Recruiting Roundup: With season over, area prospects narrow focus

Dec. 4—The 2023 Mississippi high school football season officially came to a close this past weekend. Biggersville and West Point each brought home a title with Starkville coming up just short.

Now area recruits can fully focus solely on where they'll be playing college football, especially the seniors who will need to make their decisions in the coming weeks.

Oddly enough, much of this week's news comes from two area teams who played for a state championship.

Lowery visits Southern Miss

West Point defensive lineman Zayvian Lowery went on an official visit to Southern Miss this past weekend. This came just one day after the Green Wave won the Class 5A state championship in Oxford.

Lowery has been committed to the Golden Eagles since June, but has made clear that his recruitment is still open. He is currently rated as the No. 39 player in the state of Mississippi by 247sports and also has offers from Memphis and UAB.

Lowery finished his senior season with 52 total tackles, 48 solo tackles, 22 quarterback hurries and three sacks.

Burnside down to two

Braylon Burnside is down to Ole Miss and Mississippi State as his final two schools, according to Robbie Faulk of 247sports. The Starkville senior wide receiver will make his decision on Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando.

Burnside had been committed to Mississippi State since June, but decommitted on Nov. 6 "due to unforeseen circumstances". He's rated by 247sports as the No. 7 player in the state.

The Yellow Jackets fell to Oak Grove in the Class 7A state championship on Saturday night. Burnside caught three passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. He finished his senior season with 62 catches for 1,085 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Mccarter commits to Mississippi Valley State

Starkville senior linebacker Jermar Mccarter has committed to Mississippi Valley State University, he announced on Twitter last Monday. McCarter also had offers from Alcorn State and Arkansas State.

Mccarter finished his senior season with 77 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, three sacks, six quarterback hits and two pass deflections.

Five other area recruits are currently weighing offers from the Delta Devils. They include Tupelo quarterback Jeremiah Harrell and offensive lineman Caden Hodges, Lafayette wide receiver Makyi Reed-Jones, Baldwyn offensive lineman Nathan Shaw and New Albany wide receiver Kaleb Shumpert. All five are seniors.

