Recruiting Roundup: Two offers, three visits highlight a busy week

Sep. 25—This past week may have been the busiest on the Northeast Mississippi high school football recruiting front since the summer.

It included two recruits receiving offers from four-year schools, three players visiting campuses and another invited to a national skills competition.

Anyway, let's get right into the action.

Spratt offered by Trine

Elijah Spratt, of Amory, announced last Monday that he was given his third offer by a four-year school. This one came from Trine University, a Division III college in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The senior athlete has caught nine passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. On defense, he has six total tackles and an interception.

Spratt also has offers from Mississippi College and Wright State.

TSU extends offer to Stevenson

Starkville running back Jay Stevenson received an offer from Tennessee State, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. The Tigers join Akron and Arkansas State as Division I schools to offer the senior.

Stevenson, who transferred from Heritage Academy before the season, has been the feature back for the Yellow Jackets. This season, he's had 67 carries for 420 yards and five touchdowns.

Nelson visits JSU

Baldwyn senior wide receiver Hastin Nelson visited Jacksonville State for its homecoming game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

So far this season, Nelson leads the Bearcats with 29 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He is currently awaiting an offer from a four-year school.

Shumpert attends Pig Pickin' game

Kaleb Shumpert, of New Albany, was at Delta State on Saturday for its game against Shorter University.

So far, the senior wide receiver has an offer from Mississippi Valley State. Shumpert currently has seven catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Walters has another busy week

Itawamba AHS linebacker Bryson Walters has had an eventful couple of weeks with visits. This past Saturday, he was in attendance for South Alabama's game against Central Michigan.

On Wednesday, Walters was also invited to the Global Sports Gauntlet National Skills Championship. The event is a skills showcase for recruits from all over the country. It will be held at AT&T Stadium from Dec. 15-17.

james.murphy@djournal.com