back from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson with Clemson and others standing out for the former USC commit.

But after a weekend visit to Georgia, the Bulldogs could emerge.

The competitiveness during the annual Scavenger Hunt event definitely made an impression on Fegans as the Bulldogs sit “very high” on his list.

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Nebraska and UCF made the top 10 last month for Grubbs but the word is the Irish are the front-runner and a commitment might not be far off.

The Lake Mary, Fla., standout could be putting the final touches on his recruitment and while four-star QB Brady Hart and others are also serious about Notre Dame, if Grubbs wants to come off the board first, it could be to Notre Dame.

The 2026 five-star receiver from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei remains happily committed to Ohio State, has a phenomenal relationship with position coach Brian Hartline and loves the receiver history in Columbus, but others are trying very hard to flip him.

LSU is talking about its receiver success in the NFL Draft with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas being the latest plus his late father is from Louisiana. Texas and Oregon are also trying to make a serious push as well.

The 2026 four-star receiver from Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park was getting his summer schedule planned out and then a surge of offers came through which has upended things to this point.

Keefe wants to get to Alabama, Florida and Florida State, he loved getting back up to Ohio State and Tennessee is another one to watch as well.

With more offers, things could definitely change but those are some of the top programs to watch.

A solid top five has emerged for the four-star safety from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy as LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Stanford have shot to the top of the list.

Even with the Crimson Tide offer only coming in the last few days, they still emerged as a front-runner in his recruitment and an official visit to Tuscaloosa is being worked out.

The 2026 four-star athlete from Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie has more than 40 offers but a handful have made the biggest impact on him so far.

Alabama, Kentucky, Oregon and Ole Miss are standing out most to Lherisse but he still has a ton of time left in his recruitment so things could change moving forward.

USC has taken a significant position in Lyons’ recruitment and the 2026 five-star quarterback was at Oregon over the weekend as the Ducks are another major contender. Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was out recently to watch him throw but the Buckeyes haven’t offered yet even though the coaching staff has been talking and texting like crazy.

Alabama and LSU are two others to watch that could offer after seeing the 2026 QB crop.

Alabama was a dream school for the four-star linebacker from Hoschton (Ga.) MIll Creek and he committed to the Crimson Tide in late March. Georgia offered in recent days and the word is that the new offer “doesn’t change much” for now.

Metz is considering a trip to Athens and things could change then, but it sounds like he’s locked in with Alabama.

The top-ranked prospect in Hawaii for this recruiting cycle is the 6-foot-6, 280-pound high three-star from Wahiawa (Hawaii) Leilehua and two teams are standing out most in his recruitment.

Arizona State and UCLA are the two to watch for Muti but the Bruins could be climbing up higher as he loved the energy of the coaching staff during a recent visit and the NFL experience across the board was also a major draw.

This could end up being a battle between Texas and Texas A&M for the four-star receiver as the San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights standout looks to stay close. But Nebraska is also making a significant push and Terry loved his weekend visit to Oregon as well.

The four-star has known offensive coordinator Will Stein since the eighth grade and coach Dan Lanning for years so while the Ducks might still have work to do, they’re in this fight.

There has been significant chatter about South Carolina, Miami and others in Walker’s recruitment but the word is that Georgia is the outright leader for the four-star linebacker from Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County after his weekend visit.

His brother, Jalewis Solomon, signed with the Gamecocks in 2024 but the Bulldogs are now definitely the team to beat.

The four-star defensive end from Shawnee (Kan.) Mill Valley has seen his recruitment steadily take off in recent months as Woods is around 30 offers but a select group of schools is now making the biggest impression.

Woods has Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee and Wisconsin now highest on his list.