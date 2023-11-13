Recruiting Roundup: Top prospects react to big visitor weekend in Eugene

The Oregon Ducks got the job done on the field this weekend against the USC Trojans, winning 36-27 in a game that was never as close as the scoreboard would suggest. It’s also becoming increasingly clear that they got the job done on the recruiting trail as well, having a successful weekend when it came to hosting over 50 high school prospects with some of the top-ranked players in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 class in town.

Whether it was a handful of players who have already committed to the Ducks, a couple of standout 2024 players whom Oregon is trying to flip or get to commit late in the cycle, or a long list of top prospects in the class of 2025 and beyond, a lot of players left Eugene with rave reviews of the experience and are excited to come back again in the future.

Here are some of the best reactions that we could find over the weekend of players sharing their visit experience:

#Oregon was already a major player for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei ’25 RB Jordon Davison and the #Ducks made another strong impression following his weekend unofficial visit https://t.co/r3yP0B9VlD pic.twitter.com/PxniHkUdnh — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) November 13, 2023

Top247 wide receiver Cooper Perry following his game day experience at #Oregon this weekend: "I can’t wait to get back" https://t.co/LBjc1MZKgZ pic.twitter.com/PpeiUAJRov — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) November 13, 2023

just landed back in ATL .. are we going to up the SCOO!?🦆👀 pic.twitter.com/nIWXWS6sIO — Isaiah Gibson (@isaiahgibson99) November 13, 2023

Thank you @105CoachTerry @DallasWarmack @CoachDanLanning For making this weekend so special. I had a blast in Eugene. I will certainly be back as soon as possible. SKO ducks pic.twitter.com/fwwtowupSd — Will Conroy (@Wconroy56) November 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire