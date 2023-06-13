Recruiting Roundup: Latest Alabama Football recruiting news

The Alabama coaching staff has been busy recruiting, extending offers, and hosting official visitors. The summer months are critical to Alabama’s success on the recruiting trail.

Most of the visitors for on-campus football camps are recruits that have not received an offer from Alabama. However, there is a vast majority of them that receive offers following impressive showings at these camps.

Official visits are now in full effect as some of the nation’s premier talents have begun to visit top schools. Several key recruits were in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. Many more will make their way to campus in the coming weeks.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the latest Alabama football recruiting news.

2024 CB Bryce West

Colleges, I am down to these Top7 Schools I’m so thankful for every College who took the time and energy out their day to Recruit me and I thank y’all for that. I’m Truly Blessed to be in this Position. Fans Let me know Where Home is???👀👀 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/Sia6G81rUB — 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗰𝗲† (@bryvonny) June 7, 2023

Bryce West recently released his list of finalists and Alabama made the cut. West has not taken a visit to Alabama at this point in time. The three schools that seem to be the frontrunners are Ohio State, Michigan, and USC. If I had to say, West is likely not being recruited heavily by the Alabama coaching staff.

2025 QB Deuce Knight

Deuce Knight plays for George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi. He is listed at 6-foot-4.5, 192 pounds. Knight is one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Along with Alabama, other SEC programs like Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, and South Carolina have offered him as well.

2024 LB Chris Cole

Chris Cole tallied an offer from the Alabama coaching staff in May following an unofficial visit. Cole returned to Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit before taking an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend. The schools to keep an eye on in his recruitment are Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Penn State.

2024 WR, Alabama commit Rico Scott

Alabama commit Rico Scott returned to Tuscaloosa for the first time since committing to the Crimson Tide in April. Scott is one of two wide receivers committed to Alabama in the 2024 recruiting class. The other is five-star Perry Thompson. Scott has shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the Crimson Tide.

2025 Safety Rashad Johnson Jr.

Rashad Johnson Jr. plays for South Sumter High School in Bushnell, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds. He has taken unofficial visits to Central Florida, Florida State, and Alabama.

2024 ATH Amari Jefferson

Man… I am having an amazing time on my OV at Bama. Being seated next to the GOAT at our arrival dinner was crazy. Look forward to tomorrow. #rolltide#NFLU@CoachJoeCox @HolmonWiggins @T_Rees11 pic.twitter.com/lWEb0NA3Ho — Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) June 11, 2023

Amari Jefferson was one of the recruits on campus this past weekend for an official visit. Jefferson has made four visits to Tuscaloosa and has become a priority recruit for the Alabama coaching staff. Jefferson is a Tennessee baseball commit but seems to be leaning towards either Georgia or Alabama at this time. Both schools are also recruiting him to play baseball. His decision will likely come before his senior season.

2024 LB, Georgia commit Demarcus Riddick

Georgia 4-star LB commit Demarcus Riddick has locked in an official visit to Alabama🐘 More from @JosephAHastings (On3+): https://t.co/JZtE5fmtFP pic.twitter.com/q3XBQ71p4u — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 8, 2023

Demarcus Riddick has been committed to Georgia since November. However, he has entertained both Alabama and Auburn as of late. Riddick plays for Chilton County High School in Clanton, Alabama. Interestingly enough, Riddick’s hometown is about an hour away from Tuscaloosa. If any school can flip Riddick’s commitment, it would be Alabama. He has taken three visits to Alabama since March and is scheduled to take an official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend. If I had to place a prediction for where Riddick winds up, I would say Alabama at this time.

2024 CB Kobe Black

Five-Star CB Kobe Black will take visits to these 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 188 CB from Waco, TX is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 CB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/6q7cxVQTzJ pic.twitter.com/ZrfUOaDDlR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 8, 2023

Kobe Black is a five-star out of Connally High School in Waco, Texas. Black has put together a list of official visits that he will be taking over the summer as well as in the fall. Black will be taking his second visit to Alabama in October for the Arkansas game. According to On3’s RPM, Texas is the favorite to land Black’s commitment. It appears that Black will not have a decision made until at least October. That could play in Alabama’s favor in the long run.

2024 Safety Zavier Mincey

Had a great time at the University of Alabama 🐘❤️🤍 #RollTide @Coach_TRob pic.twitter.com/2sNuX28E8g — Zavier “Bam Bam” Mincey (@ZayMincey386) June 9, 2023

Zavier Mincey plays for Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. Mincey recently took an unofficial visit to Alabama. It was the first trip that Mincey has taken to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer. The favorite at this time appears to be Florida. Mincey has taken five visits to Gainesville. The Crimson Tide appear to be recruiting Mincey still, so it will be interesting to see how his recruitment unfolds.

2024 CB Justin Denson

After an amazing conversation with @Coach_TRob and THE Nick Saban I’m super blessed to say I have been offered again to the @AlabamaFTBL and I will also will be taking an official visit ! @BrianDohn247 @RivalsFriedman @samspiegs @JeremyO_Johnson pic.twitter.com/1a3Sif2Io1 — Justin “The slim reaper” Denson Jr. ✞ (@Jetdenson) June 9, 2023

Justin Denson plays for La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. With the offer, Denson has made it clear that he plans on taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa in the future. He also told TideIllustrated’s Brandon Howard that the offer from Alabama has changed his recruiting timeline. Three other programs that are vying for Denson’s commitment are Florida, Michigan State, and Oklahoma.

2024 CB Ondre Evans

Cornerback Ondre Evans recently revealed his top-five schools. The Tennessee native received an offer from Alabama in early June. When speaking with On3’s Chad Simmons about Alabama, Evans said, “I visited once for a camp. I was there for one day. Alabama is a great program and if I went there, I would be coached by coach Nick Saban. That is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Alabama develops players, they send guys to the NFL every year and I really liked working with coach (Travaris Robinson) at camp.” According to On3’s RPM, Evans is trending to commit to LSU at 97.1% likelihood. I would envision that Alabama is on the outside looking in for Evans.

2025 ATH Jamarion Morrow

Jamarion Morrow plays for Germantown High School in Germantown, Tennessee. He is listed at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds. Thus far, Morrow has taken just one unofficial visit and it was to Alabama on June 10. According to On3’s RPM, the Crimson Tide are the favorite to land Morrow’s commitment at 43.8% likelihood.

2024 EDGE Marquise Lightfoot

Marquise Lightfoot cut his list of finalists to six schools on Monday. The Chicago native is trending toward Ohio State, according to On3’s RPM. Alabama hosted Lightfoot for unofficial visit in March. However, it seems like Lightfoot is bound to be a Buckeye when all is said and done.

2025 Safety Hylton Stubbs

Hylton Stubbs plays for Mandarin High School in Orange Park, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds. Stubbs is ranked as a four-star by all recruiting services. The home state Florida Gators appear to be the favorite for Stubbs at this time. However, the Alabama coaching staff will have plenty of time to develop a relationship with the up and coming safety.

2024 CB Terhyon Nichols

After a Great camp I am Beyond Blessed to receive a offer from the University Of Alabama thanks @Coach_TRob @FBCoachWolf @CoachJonesKR @CoachBerry3211 @CincyNicole pic.twitter.com/MzF2zjjQNE — 𝖳𝖾𝗋𝗁𝗒𝗈𝗇 𝖭𝗂𝖼𝗁𝗈𝗅𝗌 (@NicholsT24) June 12, 2023

Terhyon Nichols plays for Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Nichols was recently in Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit with some of his high school teammates. He is a 6-foot cornerback that is entertaining other offers from schools like Penn State, Michigan, Kentucky, and Pittsburgh.

