Recruiting Roundup: Maryland lands St. John's running back Colby McDonald

Maryland coach Mike Locksley and his Terps have landed another top target as 3-star running back Colby McDonald has pledged to call College Park home. McDonald joins an increasingly impressive 2021 DMV recruiting class which includes Taizse Johnson, Tai Felton, Demeioun Robinson, Marcus Bradley and Zion Shockley. The "Stay Home Movement" 2.0 is seemingly in full effect.

In other news, a Northwest wide receiver has gone from relative unknown to "Hottest Recruit of the Week" in a span of 5 days, an offensive lineman is proving that big fellas deserve love too, and a former quarterback's recruitment may be on the verge of skyrocketing -- if he successfully transitions to linebacker.

All that and more in this recruiting update.

Colby McDonald | 3-star Running Back

Class: 2021

School: St. John's

Committed: University of Maryland

Colby McDonald becomes the latest class of ‘21 recruit to hop on the DMV-to-UMD wave. McDonald joins his St. John's backfield mate, Antwain Littleton, as the two will take their "Thunder and Lighting" combo from Military Road to College Park.

McDonald earned 18 offers in total; he chose the Terps over the likes of Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Of his commitment, McDonald said: "I chose UMD because it's home and I am ready to put on for my city!"

DeMarco Cuffey | 3-star Defensive Back

Class: 2021

School: North Point

Committed: Buffalo

DeMarco Cuffey is an impressive young man. He has good feet, length and fluid hips. He's proven to be proficient in both man and zone coverage and promises to make an immediate splash at the next level.

Cuffey became the latest DMV standout to commit to Buffalo. Following the leadership of former Pallotti standouts James and Jaret Patterson, the Bulls are building quite the pipeline from D.C. to New York.

Kenny Dudley | Defensive Back

Class: 2021

School: Friendship

Committed: UMass

Kenny Dudley is a ball-hawking safety with big play capabilities. He has the coverage skills to play centerfield, as well as the tackling prowess to support against the run. He has the promise to be a major contributor for FCA during his senior campaign.

Dudley was initially offered by UMass on January 29. On May 11, he announced his commitment to the Minutemen over interest from Baylor, West Virginia and Wake Forest.

Peter Kikwata | Wide Receiver

Class: 2022

School: Northwest

Offers: 5

The title of "Hottest Recruit of the Week" belongs to Northwest wide receiver Peter Kikwata. The former Watkins Mill standout started the week with zero offers and ended it with five. He started the week by landing Penn State and University of Maryland on the same day. Pittsburgh, West Virginia and East Carolina followed in succession.

Kikwata will line up opposite of Kaden Prather, potentially giving the Jags the most dynamic duo in the DMV. Kikwata has the potential to develop into a 30-offer student athlete.

Zach Rice | 4-star Offensive Tackle

Class: 2022

School: Liberty Christian Academy

Offers: 24

If you haven't heard of Zach Rice yet, don't worry, you will. He may not play quarterback, running back or any of the other high-profile positions, but the 6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle will be as integral to the success of the collegiate program of his choosing as anyone else strapping on a helmet.

Rice's recent offers include LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Michigan. He's rapidly gaining national recognition and the rising junior could earn his fifth star by the start of next season.

Joshua Williams | 2-star Defensive Tackle

Class: 2021

School: Gonzaga

Offers: 22

Once upon a time, Joshua Williams was considered one of the "best kept secrets" in DMV recruiting, but after amassing thirteen offers in the last two months, it's needless-to-say the secret is out.

After raking in the Ivies, the interest in Williams began to move up and down the East Coast. His latest scholarship opportunities include Air Force, Towson and the Citadel.

Kevin Winston Jr. | 3-star Running Back/Defensive Back

Class: 2022

School: DeMatha

Offers: 7

Kevin Winston has just begun to scratch the surface of his potential -- which should be scary to WCAC foes, because he's already really good.

Upon showcasing his talents as both a running and defensive back, Winston's recruitment is beginning to take off. Since May, he has earned offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Tennessee.

Trace Campbell | 2-star ATH

Class: 2021

School: Good Counsel

Offers: 5

Trace Campbell began his high school career as a quarterback, he may very well end it as a quarterback's nightmare.

Now, at 6-4, 225 pounds, there is belief that Campbell will transition to Good Counsel's outside linebacker spot previously occupied by 2019 NBC Sports Washington Defensive Student-Athlete of the Year Mitchell Melton. With Campbell's size, speed and athleticism, it is not inconceivable that he could produce similar results.

This month, Campbell has earned offers from Stony Brook and Old Dominion. He's a sleeper who would have been helped tremendously by having the opportunity to show off on the camp circuit. Don't be surprised if he ends up a Power-5 student athlete.

Aaron Jones | Running Back

Class: 2021

School: Walter Johnson

Offers: 4

Aaron Jones put together a breakout season for Walter Johnson in 2019. After transferring from Wilson, Jones proved himself capable of being a workhorse running back as he led the Wildcats to their best season in seemingly ages.

Jones is effective running between the tackles and possesses enough speed to be a home run hitter. These traits and more earned him offers from Penn and Towson in the month of May.

Matei Fitz | SDE

Class: 2021

School: Tuscarora

Offers: 13

Matei Fitz is a skilled mauler capable of dominating a game from the defensive line. He has size, strength and is deceptively quick. More than a pocket-pusher, he is capable of effectively rushing the passer.

Fitz has earned five offers in the month of May, including Howard, New Hampshire, Air Force, Elon and Delaware.

