Recruiting Roundup: Three Tupelo players active on the trail

Oct. 30—The playoffs have arrived for Classes 1A through 4A in Northeast Mississippi. Meanwhile, Classes 5A to 7A conclude their regular seasons on Thursday.

In the midst of it all, area recruits continue to stay busy on the trail. Some are even taking visits to big schools, hoping to gain more clarity on what their next four years will look like.

We start on Golden Wave Drive, where three of Tupelo High's best players are making noise.

Morris, Jernigan visit A&M

Tupelo defensemen Tristan Jernigan and Jakwon Morris were at Texas A&M this past weekend on official visits for its game against South Carolina.

Morris, a three-star senior cornerback, has offers from five Division I schools. Jernigan, a four-star senior linebacker, committed to A&M in June. He'll be visiting Alabama on Saturday for its game against LSU.

Tupelo RB earns two SEC offers

J.J. Hill became the ninth Golden Wave player to receive offers from four-year schools this past week. The sophomore was offered by Tennessee and South Carolina.

Hill currently leads Tupelo with 90 carries, 645 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has six catches for 93 yards.

Central Methodist offers two athletes

Barker O'Brian of Smithville and Michael Chalmers of Shannon each received offers from Central Methodist University, an NAIA school in Fayette, Missouri.

For O'Brian, a senior wide receiver, this is his first football offer. For Chalmers, this is his sixth.

Echoles, Wiggins visit Ole Miss

Offensive/defensive linemen William Echoles and Wes Wiggins visited Ole Miss for its game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Echoles, a senior from Houston, has been committed to the Rebels since July. His visit comes a week after the senior was offered by Alabama.

Wiggins, a sophomore from Smithville, is awaiting offers.

Red Raiders earn offers

Shannon senior defensive lineman Zack Evans received offers from Culver-Stockton and St. Andrews. The latter is an NAIA school out of Laurinberg, North Carolina.

The schools are the first four-year colleges to offer Evans varsity football scholarships. His Shannon teammate, Tristen Jones, was also offered by Culver-Stockton.

Williams visits Ole Miss

Bruce quarterback Jay Cole Williams visited Ole Miss this weekend. The junior is currently awaiting offers from four-year schools.

Williams eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this past Friday in a game against Water Valley. The Trojans travel to face Sebastopol in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs this Friday.

james.murphy@djournal.com