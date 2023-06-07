Recruiting Roundup: Latest Alabama Football recruiting news
The Alabama coaching staff will have a busy summer schedule with camps beginning and official visits being taken. Needless to say, it is one of the most important times of the year.
The summer is usually a time period where recruits are more able to interact with the coaching staff and get a true feel for the program is being ran. The recruits will meet with current players and are able to particpate in camps. Altogether, the summer is essential in virtually all recruitments as it is used for building relationships or growing a prior connection with the coaching staff.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down the latest Alabama football recruiting news as it pertains to official visitors, top schools lists, or offers. Whatever the case may be, we have you covered.
2024 IOL Eddy Pierre-Louis
Top schools. I appreciate all the coaches that gave me a opportunity💫🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZqLmYSeEDI
— Eddy Pierre- Louis (@eddypierreloui5) June 4, 2023
Eddy Pierre-Louis took an official visit to Alabama back in June of 2022. The likelihood of Pierre-Louis committing to the Crimson Tide appears to be slim at this time. When speaking with On3’s Hayes Fawcett on why he included Alabama as a finalist, he said: “Ever since I went to the coaches and saw how they develop it has stood out to me.” Currently, it appears to be a three-team race between Florida, Oklahoma, and UCF for which program will land Pierre-Louis’ commitment
2024 CB Jameer Grimsley
NEW: Three ⭐️ Grimsley down to eight
“#Bama was the first #SEC program to offer me. That’s stuck with me since.”
Grimsley has his list narrowed down to his finalist & spoke w/ @TideIllustrated about #Tide as his OV approaches.
MORE ⬇️
🔗: https://t.co/CgKO9xoUxR#RollTide pic.twitter.com/hYHb3Svofx
— Brandon Howard (@BHoward_11) June 1, 2023
Jameer Grimsley is a cornerback target that the Alabama coaching staff seems to like. The Florida native competes for his school’s track and field team and has blazing speed. Something interesting to note is that Grimsley and the aforementioned Pierre-Louis both attend Tampa Catholic High School. Grimsley seems to be more serious about the Crimson Tide, however. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on June 16. Florida State, Penn State, and Alabama appear to be the three schools vying for Grimsley’s commitment.
2024 RB Christian Clark
Where’s 🏠? #AGTG @Hayesfawcett3 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @TomLuginbill @BrandonHuffman @CraigHaubert @gridironjrj @Ruben_Gammage19 pic.twitter.com/YfroJuOYkW
— Christian Clark (@christian6clark) June 1, 2023
Christian Clark is an intriguing running back target for the Crimson Tide. Clark received an offer from the coaching staff in February. Since then, he took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in March. Despite being listed as a finalist, Alabama appears to be out of contention. Florida State and Texas seem to be the two schools out in front to land Clark’s commitment.
2024 CB Cai Bates
BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as the No. 3 CB in Florida
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UrThztO6AW pic.twitter.com/aYcSyAYljQ
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2023
Cai Bates released his top schools list just days before taking his first official visit to Alabama. Bates is originally from Pinson, Alabama, but attends Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He plays cornerback as well as runs track for Edgewater’s track and field team. Altogether, he is a well-rounded athlete. The Crimson Tide also appear to be in a good position for Bates as well. When speaking with On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Bates had this to say regarding the Crimson Tide: “Alabama has one of the most legendary college football cultures ever, and me being tied to the state with my dad’s side of the family being from Alabama I feel like Alabama is sort of a home away from home. It’s a great place for me to be developed and coached by one of the greatest.”
2024 EDGE CJ Jackson
Where’s Home? @ChadSimmons_ @RustyMansell_ @SWiltfong247 @JeremyO_Johnson @DemetricDWarren @Rivals @On3Recruits @Andrew_Ivins @TuckerFootball pic.twitter.com/Jro9qUG1Bb
— Christopher (CJ🎰) Jackson (@CJ_jackson21) May 31, 2023
CJ Jackson is an edge rusher out of Tucker High School in Tucker, Georgia. Jackson has taken one unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer from Alabama in January. Programs like Clemson, Georgia, and Oklahoma have set themselves up in a good position to land Jackson’s commitment.
2025 EDGE London Merritt
ALL GLORY TO GOD🙏🏽✝️
Beyond blessed and grateful to be able to announce my top 12 schools!
WHERES HOME?#RollTide #ALLIN #GoBuffs #GoIrish #GoBucks #GoGators #Govols #Gonoles #GeauxTigers #GigEm #FightOn #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/2kILwzCdQY
— London Merritt (@merritt_london) May 30, 2023
London Merritt is a edge rusher out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. While Merritt is a 2025 prospect, there is reason to believe that Alabama sits in a very good spot to land his commitment. Merritt has taken two unofficial visits to Alabama since January. When asked by On3’s Jeremy Johnson on how he feels about the Crimson Tide, Merritt said, “I like them a lot, they’re a great program. I get love from their players. They build them and get them ready for the NFL, which is my main goal. They have a good coaching staff. Coach Saban is a good guy. He sees a lot of potential in me.” While Merritt does not have a timetable for a commitment, it would not be surprising to see him commit to Alabama in the coming months.
2024 ATH Daniel Hill
Where’s Home🏠? https://t.co/lZFjWVfZp7
— Daniel Hill (@d1danny3) June 5, 2023
Daniel Hill is a running back out of Meridian High School in Meridian, Mississippi. Hill dropped his top-eight schools. However, it appears to be a two-team race for Hill’s commitment at this point in time. The two programs that appear to be the frontrunners are Alabama and South Carolina. Hill has taken nine unofficial visits to Alabama with another visit scheduled for June 16-18. The Gamecocks have picked up some steam recently and ar3e receiving an official visit on June 23. I would expect Hill to commit to Alabama when all is said and done.
2024 Safety Brandon Jacob
Where’s home?? #blessed pic.twitter.com/4ljp6Q1Xe3
— Brandon Jacob 4⭐️ DB (@Thereallkingbj_) May 19, 2023
Brandon Jacob is a safety out of Evans High School in Orlando, Florida. When speaking with Tide Illustrated’s Brandon Howard, Jacob said, “I’m trying to get to Bama ASAP.” Jacob has not made a visit to Tuscaloosa, nor has he scheduled one at this point in time. If I had to place a prediction, I would say that Jacob winds up at UCF or Florida State. Only time will tell.
2024 ATH Amari Jefferson
Final 6🤝… next stop is 🏡 @ErikKimrey @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/6dqIKu5e3D
— Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) June 5, 2023
Amari Jefferson is a wide receiver out of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Since receiving an offer from Alabama in March, Jefferson has taken three unofficial visits to the Capstone. Jefferson is also scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama over the weekend. The two other programs that are pushing hard for Jefferson’s commitment are Georgia and Tennessee. I would be surprised if Jefferson did not wind up at one of the three mentioned schools.
2025 TE Jack VanDorselaer
After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins and @CoachJoeCox, I am blessed to receive an OFFER from The University of Alabama!!!🐘#RollTide @coachrdodge @Coach_KBoyd @SLC_Recruiting @SLCAthletics @AlabamaFTBL @T_Rees11 @apefitness_perf pic.twitter.com/YJYQSfoTTy
— Jack VanDorselaer (@JackVanD85) May 30, 2023
Tight end Jack VanDorselaer received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff last week. VanDorselaer is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher out of Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.
2026 DL Daverin Geralds II
WOW!! #AGTG After a terrific talk with coach Nick Saban I am EXTREMELY BLESSED to receive an offer from The University of Alabama!! @AlabamaFTBL @Bama_247 @BarstoolAlabama @Coach_TRob @CoachBeck56 @SwickONE8 @CollinsHillFB @Mhoward38 @JeremyO_Johnson @TheUCReport @freddierch8 pic.twitter.com/c3AVlHCMEE
— Daverin “Deuce” Geralds II (@DeuceGeralds) June 1, 2023
Defensive lineman Daverin Geralds II received an offer from Alabama last week. Geralds II plays for Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds.
2024 WR Javarius Green
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama! 🐘#RollTide @AlabamaFTBL @CoachJoeCox @HolmonWiggins @Ftballman39 @CrestFBRecruits pic.twitter.com/rdGxPMr2My
— Javarius Green (@javariusg_) June 1, 2023
Wide receiver Javarius Green received an offer from Alabama last week. Green plays for Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina. As a junior, Green hauled in 61 receptions for 1,287 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Green’s father, Willie, played for Ole Miss and spent nine seasons in the NFL.
2025 RB Myles Johnson
#AGTG AFTER A GREAT CONVERSATION I AM BEYOND BLESSED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF @AlabamaFTBL ❤️🤍 @TRMillerFootba1 @CoachRobertBala pic.twitter.com/Xw9mSjbxDX
— Myles Johnson (@JohnsonMyles5) June 1, 2023
The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to Alabama native Myles Johnson last week. Johnson is a 2025 running back out of T.R. Miller High School in Brewton, Alabama. As a sophomore, he had 50 carries for 273 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Crimson Tide are the only divison-one program to have offered Johnson at this point in time.
2024 IOL William Sanders
Thankful and blessed to have received an offer from @AlabamaFTBL thank you @FBCoachWolf #RTR #Bama #Rolltide @coachswift64 pic.twitter.com/Vo3wET9JS5
— william (@WillSanders70) June 1, 2023
Offensive lineman and Alabama native William Sanders received an offer from Alabama last week. Sanders plays for Brookwood High School in Brookwood, Alabama. Interestingly enough, Brookwood is located just 23 miles away from Tuscaloosa. Therefore, I tend to like where the Crimson Tide stand in Sanders’ recruitment at this point in time. Currently, it seems to be a three-team race between Alabama, North Carolina State, and Duke.
2024 DL TJ Lindsey
Blessed to receive another offer from THE University of Alabama ❤️🤍#RollTide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/rNyIVP4lEv
— TJ Lindsey (@TjLindsey_) June 2, 2023
Defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Alabama last week. The interesting thing to note with Lindsey is that he had revealed his top 10 schools just two hours earlier. When speaking with Touchdown Alabama Magazine, Lindsey had the following to say about the Crimson Tide: “They just want to get me down there, and Coach (Freddie) Roach said he is going to recruit me hard.” A visit is expected to be in the works.
2024 TE, North Carolina commit Ryan Ward
Blessed to receive an offer from @AlabamaFTBL 🐘 Thank you @CoachJoeCox & @T_Rees11 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/adDX04uO8z
— Ryan Ward (@ryanward__1) June 2, 2023
Tight end and North Carolina commit Ryan Ward received an offer from Alabama last week. Ward is an intriguing prospect considering his commitment to the Tar Heels. Currently, Alabama does not have a tight end commitment. Ward’s recruitment is worth monitoring for Alabama fans.
2026 EDGE Tyler Atkinson
What a day! #AGTG
I'm blessed to have earned an 🅾️ffer from the University of Alabama @sabanfaux @AlabamaFTBL #RollTide @CoachSB_4theG @CoachHutzler @Coach_TRob @UA_Athletics @Mhoward38 @adamgorney @RollTide @RustyMansell_ @JeremyO_Johnson @247Sports @BigCoachMarvin @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/U0HGbYCXLF
— Tyler Atkinson (@Tyler16Atkinson) June 3, 2023
Edge rusher Tyler Atkinson recently received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff. Atkinson plays for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.
2025 WR Talyn Taylor
#AGTG After a great conversation with Coach Saban I am truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from Alabama! #RollTide @T_Rees11 @Rivals_Clint @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @EDGYTIM @LemmingReport @GenevaViking pic.twitter.com/HvmnJ2gn9t
— Talyn Taylor (@taylor_talyn) June 3, 2023
Talyn Taylor is the latest 2025 wide receiver to have received an offer from the Crimson Tide. Taylor plays for Geneva Community High School in Geneva, Illinois. He is listed at 6-feet tall, 165 pounds. As a sophomore, Taylor hauled in 45 receptions for 660 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
2025 DE Brandon Caesar
I am beyond thankful and excited for my amazing offer to play football at The university of Alabama 🔴⚪️@FBCoachWolf @MacStephens @CoachNewton2 @kahari_hicks #RollTide #bama #Alabama pic.twitter.com/HUoSSsyApo
— Brandon Caesar (@BCaesar2025) June 3, 2023
Defensive end Brandon Caesar received an offer from Alabama last weekend. Caesar plays for Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds.
2025 RB Tory Blaylock
#AGTG I’m Blessed to receive An offer from The University of Alabama🐘❤️🤍 @AlabamaFTBL @BAMACoachG @RTRnews @blaylock_23 @jacorynichols @craig_stump @AHSEagleFB #Rolltide @GHamilton_On3 @RivalsCole @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/UhbpRknLtt
— Tory Blaylock (@tory_blaylock6) June 3, 2023
Running back Tory Blaylock received an offer from Alabama last weekend. Blaylock plays for Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas. He is listed at 5-foot-10.5, 175 pounds. While playing football, Blaylock also competes on the Atascocita’s track and field team. As a freshman, Balylock ran 10.70 and 10.83 in the 100-meter.
2025 CB Deyjhon Pettaway
#AGTG Extremely blessed to receive a offer from Alabama university🐘❤️#rolltide @CoachHutzler @AlabamaFTBL @coachdhicks @jacorynichols @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/Ctivi3H895
— Deyjhon Pettaway (@DeyjhonPettaway) June 3, 2023
Cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway tallied an offer Alabama last weekend. Pettaway plays for Paetow High School in Katy, Texas. He is listed at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds. Pettaway has two older brothers that play at the college level. Daymion Sanford plays linebacker at Texas A&M and Jaquaize Pettaway plays wide receiver at Oklahoma.
2025 QB Tavien St. Clair
#AGTG Wow!! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama!!! @T_Rees11 @AlabamaFTBL @BHSChieftainFB @strength_bhs @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @MickWalker247 @Birm @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/aR60oJVpnp
— Tavien St. Clair (@TJSaint_1) June 4, 2023
Quarterback Tavien St. Clair is the latest quarterback to have received an offer from Alabama. St. Clair plays for Bellefontaine High School in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He is listed at 6-foot-3.5, 210 pounds. As a sophomore, St. Clair threw for 2,453 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is one of the few quarterback targets that Alabama is pursuing.
2025 OL Alai Kalaniuvalu
After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins, I am very grateful and blessed to announce that I have received an offer from The University of Alabama…ROLL TIDE!!#JURY #AG2G @KalaniuvaluAlai @BishopGormanFB @AlabamaFTBL @FBCoachWolf @BlairAngulo @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/a63AmSY0mK
— Alai Kalaniuvalu (@AKalaniuvalu) June 5, 2023
Offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu added an offer from Alabama on Monday. Kalaniuvalu plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds.
2025 IOL Seuseu Alofaituli
After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins, I am truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University of Alabama. #Jury #RollTide @BishopGormanFB @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @BlairAngulo @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/yTYPRvpB0e
— ‘SJ’ Seuseu Alofaituli (@AlofaituliSj) June 5, 2023
Interior offensive lineman Seuseu Alofaituli received an offer from Alabama on Monday. Alofaituli plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds.
2025 OL Douglas Utu
After a great conversation with @HolmonWiggins I am truly honored and blessed to receive an offer from Alabama University!#AGTG #JURY #RollTide @BishopGormanFB @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @BlairAngulo @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @wilson_utu @AneUtu pic.twitter.com/s3eptdeh6c
— Douglas Utu (@UtuDouglas) June 5, 2023
Offensive lineman Douglas Utu added an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Monday. Utu plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds.
2024 RB Yasin Willis
Extremely blessed and honored to receive a offer from The University of Alabama🐘❤️ #AGTG #RollTide @KinslerLatish @CoachMarangi @OTTYF1 @T_Rees11 pic.twitter.com/tlOT2ssE3V
— Yasin Willis (@willisyasin6) June 5, 2023
Running back Yasin Willis is the latest running back to have received an offer from the Crimson Tide. Willis plays for St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. As a junior, Willis had 189 carries for 1,133 yards and 17 touchdowns. Willis is expected to take an official visit to Alabama in the coming months.