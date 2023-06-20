Recruiting Roundup: Latest Alabama Football recruiting news

The Alabama coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks.

A handful of prospects have attended camps and recruiting targets have taken official visits. Whatever the case may be, things have not slowed down in Tuscaloosa this offseason.

Typically, Alabama begins to land a handful commitments from recruits in the summer months. It has been prioritized year after year for the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the latest Alabama football recruiting news. The latest recruiting roundup following a series of important visitors and prospects made their way to Tuscaloosa over the last week.

2024 TE, Mississippi State commit Jay Lindsey

Jay Lindsey has been committed to Mississippi State for two months. The native of Butler, Alabama received a “dream” offer from Alabama last week. Lindsey plays for Patrician Academy and is listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds.

2025 OT Devin Harper

Devin Harper plays for Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. Harper is listed at 6-foot-5, 287 pounds. Thus far, Harper has received other SEC offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Arkansas.

2024 EDGE Solomon Williams

Solomon Williams took an official visit to Alabama over the weekend. Williams is a 6-foot-2, 230 pound edge rusher out of Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Florida. Williams will take an official visit to Texas on June 21. The Longhorns and Crimson Tide appear to be the two programs pushing to land Williams’ commitment.

2024 DB Jameer Grimsley

Jameer Grimsley is one of Alabama’s top cornerback targets in the 2024 recruiting class. Over the weekend, Grimsley took an official visit to Tuscaloosa. The Florida native is a two-sport athlete and can play multiple positions on the back end of Alabama’s defense. I think that the Crimson Tide are selling him on that as well as being able to compete on the school’s track and field team. Nonetheless, things reportedly went well for Grimsley during his time in Tuscaloosa. The three schools to keep an eye on here are Penn State, Florida State, and Alabama.

2024 CB, Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe

Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe returned to Tuscaloosa over the weekend. Mbakwe has made it clear that he is locked in with the Crimson Tide. Mbakwe is a 5-foot-11 cornerback out of Pinson, Alabama.

2026 DL James Morrow

James Morrow plays for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. Alabama offered Morrow last week. Several other programs that have extended Morrow offers are Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, and Clemson.

2025 DE Nathaniel Marshall

Nathaniel Marshall plays for Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Illinois. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. Several other programs that have offered Marshall are Iowa, Colorado, Michigan, Rutgers, and Tennessee.

2024 OT Favour Edwin

Favour Edwin received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff last week. Edwin plays for Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-8, 290 pounds. Edwin is originally from Nigeria and began playing football this past spring. Along with Alabama, other power-five programs that have offered Edwin are Florida, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, and Houston.

2026 DL Jordan Carter

Jordan Carter plays for Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds. Carter was a freshman for the Tigers last season. That has not stopped him from adding division-one offers from schools like Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and UConn.

2024 Safety Jakob Gude

Jakob Gude plays for Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Gude recently announced his top-five schools (UCF, Alabama, Oregon, Florida, and Ohio State). When speaking with TideIllustrated’s Brandon Howard, Gude said, “One thing that I can say about Alabama is that I every time I visit, I feel at home.” The two schools likely vying for Gude’s commitment are UCF and Alabama at this time.

2024 DL D'antre Robinson

D’Antre Robinson plays for Jones High School in Orlando, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-3.5, 315 pounds. Robinson was offered by the Crimson Tide after attending a camp in Tuscaloosa last week. According to On3’s Gerry Hamilton, Robinson is likely to take an official visit to Alabama in the future. BamaOnline’s Andrew Bone reported that Saban questioned why Robinson had not already received an offer from Alabama prior to his camp showing. Robinson has taken official visits to Florida and Texas. He will also take official visits to Ohio State and Georgia.

2024 OT William Sanders

William Sanders received an offer from Alabama on June 2. Sanders plays for close-by Brookwood School in Brookwood, Alabama. He has narrowed his list of finalists down to three schools (LSU, Mississippi State, and Alabama) with a decision likely coming sooner rather than later. Sanders is trending toward Alabama at this time and the expectation is that he will commit to the Crimson Tide.

2025 IOL Jacobe Ward

After a Great Conversation with Coach Nick Saban I am Blessed to say I have received an offer from The University of Alabama ❤️🐘! #RollTide @BC_Football1902 @On3Recruits @RecruitGeorgia @RustyMansell_ pic.twitter.com/gjSvnfAmVv — JAĆØBÈ “FŒ” WÄRD 🐍 … (@jacobe_ward) June 17, 2023

Jacobe Ward plays for Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds. The other power-five programs to have offered Ward are Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, and Boston College.

2025 OT Carter Lowe

After a great camp I am blessed ti receive and offer from University of Alabama!! #RollTide 🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/Wb9rCr6cIm — Carter Lowe (@big_carter72) June 17, 2023

Carter Lowe plays for Whitmer High School in Toldeo, Ohio. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds. Lowe has received offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Clemson among other programs.

2025 OT Jonte Newman

Jonte Newman plays for Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds. Newman has received offers from other programs like Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

2026 OT Zykie Helton

Zykie Helton plays for Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds. Helton is a high school teammate of Alabama recruiting targets Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis and Caleb Odom. Helton has received other SEC offers from Auburn, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

2027 QB Trent Seaborn

Our @WARRIORNATION20 team went undefeated at @AlabamaFTBL 7v7 and won the ‘ship 🏆and after a great talk with Coach Saban, I am so grateful to have earned a scholarship offer to Alabama! ALL GLORY TO GOD #RollTide #OutworkemAll @coachmarkf @RecruitWarriors @Champs_LLC @QBHitList… pic.twitter.com/uD6zrLYj5m — Trent Seaborn 2027 QB (@TrentSeaborn) June 17, 2023

Trent Seaborn is well-known for having led 7A powerhouse, Thompson High School to a state title victory over Auburn High School. Seaborn will be a ninth grader in the fall. It is rare that Alabama offers prospects that young, but Seaborn has clearly impressed the coaching staff enough to be offered. He has tallied other offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Oregon, and North Carolina.

2025 EDGE Justin Hill

WOW… EXTREMELY BLESSED to have received an offer from The University Of Alabama! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/2wYKe0nkhh — Justin “J-Hill” Hill (@justinnn10k) June 17, 2023

Justin Hill plays for Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. Hill has received other offers from Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, and USC.

2024 ATH Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill took an official visit to Alabama over the weekend. Hill has made 10 trips to Tuscaloosa. The Mississippi native has cut his list of finalists to eight schools. The three programs that Hill has taken official visits to are South Carolina, Auburn, and Alabama. According to On3’s RPM, Alabama is the favorite to land Hill’s commitment at 57.7%. In all likelihood, Hill will announce his decisiom before the start of his senior season. I would expect him to commit to either South Carolina or Alabama.

2024 WR Keylen Adams

had a great time this weekend!! pic.twitter.com/xdhzu9Pgxi — Keylen “Brodie” Adams (@brodie3x) June 18, 2023

Keylen Adams took an official visit to Alabama from June 16-18. The Virginia native is down to five schools: Alabama, South Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Penn State. According to On3’s RPM, the Gamecocks are the favorite to land Adams’ commitment at 79.1% likelihood. Alabama is likely on the outside looking in for Adams as it stands.

2024 TE Jordan Washington

Langham Creek 2024 TE Jordan Washington has released his top 3 schools with Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M making the cut. Washington is wrapping up his last day of his Texas official today. 📸 via jjshmunny/IG pic.twitter.com/lt7BImfKJd — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) June 18, 2023

Jordan Washington narrowed his list of finalists to three schools (Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M) on Sunday afternoon. The Texas native is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama from June 23-25. Washington will have visited all three schools following his trip to Tuscaloosa this weekend. Washington will likely announce his commitment in the near future as well.

2025 EDGE, Auburn commit Malik Autry

Malik Autry has been committed to Auburn since February. Autry plays for Opelika High School in Opelika, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds. Autry has not received an offer from Alabama. However, Autry told Bama247’s Brett Greenberg that an offer from Alabama would be “The dream offer…”. That sounds promising for Alabama’s chances to land Autry if an offer is extended in the future.

2026 OL Malakai Lee

Thank you @AlabamaFTBL and Coach Nick Saban for taking the time to meet and talk with me today. Very grateful to receive a full ride and D1 offer to play football for the University of Alabama. ROLL TIDE 🔴⚪️🐘@FBCoachWolf @KirkBarron73 @RollTide @MGUNNZ49 @Kneeyou77… pic.twitter.com/qEPAHeqolx — Malakai Lee (@MalakaiLee2) June 18, 2023

Malakai Lee plays for Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. Thus far, he has received offers from Oregon, BYU, Miami, Hawaii, and Texas.

2024 OT Marques Easley

Marques Easley recently released his top-three schools (Oklahoma, Alabama, and Tennessee). He is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama from June 23-25. Easley will have taken official visits to all three schools before announcing his commitment on July 8. Easley spoke with On3’s Chad Simmons about his thoughts on the Crimson Tide. “Alabama speaks for itself, so I am interested. They are recruiting me harder, talking to me more and things have really picked up.”

2024 LB, Alabama commit Sterling Dixon

2024 4-star @AlabamaFTBL commit @sterlingTDixon1 shared some photos over IG during his official visit this weekend. Dixon, a Mobile Ala. native, is the 14th ranked Edge is the class according to @247Sports Composite rankings. pic.twitter.com/9J5Wnvv8Z2 — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) June 18, 2023

Alabama commit Sterling Dixon returned to Tuscaloosa for his first official visit. Dixon had been entertaining offers from Auburn and LSU. Over the weekend, Dixon confirmed that he has shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the Crimson Tide. Dixon is a promising linebacker out of Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire