Recruiting Roundup: Latest Alabama Football recruiting news

The Alabama coaching staff will have a busy summer schedule with camps beginning and official visits being taken. Needless to say, it is one of the most important times of the year.

The summer is usually a time period where recruits are more able to interact with the coaching staff and get a true feel for the program is being ran. The recruits will meet with current players and are able to particpate in camps. Altogether, the summer is essential in virtually all recruitments as it is used for building relationships or growing a prior connection with the coaching staff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the latest Alabama football recruiting news as it pertains to official visitors, top schools lists, or offers. Whatever the case may be, we have you covered.

2024 IOL Eddy Pierre-Louis

Top schools. I appreciate all the coaches that gave me a opportunity💫🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZqLmYSeEDI — Eddy Pierre- Louis (@eddypierreloui5) June 4, 2023

Eddy Pierre-Louis took an official visit to Alabama back in June of 2022. The likelihood of Pierre-Louis committing to the Crimson Tide appears to be slim at this time. When speaking with On3’s Hayes Fawcett on why he included Alabama as a finalist, he said: “Ever since I went to the coaches and saw how they develop it has stood out to me.” Currently, it appears to be a three-team race between Florida, Oklahoma, and UCF for which program will land Pierre-Louis’ commitment

Advertisement

2024 CB Jameer Grimsley

Jameer Grimsley is a cornerback target that the Alabama coaching staff seems to like. The Florida native competes for his school’s track and field team and has blazing speed. Something interesting to note is that Grimsley and the aforementioned Pierre-Louis both attend Tampa Catholic High School. Grimsley seems to be more serious about the Crimson Tide, however. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on June 16. Florida State, Penn State, and Alabama appear to be the three schools vying for Grimsley’s commitment.

2024 RB Christian Clark

Christian Clark is an intriguing running back target for the Crimson Tide. Clark received an offer from the coaching staff in February. Since then, he took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in March. Despite being listed as a finalist, Alabama appears to be out of contention. Florida State and Texas seem to be the two schools out in front to land Clark’s commitment.

Advertisement

2024 CB Cai Bates

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as the No. 3 CB in Florida Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UrThztO6AW pic.twitter.com/aYcSyAYljQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2023

Cai Bates released his top schools list just days before taking his first official visit to Alabama. Bates is originally from Pinson, Alabama, but attends Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He plays cornerback as well as runs track for Edgewater’s track and field team. Altogether, he is a well-rounded athlete. The Crimson Tide also appear to be in a good position for Bates as well. When speaking with On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Bates had this to say regarding the Crimson Tide: “Alabama has one of the most legendary college football cultures ever, and me being tied to the state with my dad’s side of the family being from Alabama I feel like Alabama is sort of a home away from home. It’s a great place for me to be developed and coached by one of the greatest.”

2024 EDGE CJ Jackson

CJ Jackson is an edge rusher out of Tucker High School in Tucker, Georgia. Jackson has taken one unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer from Alabama in January. Programs like Clemson, Georgia, and Oklahoma have set themselves up in a good position to land Jackson’s commitment.

Advertisement

2025 EDGE London Merritt

London Merritt is a edge rusher out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. While Merritt is a 2025 prospect, there is reason to believe that Alabama sits in a very good spot to land his commitment. Merritt has taken two unofficial visits to Alabama since January. When asked by On3’s Jeremy Johnson on how he feels about the Crimson Tide, Merritt said, “I like them a lot, they’re a great program. I get love from their players. They build them and get them ready for the NFL, which is my main goal. They have a good coaching staff. Coach Saban is a good guy. He sees a lot of potential in me.” While Merritt does not have a timetable for a commitment, it would not be surprising to see him commit to Alabama in the coming months.

2024 ATH Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is a running back out of Meridian High School in Meridian, Mississippi. Hill dropped his top-eight schools. However, it appears to be a two-team race for Hill’s commitment at this point in time. The two programs that appear to be the frontrunners are Alabama and South Carolina. Hill has taken nine unofficial visits to Alabama with another visit scheduled for June 16-18. The Gamecocks have picked up some steam recently and ar3e receiving an official visit on June 23. I would expect Hill to commit to Alabama when all is said and done.

Advertisement

2024 Safety Brandon Jacob

Brandon Jacob is a safety out of Evans High School in Orlando, Florida. When speaking with Tide Illustrated’s Brandon Howard, Jacob said, “I’m trying to get to Bama ASAP.” Jacob has not made a visit to Tuscaloosa, nor has he scheduled one at this point in time. If I had to place a prediction, I would say that Jacob winds up at UCF or Florida State. Only time will tell.

2024 ATH Amari Jefferson

Amari Jefferson is a wide receiver out of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Since receiving an offer from Alabama in March, Jefferson has taken three unofficial visits to the Capstone. Jefferson is also scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama over the weekend. The two other programs that are pushing hard for Jefferson’s commitment are Georgia and Tennessee. I would be surprised if Jefferson did not wind up at one of the three mentioned schools.

Advertisement

2025 TE Jack VanDorselaer

Tight end Jack VanDorselaer received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff last week. VanDorselaer is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher out of Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.

2026 DL Daverin Geralds II

Defensive lineman Daverin Geralds II received an offer from Alabama last week. Geralds II plays for Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds.

Advertisement

2024 WR Javarius Green

Wide receiver Javarius Green received an offer from Alabama last week. Green plays for Crest High School in Shelby, North Carolina. As a junior, Green hauled in 61 receptions for 1,287 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Green’s father, Willie, played for Ole Miss and spent nine seasons in the NFL.

2025 RB Myles Johnson

#AGTG AFTER A GREAT CONVERSATION I AM BEYOND BLESSED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF @AlabamaFTBL ❤️🤍 @TRMillerFootba1 @CoachRobertBala pic.twitter.com/Xw9mSjbxDX — Myles Johnson (@JohnsonMyles5) June 1, 2023

The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to Alabama native Myles Johnson last week. Johnson is a 2025 running back out of T.R. Miller High School in Brewton, Alabama. As a sophomore, he had 50 carries for 273 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Crimson Tide are the only divison-one program to have offered Johnson at this point in time.

Advertisement

2024 IOL William Sanders

Offensive lineman and Alabama native William Sanders received an offer from Alabama last week. Sanders plays for Brookwood High School in Brookwood, Alabama. Interestingly enough, Brookwood is located just 23 miles away from Tuscaloosa. Therefore, I tend to like where the Crimson Tide stand in Sanders’ recruitment at this point in time. Currently, it seems to be a three-team race between Alabama, North Carolina State, and Duke.

2024 DL TJ Lindsey

Blessed to receive another offer from THE University of Alabama ❤️🤍#RollTide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/rNyIVP4lEv — TJ Lindsey (@TjLindsey_) June 2, 2023

Defensive lineman TJ Lindsey received an offer from Alabama last week. The interesting thing to note with Lindsey is that he had revealed his top 10 schools just two hours earlier. When speaking with Touchdown Alabama Magazine, Lindsey had the following to say about the Crimson Tide: “They just want to get me down there, and Coach (Freddie) Roach said he is going to recruit me hard.” A visit is expected to be in the works.

Advertisement

2024 TE, North Carolina commit Ryan Ward

Tight end and North Carolina commit Ryan Ward received an offer from Alabama last week. Ward is an intriguing prospect considering his commitment to the Tar Heels. Currently, Alabama does not have a tight end commitment. Ward’s recruitment is worth monitoring for Alabama fans.

2026 EDGE Tyler Atkinson

Edge rusher Tyler Atkinson recently received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff. Atkinson plays for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.

2025 WR Talyn Taylor

Talyn Taylor is the latest 2025 wide receiver to have received an offer from the Crimson Tide. Taylor plays for Geneva Community High School in Geneva, Illinois. He is listed at 6-feet tall, 165 pounds. As a sophomore, Taylor hauled in 45 receptions for 660 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

2025 DE Brandon Caesar

Defensive end Brandon Caesar received an offer from Alabama last weekend. Caesar plays for Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds.

2025 RB Tory Blaylock

Running back Tory Blaylock received an offer from Alabama last weekend. Blaylock plays for Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas. He is listed at 5-foot-10.5, 175 pounds. While playing football, Blaylock also competes on the Atascocita’s track and field team. As a freshman, Balylock ran 10.70 and 10.83 in the 100-meter.

2025 CB Deyjhon Pettaway

Cornerback Deyjhon Pettaway tallied an offer Alabama last weekend. Pettaway plays for Paetow High School in Katy, Texas. He is listed at 5-foot-10, 165 pounds. Pettaway has two older brothers that play at the college level. Daymion Sanford plays linebacker at Texas A&M and Jaquaize Pettaway plays wide receiver at Oklahoma.

2025 QB Tavien St. Clair

Quarterback Tavien St. Clair is the latest quarterback to have received an offer from Alabama. St. Clair plays for Bellefontaine High School in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He is listed at 6-foot-3.5, 210 pounds. As a sophomore, St. Clair threw for 2,453 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is one of the few quarterback targets that Alabama is pursuing.

2025 OL Alai Kalaniuvalu

Offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu added an offer from Alabama on Monday. Kalaniuvalu plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 275 pounds.

2025 IOL Seuseu Alofaituli

Interior offensive lineman Seuseu Alofaituli received an offer from Alabama on Monday. Alofaituli plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds.

2025 OL Douglas Utu

Offensive lineman Douglas Utu added an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Monday. Utu plays for Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds.

2024 RB Yasin Willis

Running back Yasin Willis is the latest running back to have received an offer from the Crimson Tide. Willis plays for St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. As a junior, Willis had 189 carries for 1,133 yards and 17 touchdowns. Willis is expected to take an official visit to Alabama in the coming months.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire