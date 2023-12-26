Recruiting Roundup: Ten top prospects put pen to paper

Dec. 26—The early signing period has come and gone. Many of Northeast Mississippi's biggest prospects have officially shut the door on their recruitment, although a few others have yet to decide.

As of December 22nd, 10 area recruits have signed with FBS schools. All 10 were also among the Top 50 highest-rated prospects in the state of Mississippi by 247sports.

Here we take a look at where each of those names are headed and what to watch going forward.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

Shamaar Darden and William Echoles signed on to play at Ole Miss next season. Southern Miss got signatures from Jalen Washington and Zayvian Lowery.

A trio of athletes will also be staying in the SEC. Isaiah Autry signed with Oklahoma and Kahnen Daniels made things official with Florida. Tristan Jernigan officially signed with Texas A&M on Friday, even after a late push from Alabama.

Another will be taking their talents not too far north. Kobe Williams signed with Memphis, Meanwhile, Jathan Hatch signed with Louisville and Trey Petty with Illinois.

Still yet to decide

Those waiting to see where Braylon Burnside will go will have to wait a little longer.

The senior wide receiver from Starkville will make his decision on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, FL. He'll be deciding between Ole Miss and Mississippi State

Underclassmen to Watch

Though many recruits are headed to college, there are still plenty of big names to watch heading into 2024.

A pair of quarterbacks in Nettleton sophomore Braylen Williams and Booneville junior Noah Gillon come to mind. Williams holds an offer from Akron while Gillon has two; one from Troy and one from Austin Peay.

Williams' teammate, junior defensive lineman Nik Owens, holds an offer from Arkansas State.

JaReylan McCoy is a very big name to watch. The sophomore defensive end for Tupelo is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi's Class of 2026, according to 247sports. He holds offers from 11 Division I schools.

His classmate and teammate, J.J. Hill, will continue to make waves. The running back has offers from South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Maison Dunn is a junior defensive back for the Golden Wave with offers from UAB and Southern Miss.

Bryson Walters of Itawamba AHS and Tyreke Darden of Tupelo don't have offers yet, but have been active on the trail for a bit.

