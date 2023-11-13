Recruiting Roundup: Top prospects react to big visitor weekend in Eugene
The Oregon Ducks got the job done on the field this weekend against the USC Trojans, winning 36-27 in a game that was never as close as the scoreboard would suggest. It’s also becoming increasingly clear that they got the job done on the recruiting trail as well, having a successful weekend when it came to hosting over 50 high school prospects with some of the top-ranked players in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 class in town.
Whether it was a handful of players who have already committed to the Ducks, a couple of standout 2024 players whom Oregon is trying to flip or get to commit late in the cycle, or a long list of top prospects in the class of 2025 and beyond, a lot of players left Eugene with rave reviews of the experience and are excited to come back again in the future.
Here are some of the best reactions that we could find over the weekend of players sharing their visit experience:
Currently losing my 5 ⭐️ QB to @CoachDanLanning & @CoachLup unfortunately son you didn’t miss anything yesterday. Good win Ducks #DoesBloodMatter @KnoxKiffinQB pic.twitter.com/L8Zj6SxSSK
🤦 @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/bl5VSdnX2A
#Oregon was already a major player for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei ’25 RB Jordon Davison and the #Ducks made another strong impression following his weekend unofficial visit https://t.co/r3yP0B9VlD pic.twitter.com/PxniHkUdnh
Top247 wide receiver Cooper Perry following his game day experience at #Oregon this weekend: "I can’t wait to get back" https://t.co/LBjc1MZKgZ pic.twitter.com/PpeiUAJRov
Had a great time in Oregon this past weekend @oregonfootball and @CowboyFB!! @qbcoachvell @THE_CoachDJ @CoachNice_HermU @WarriorCoachBr1 @warriorfbsmhs pic.twitter.com/LcFPFQadVR
just landed back in ATL .. are we going to up the SCOO!?🦆👀 pic.twitter.com/nIWXWS6sIO
Thank you @105CoachTerry @DallasWarmack @CoachDanLanning For making this weekend so special. I had a blast in Eugene. I will certainly be back as soon as possible. SKO ducks pic.twitter.com/fwwtowupSd
Game day visit at @oregonfootball was everything I could’ve asked for and more! Thank you to all of the coaching staff for your hospitality. Can’t wait to go back! 🦆 #ScoDucks @alexanderbull19 @JRMoala @OregonGridiron @coach_cavanaugh @buchananbear_fb pic.twitter.com/aUcX4Za5Po
Thank you for the opportunity. It was a great experience and I’ll definitely be back . Thanks again @oregonfootball @Locklyn33 @CoachRaw_ @Bronco_Recruits @coachkatzbhs pic.twitter.com/0db4tRVHur
