Recruiting Roundup: See which Pensacola-area athletes have committed, signed or entered the transfer portal

This roundup covers all the area's recruiting news from November and December in multiple sports, all leading up to Football's Early National Signing Day on Dec. 20.

See someone missing? Reach out to Ben Grieco (bgrieco@gannett.com) or Patrick Bernadeau (pbernadeau@gannett.com).

Commitments

Ryland Bragg, Pensacola Catholic

Football - University of West Florida

Ryland Bragg (72) engages the Braves defensive line as the Crusaders score a touchdown to take a 41-7 lead during the Catholic vs Walton high school playoff football game at Walton HIgh School in DeFuniak Springs on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

When Ryland Bragg went on his official visit to the University of West Florida, he said it felt like home.

And frankly, for the Pensacola Catholic senior, it is literally home.

Bragg, an offensive lineman for the Crusaders, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday that he was committing to the Argos for college football.

“I loved the coaching staff when I went on a visit there. Junior day, even when I went to camp, they were showing me tremendous love – and they’ve continued to show tremendous love, and I just made my decision based on that,” Bragg said. “I’m happy I get to stay home, too, that’s another key factor.”

Bragg chose UWF over seven other collegiate offers. Those included a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama this past summer after a camp, as well as an offer from one of UWF’s league foes in the Gulf South Conference, North Greenville University.

UWF’s offer came on Nov. 11, a day after the Crusaders topped Suwannee, 41-6, in the first round of the playoffs.

“Sophomore year, I wasn’t really recruited much at all. Had a couple coaches come to Catholic and say hi to me. I was like, ‘OK, I can take it far with this college thing.’ Junior year rolls around, spring time, I hit the weight room really hard – I showed out and started getting a lot of love from Division I and Division II programs,” Bragg said. “Once (UWF) offered me, I was really leaning toward it. To say you played at home at the college level, it’s just awesome.”

Bragg will join a UWF offensive line, led by assistant head coach Steve Saulnier who has been with the Argos since the beginning, that produced both first team and second team all-region offensive linemen, plus an All-American in Jacob Bruce.

Ryland Bragg (72) protects the offensive line during the Pensacola Catholic vs Escambia football game at Escambia High School in Pensacola on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The Argos graduated a couple mainstays on the offensive line, including Bruce and Oake Stipe – who have both been with the team since the 2018 season – but return a few other key players, such as Ben Freeman, Colton Beesley and Nash Nelson.

“What does excite me, like (head coach Kaleb) Nobles and Coach Saulnier have said, they like having pricks on the line – during the whistle, be as mean as you can be. When the whistle blows, you go line up in the huddle and do it again,” Bragg said. “Like Coach Saulnier said, he coaches pricks on the field and really good gentlemen off the field. Just being a good person off the field, and on the field – during a game – getting it done.”

According to Hudl, Bragg stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 290 pounds. That puts him right about where the rest of the Argo offensive linemen stand and weigh. Despite having the size, Bragg said there’s one thing he’s focusing on: getting ready for college football by hitting the weight room a bit more.

He knows UWF has a pretty split offense between its pass and run game, and after the Crusaders were a predominantly run-based team during their deep playoff run to the state semifinals, he said it’s helped him get prepared.

“I love running the ball. I’ve said it a lot of times before. It’s definitely my favorite aspect of the game. That’s just an offensive linemen’s dream, running the ball like that,” Bragg said. “I wouldn’t say I’m not prepared now, but I could be a lot more prepared. I’m going to hit the weights in the offseason and be ready to go in college.”

Ryland Bragg (72) engages the Braves defensive line as the Crusaders score a touchdown to take a 41-7 lead during the Catholic vs Walton high school playoff football game at Walton HIgh School in DeFuniak Springs on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Bragg hopes his commitment to UWF helps keep a local connection train for the Argos going. He’s already joining a few local standouts, including kicker Cade Lombardo (Gulf Breeze), running back Troy Coughlin (Gulf Breeze), linebacker Devin Wright (Navarre), T.J. Wilson (Pine Forest), linebacker Chris Page (West Florida), wide receiver Patrick Delcour (West Florida) and defensive lineman James Kitt (Pensacola).

And he’s already got a couple other Pensacola Catholic connections, including Jaylen Fortune – who saw a little action at running back this year – and quarterback Kaden King.

“If you’re able to play for UWF, and you live in Pensacola, it’s a no-brainer,” Bragg said. “You get to play high school ball in Pensacola, then you get to play college ball here – there’s no better feeling.”

Terence Marshall, Navarre

Football - Western Michigan University

Navarre's Terence Marshall (No. 1) comes up short in the end zone as Pace's Carson Lowe (No. 7) defends against the air ball during Friday night's District 1-4S game between the Patriots and the Raiders.

Marshall is headed north for college football after committing to Western Michigan on Nov. 23. The Marshall brothers, including twin brother Tyrell who recently decommitted from Memphis (more on that later) had an at-home visit from Western Michigan on Dec. 11.

Western Michigan was the latest school to offer Marshall, on Sept. 20, and he chose that over 16 other Division I offers.

Marshall saw his recruiting stock rise after an impressive senior season where he recorded 51 receptions for 925 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He had had 1,257 all-purpose yards, adding in 318 kick-return yards.

Marshall scored five times in high-scoring losses at Niceville and Bartram Trail, but made his presence known on an incredible over-the-shoulder catch to tie the game with 1 minute, 18 seconds against Gulf Breeze – and the Raiders wound up winning 49-48 in overtime.

John Nicholas, West Florida

Football - University of West Florida

Quarterback John Nicholas (9) looks for an open receiver during the West Florida vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Why not keep the same school name and just change the colors?

West Florida High quarterback John Nicholas committed to the University of West Florida on Dec. 14, also choosing to stay home for college football. He chose the Argos over one other offer from Division III Huntingdon College.

"Before I got my offer from UWF, I had a few options, but when Coach Nobles told me they were going to offer me, I had it in my head that’s where I wanted to go. To be able to stay home is awesome," Nicholas said. "Seeing their offense and knowing I can fit in that system, it’s a huge blessing. And it’s such a great school, too."

Nicholas led the Jaguars to a 4-5 overall record, just narrowly missing the FHSAA playoffs. He threw for 2,024 yards with 25 touchdowns across those nine games. Nicholas also ran for 233 yards and scored four times.

Throughout the season, Nicholas had a few big games, including 365 yards passing and four touchdowns in a narrow 34-31 loss to Walton on Sept. 29. He was also a key factor in the Jaguars' final game of the season against Gulf Breeze.

Nicholas ran in for a 16-yard game-winning touchdown with just 10.5 seconds left in the game. "We know we went out on a hell of a note," Nicholas said after the game.

Nicholas will join a UWF quarterback room that is searching for its next starter with the graduation of Peewee Jarrett. Currently, the Argos have Marcus Stokes, Michael Rich Jr., Brett Nezat, Pine Forest's T.J. Wilson and Pensacola Catholic's Kaden King on the roster.

Only Rich Jr. and Stokes saw action during the 2023 season, albeit limited. More will become clear on the quarterback situation during the Argos' spring game.

"Going to a place that does have a good QB room – especially for me, because I’ve been in this situation before in high school, being the backup and grinding my way in – if you know how to compete and battle in a healthy way, it does nothing but make you better," Nicholas said. "That’s what I’m excited about, trying to go for what I want – and that’s obviously being a starting quarterback for that team."

Calyn Rounsaville, Navarre

Softball - Edward Waters University

Navarre standout Calyn Rounsaville, who will be entering her fourth varsity season for the Raiders this spring, will state in-state for her collegiate softball career.

Rounsaville announced on Dec. 7 that she'll attend Division II Edward Waters University, located in Jacksonville.

As a junior, Rounsaville played in 22 games for Navarre with a .222 batting average, recording 14 hits and nine runs batted in. She also scored three runs. In the field, she had a .976 fielding percentage, recording 115 putouts.

Edward Waters went 43-7 in 2023, winning the Cricket Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Softball Championship. Navarre is scheduled to start its 2024 campaign on Feb. 20 with a game against Choctaw. Last year, the Raiders went 15-13 (3-3 District 1-6A), falling in the regional semifinals to Hagerty.

Londen Taylor, Gulf Breeze

Football - University of Southern Mississippi

Trayvynn Ippolito (17) is taken down by Londen Taylor (72) as he carries the ball during the Navarre vs Gulf Breeze spring football game at Gulf Breeze High School on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Taylor, who saw time at both offensive line and long snapper, committed to Southern Miss on Nov. 30, which had gave him an offer just a couple weeks prior on Nov. 14.

Also a two-way player, Taylor had 13 tackles (3 solo, 10 assisted) with one quarterback hurry.

Rated as a four-star long snapper by Kohl's Professional Camps, critics noted that Taylor "snapped with solid command of his snapping motion" and "he was consistently on target with strong snap times."

Jackson Ward, Pace

Football - University of North Alabama

Jackson Ward (42) and Tylon Lee (6) celebrate after sacking quarterback John Nicholas (9) during the Pace vs West Florida football game at West Florida High School in Pensacola on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

One of the top linebackers in the area, Pace's Ward committed to Division I North Alabama on Wednesday. Ward led the Patriots with 110 tackles (60 solo, 50 assisted), with seven of those being for a loss.

Ward also sacked the quarterback 5.5 times and had two quarterback hurries, while adding an interception and two caused fumbles.

It was the third consecutive season where Ward posted 100-plus tackles, and in three seasons with Pace, finished with 359 tackles (227 solo, 132 assisted).

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker chose North Alabama, which gave him an offer on Dec. 5, over offers from Lindenwood and UMass.

De-commitments

Tyrell Marshall, Navarre

Football

Tyrell Marshall (5) returns a kickoff during the West Florida vs Navarre preseason football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Initially committing to Memphis over the summer on June 26, Marshall has since reopened his recruitment process. He announced on X on Nov. 27 that he was decommitting from Memphis.

Memphis initially offered him on June 2.

Marshall recorded 41 tackles for the Raiders this past season as a senior, and blocked two field goals – including the potential game-tying field goal against Tate during Navarre's 45-42 nail-biting victory.

Since decommitting from Memphis, Marshall has picked up a pair of offers from Western Michigan – where his twin brother, Terence, committed to on Nov. 23 – as well as the University of West Florida. Marshall already had offers from Alabama State, Keiser University, UMass, Liberty, Arkansas State, Akron and Alabama-Birmingham.

The Marshall brothers had an at-home visit from Western Michigan on Dec. 11.

LeJon Williams, Escambia

Football

(14) is taken down by Lejon Williams (11) during the Escambia vs Pine Forest football game at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Escambia's Williams said on Wednesday on X that his recruitment was "1000% open" after decommitting from West Point. The Black Knights initially gave an offer to Williams on May 2, and he committed on Aug. 1.

Williams was a force to be reckoned with this season for the Gators, totaling 93 tackles (61 solo, 32 assisted) with seven of those for a loss. He also recorded two sacks and hurried the quarterback four times.

Williams also blocked an extra point and caused one fumble, while recovering it for 11 yards.

While he hasn't received any new offers since, he does hold an offer from Florida Atlantic University, which he received on April 26.

Signings

Mallory Baker, Pace

Softball - Northwest Florida State College

Mallory Baker (30) is congratulated on her 3-run walk-off home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the 6th inning during the University vs Pace 6A Regional Final playoff softball game at Pace High School on Friday, May 20, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Titans 11-0 in the bottom of the 6th inning due to the mercy rule.

A consistent hitter across three seasons so far for Pace softball, Baker signed with Northwest Florida State College to continue her softball career.

Baker was an integral part of the Patriots' state title run, falling to Bartow in the 6A championship game. Pace was the top-ranked team in Florida, while third in the nation.

Along the way, Baker provided some solid offense, including a 3-for-3 night against Niceville in the first round of the Region 1-6A tournament. That included two home runs, driving in five total runs in an 11-0 blowout for Pace.

In 2023, Baker had a .369 batting average (31-for-84) with 31 hits, which included six home runs, and 28 runs batted in. She also stole six bases.

Named to the PNJ All-Area First Team as a pitcher, she also recorded nine wins with seven complete games and a 0.12 earned-runs against average, striking out 97 batters in the process.

Tatum Hastings, Pace

Softball - Gulf Coast Community College

Shortstop Tatum Hasting (7) scoops up a grounder, steps on second and then fires to first for a double play during the South Warren vs Pace softball game at Pace High School on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Another Pace softball player choosing to stay in Florida, Hastings recently signed her letter of intent to play for Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City.

Another key cog in the Patriots' run to the state championship game, Hastings played in 29 games for Pace as a junior with a .177 batting average, recording 14 hits and 27 runs batted in with four home runs.

Between her sophomore and junior seasons, Hastings has now recorded 29 hits with 40 runs batted in.

Gabby Goyins, Pensacola Catholic

Tennis - University of North Florida

Three-time PNJ Girls Tennis Player of the Year Gabby Goyins (middle, sitting) recently signed her letter of intent to play at the University of North Florida.

Goyins will stay in state to play college tennis. She signed her letter of intent on Dec. 4 to play for the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

A three-time Girls Tennis Player of the Year, the Pensacola Catholic senior had a perfect 14-0 regular season during her junior campaign this past spring.

As far as the postseason, Goyins claimed district and region titles in singles and doubles competition. She partnered up with Maria Bush for doubles play.

At state in singles, Goyins finished as runner-up for the Crusaders. She'll look for a perfect four-for-four run as Player of the Year as Pensacola Catholic gears up for the season soon.

Xander McLaughlin, Pensacola Catholic

Cross Country - University of West Florida

Pensacola Catholic's Xander McLaughlin (middle) recently signed his letter of intent to compete at the University of West Florida in cross country.

McLaughlin won't have to run very far to his collegiate home, as he signed his letter of intent to run cross country at the University of West Florida on Dec. 7.

McLaughlin was a top runner for 2A at the state level for Pensacola Catholic, earning a 12th-place finish with a time of 16 minutes, 22.9 seconds. He aided the Crusaders to a 25th overall finish at the state level.

At the regional level, McLaughlin placed sixth (16:27.3) while placing third at the district level with a time of 16:43.1.

McLaughlin joins an Argos' team that finished ninth out of 16 teams at the NCAA South Region Championships in November, and will join West Florida High alum Luis Gutierrez, and two Pace graduates – Gavin Schulte and Jack Tyner – on the Argos next season.

Logan Robinson, Booker T. Washington

Swimming - Florida State University

Booker T. Washington's Logan Robinson (middle, sitting) signed his letter of intent to swim at Florida State University.

After three state titles at the 3A championship meet, Logan Robinson is set to compete at the next level after signing his letter of intent to swim for Division I Florida State University.

Robinson verbally committed to the Seminoles in September, but made things official a week ago. Robinson was part of the first-place 200-yard medley relay for Booker T. Washington, while individually claiming the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.

He became the first Wildcats swimmer to achieve multiple titles since Steffen Mount in 2014, ironically in the same individual events.

During the summer while competing for the Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club at the Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California, Robinson also qualified for the 2024 Olympic Trials after hitting the mark in the 200-meter butterfly.

Robinson will join Pace's Jack Rowell, who just finished his junior season at FSU. Gulf Breeze native Kyle Cormier, who was a 2004 state champion for the Dolphins, is an assistant coach for the Seminoles.

Tanner Sauls, Pace

Baseball - Northwest Florida State College

Pace's Tanner Sauls (middle, sitting) signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Northwest Florida State College.

Another Patriot is hitting the diamond for Northwest Florida State College, albeit for the baseball team. Sauls signed his letter of intent on Dec. 7.

The 2022 PNJ Newcomer of the Year for baseball, Sauls kept up a good pace for the Patriots, recording 35 innings with a 5-0 record in 2023.

He had 46 strikeouts, and allowed just 15 walks with a 1.60 earned-runs against average. Keep an eye out for Sauls in 2024 as he stays with a strong Pace pitching staff, including 2023 Pitcher of the Year, Nate Caston.

Transfer Portal

Raymond Cottrell, Milton

Football - University of Kentucky

Raymond Cottrell (1) carries the ball during the Pensacola Catholic vs Milton football game at Milton High School on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Milton alum Raymond Cottrell, who was a four-star recruit out of high school, quickly found a new home after announcing his transfer from Texas A&M.

Cottrell played just three games for the Aggies, recording one reception, a 13-yard touchdown against the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Cottrell announced on Dec. 9 on X that he had committed to the University of Kentucky. He went for an official visit from Dec. 8-10.

"Thank you to the (Big Blue Nation)," Cottrell said in the announcement. "I thank y'all so much for (you all). The support has been real."

In his senior season at Milton, Cottrell recorded 46 catches for 651 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. He was slated as a two-way player his junior year, playing at defensive back while making 63 catches for 985 yards and eight touchdowns at wide receiver.

Brennan Smith, Escambia

Football

From left, Hershell Jefferson (Jamestown), Sam Allen (Tulsa), Lamont Sims (Campbellsville), Tai'shaun Key (Campbellsville), Rennie Prim Jr. (Campbellsville), Brennan Smith (Austin Peay), Tabari Taylor-Richardson (North Alabama) and Jaden Milliner (Arkansas State) sign at a ceremony at Escambia High School on Feb. 3, 2021.

With two years of eligibility left, Escambia alum Brennan Smith, who graduated from Escambia in 2021, is transferring out of Division I Austin Peay. And since his announcement that he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5, Smith has picked up a handful of offers from other Division I programs.

Smith was a two-time PNJ All-Area selection, and was part of two undefeated Gator regular-seasons in 2019 and 2020. In 2022, for Austin Peay, Smith blocked for an offense that recorded 4,658 yards of total offense and scored 347 points during the 2022 season – the second and third-best season totals in Austin Peay history.

The day before Smith announced his transfer, former Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden left for the same position at the University of Texas-El Paso. In four seasons, Walden went 26-14.

Smith has picked up offers from: Northern Arizona (Dec. 5), Eastern Kentucky (Dec. 5), North Alabama (Dec. 5), Nicholls State (Dec. 6), Illinois State (Dec. 6), UMass (Dec. 7), Incarnate Word (Dec. 7), Coastal Carolina (Dec. 7), UTEP (Dec. 8), Georgia State (Dec. 8) and Middle Tennessee State (Dec. 8).

