Recruiting Roundup: Zakee Wheatley chooses Penn State

It's the month of April and the recruitment storylines are heating up faster than the temperatures outside.

One high-level prospect spurned College Park in favor of Happy Valley, while coach Mike Locksley and the Terps remain in play for three other highly-touted recruits. A small-town wide receiver is attracting big time attention, and a high-profile linebacker is getting his just deserves.

All that and more in this recruiting update:

Zakee Wheatley | 4-star Athlete

Class: 2021

School: Archbishop Spalding

Committed: Penn State

In a recent Twitter video, Zakee Wheatley proclaimed, "It has not always been easy, but I have never liked easy. Easy is weak. Easy builds complacency." He then emphatically stated that he will be continuing the next chapter of his dream at "We Are."

Penn State had been rumored to be the favorite to land Wheatley's talents, but many in the Terps fanbase were holding out hope that Locksley and the growing wave of top ‘21 DMV recruits could convince him to join the movement.

Wheatley is a big time talent who gets it done on both sides of the ball. He has speed, length and playmaking ability. The Nittany Lions could be looking at a four-year starter.

DJ Sims | 3-star Wide Receiver

Class: 2021

School: Christchurch School

Offers: 17

Christchurch wide receiver DJ Sims is coming off of a recruitment-defining week. The 6-3, 200-pound Seahorses playmaker earned five offers in a seven-day stretch, and has picked up a total of nine since the start of April.

Sims hails from a small program but the young man is making big strides.

Kaden Prather | 4-star Wide Receiver

Class: 2021

School: Northwest

Offers: 32

Kaden Prather announced his top five and fortunately for UMD faithful, the Terps made the cut. Oklahoma, West Virginia, South Carolina and Penn State are the other four in contention for the dynamic student athlete's services, with the Nittany Lions thought to be leading the pack.

Prather is a big time talent capable of putting up big time numbers at the next level. Could Lincoln Riley's spread offense and the Sooners' propensity for producing high draft picks at the wide receiver position sway the scales? Or maybe listing Maryland was more than a proverbial "tip of the cap" to the home team -- perhaps Prather believes his ability to take the top off of defenses could open things up for the route-running savant Rakim Jarret and shifty Tai Felton underneath. That trio of receivers could allow coach Locksley to build an offensive juggernaut -- an "Alabama North" here in the DMV.

All speculation at this point. We'll find out soon enough.

Christopher Boti | 3-star Defensive Tackle

Class: 2021

School: Pallotti

Offers: 13

Boti has good size, a great first step and the versatility to produce from myriad positions across the defensive line. He is equally adept at rushing the pass and stopping the run. College coaches are beginning to take notice.

Boti has picked up an additional eight offers in the month of April, including those from James Madison, Old Dominion and Kent State.

Marcus Bradley | 4-star Defensive Tackle

Class: 2021

School: Quince Orchard

Offers: 38

Marcus Bradley announced his top six: University of Maryland, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State and USC.

Bradley is the top interior defensive lineman in the DMV and one of the most sought after recruits in the country. If Maryland can convince Bradley to stay home and join current teammate Demeioun Robinson and Zionangelo Shockley (St. Frances), the Terps could lay the foundation of a dominant defense -- the likes of which hasn't been seen since Shawne Merriman and crew created chaos at College Park.

Jalen McMurray | 3-star Cornerback

Class: 2021

School: Gonzaga

Offers: 9

Jalen McMurray added offers from Temple and Stony Brook thus far this month. The first team All-WCAC defender is often linked to the University of Maryland, which he earned an offer from in January. But as his recruitment heats up, don't be surprised if other BIG 10 programs begin to vie for the attention of the talented cornerback.

Jimto Obidegwu | 3-star Offensive Tackle

Class: 2021

School: Archbishop Carroll

Offers: 19

Jimto Obidegwu stands 6-4 and weighs in at nearly 300 pounds. The rising senior is on the precipice of growing into the next great Carroll offensive tackle. Recently, the Lions program has churned out blue-chip prospects at the position such as Anton Harrison (‘20) and Jauan Williams (‘16). Obidegwu hopes to follow in their footsteps.

April has been a big month for Obidegwu, as he has earned seven offers, including those from Kent State, William & Mary and Old Dominion.

Tariq Sims | Athlete

Class: 2021

School: Loudon County

Offers: 2

Tariq Sims earned his first two offers this week -- they will not be his last. Sims is an explosive athlete who is a threat to score every time the ball is in his hands. A true offensive weapon, he can be used at running back or slot receiver, and he also returns kicks.

Christian Taylor | Linebacker

Class: 2021

School: St. John's

Offers: 1

Christian Taylor is a football player. His measurables may not jump off the charts, but his character, work ethic, heart and determination stack up favorably to any other recruit in the country.

The Cadets middle linebacker is an instinctual, sure-tackling and reliable leader who recently earned his first offer from Notre Dame College. Anticipate more to follow.

Colby McDonald | Running Back

Class: 2021

School: St. John's

Offers: 17

Colby McDonald has announced his top eight, and they include: Maryland, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College, Syracuse and Michigan.

McDonald caught some opponents and many recruiting experts by surprise in 2019, as he proved that he can be utilized as a feature back. The 5-10, 200-pound compact prospect showed explosiveness, agility and big-play capability while performing against top defenses around the country.

McDonald's athleticism is elite. Whichever program he chooses will be getting a quality student athlete.

