Recruiting Roundup: Latest Alabama recruiting news to close out the month of July

Alabama will host its final summer camp on Tuesday. A handful of prospects have received offers from the Alabama coaching staff following impressive performances at camp. That could be the case for several more.

The recruiting dead period is open from July 25-July 29, which means that high school prospects are allowed to make visits to college programs across the country during that time frame.

A number of current commits and targets are expected to be in Tuscaloosa this weekend for Alabama’s July cookout.

2024 CB Devon Jordan

Jordan released his top-10 schools over a month ago and had Alabama as a finalist. Up to this point, Jordan had not been mentioned as a prospect on Alabama’s radar. However, this could be a promising sign for the Oklahoma native. He will be attending the final camp of the summer on Tuesday. It will be Jordan’s first trip to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer from the Crimson Tide in May. Jordan is listed at 5-foot-11 and 168 pounds on 247Sports. As of right now, Alabama has three cornerbacks committed in the 2024 recruiting class. Ideally, the coaching staff would like to sign one to two more. Jordan could be an option at the position if he performs well at camp.

2026 QB Noah Grubbs

Grubbs plays for Lake Mary High School in Lake Mary, Florida. He will be attending camp on Tuesday. Grubbs has eight offers up to this point. A few of the schools that have offered Grubbs are Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Miami. Alabama has offered three quarterback prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Grubbs could add to the list if he impresses the coaching staff at camp on Tuesday.

2026 QB Jackson Debe

Debe will be attending Alabama’s final camp of the summer. The North Carolina native has four FBS offers. Boston College, Charlotte, East Carolina, and Pittsburgh have offered Debe. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds on 247Sports.

2025 CB Trystan Haynes

Haynes received an offer from Alabama in May. He will be making his first trip to Tuscaloosa since receiving the offer. Haynes is a four-star prospect and currently holds 15 offers.

2025 TE Ethan Barbour

Barbour has narrowed down his list of finalists to eight schools. Alabama was one of the schools listed. Barbour will be in attendance for Alabama’s final camp of the summer on Tuesday. It will be the first time that Barbour has been in Tuscaloosa since he last visited in October. He is a top-end prospect that is high on Alabama’s recruiting board.

2026 IOL Grant Wise

Wise plays for Pace High School in Milton, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds on 247Sports. The rising sophomore currently holds nine offers and will be in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.

2025 WR Mike Peterson Jr.

Peterson Jr. is a former high school teammate of Alabama wide receiver Jaren Hamilton. The two played together at F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida. Peterson Jr. will be in Tuscaloosa for the first time on Tuesday. He currently holds offers from Alabama A&M, Tulsa, USF, Arkansas State, and Western Kentucky.

2026 TE Brock Harris

Excited to be in Tuscaloosa today and tomorrow for a camp and unofficial visit to @AlabamaFTBL @CoachJoeCox @CoachHutzler thanks for the invite! Excited to compete! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/L9kLJLiAn1 — Brock Harris (@BrockHarris2026) July 24, 2023

Harris is a 6-foot-6 tight end out of Saint George, Utah. Thus far, Harris has received 19 offers. Alabama has yet to offer Harris. However, he could receive an offer from the coaching staff with an impressive performance at camp on Tuesday.

2026 Safety JaMicheal Garrett

This will be the fourth time that Garrett has been to Tuscaloosa. He took unofficial visits to Alabama on April 22, June 1, and June 23. Garrett plays safety at Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama. The Alabama coaching staff seems to be high on the in-state prospect.

2025 OT Mario Nash Jr.

Nash Jr. is a massive offensive tackle out of Kemper County High School in De Kalb, Mississippi. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds on 247Sports. Nash Jr. will be making his first trip to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s final camp of the summer. He will be looking to add his 10th offer.

2025 EDGE Zion Grady

Grady released his top-10 schools on Sunday. He included Alabama as a finalist to land his commitment. Grady has taken five trips to Alabama since last July. He has become quite familiar with the coaching staff and seems high on the Crimson Tide. He is an Alabama target to keep an eye on in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

2024 LB, Texas A&M commit Tristan Jernigan

WOWWWW after a great talk with @freddierch8 I am blessed to receive a offer from the University of Alabama " ROLL TIDE " 🐘 pic.twitter.com/gd0twKxCiK — 𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑵 “ 𝑻𝑱𝑨𝒁 ”𝑱𝑬𝑹𝑵𝑰𝑮𝑨𝑵 🦅 (@Tristan38J) July 22, 2023

Jernigan took an unofficial visit to Alabama in March. On Saturday, Jernigan added an offer from the Crimson Tide. He has been committed to Texas A&M since May. Alabama could elect to pursue Jernigan if in-state target Demarcus Riddick commits to Auburn. Ideally, Alabama signs four linebackers in the 2024 recruiting class. There are currently three linebackers committed. Jernigan would make four.

2025 OT Will Black

Black is a 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman out of Wallingford, Connecticut. He will be in attendance for Alabama’s camp on Tuesday. Black has not received an offer from the Crimson Tide. Several recruiting services have Black ranked as a three-star prospect.

2025 QB George MacIntyre

MacIntyre has been to Alabama three times since last October. His fourth trip to Tuscaloosa will be for the July cookout over the weekend. MacIntyre has not given an indication of when or where he will commit to. However, Alabama appears to be in a good position to land his commitment. MacIntyre is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound signal-caller at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee. During his sophomore season, he helped lead the Eagles to a 9-3 record.

2025 WR, Alabama commit Ryan Williams

Williams has been committed to Alabama since October and seems to be locked in with the Crimson Tide. Williams will be back in Tuscaloosa for the end-of-July cookout. It will mark the 11th time that Williams has been on campus.

2025 EDGE London Merritt

Merritt has been a priority target for Alabama’s coaching staff for quite a while. The Georgia native has already visited Alabama twice and is scheduled to return on Tuesday for an unofficial visit. Merritt is a 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher out of Woodward Academy.

2024 ATH Amari Jefferson

Jefferson is down to three schools: Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. However, it appears to be a two-team race between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers. Jefferson will be on campus for the end-of-July cookout. It marks the fifth time that Jefferson has been to Tuscaloosa. With the upcoming visit, he will have visited Alabama more than any other school.

