Recruiting Roundup: Latest Alabama Football recruiting news

With it being the final weekend to take official visits before the dead period, plenty of recruits were on campus over the last week. There were prospects from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes that received offers from Alabama.

Other key targets made their way back to Tuscaloosa for the June cookout that took place on Friday.

Typically, the summer months are the most important for the Crimson Tide. In recent years, Alabama has been able to gain multiple big-time commitments during that time frame.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the key visitors that returned and some offers that were extended to prospects being recruited by Alabama.

2025 QB George MacIntyre

George MacIntyre returned to Tuscaloosa for his third unofficial visit. Out of all of the 2025 quarterback targets, MacIntyre might be the one that is the most interested in the Crimson Tide. He seems to have built a close connection with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. Along with Alabama, other SEC programs like Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and LSU are also recruiting MacIntyre.

Advertisement

2026 OT Drew Evers

Evers plays for Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 282 pounds. Evers landed an offer from the Crimson Tide last week.

2025 LB Elijah Melendez

Elijah Melendez plays for Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. Following a strong camp outing, Melendez received the offer from the Alabama coaching staff.

Advertisement

2024 ATH KingJoseph Edwards

it’s always good to be here @Coach_TRob appreciate it‼️ pic.twitter.com/haFCc2MVRp — KingJoseph Edwards (@KingjosephE) June 21, 2023

KingJoseph Edwards made a surprise trip to Tuscaloosa for camp at the beginning of last week. Edwards had not been on a visit to Alabama since April. While Edwards spoke highly of the Crimson Tide, it is still hard to believe that Alabama is in contention to land Edwards. He has taken 48 unofficial visits and seems like he is higher on several other programs like Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and Florida.

2025 WR Jaime Ffrench Jr.

Jaime Ffrench Jr. has narrowed his list of finalists down to five schools. Florida State is looking to make a late push but Ffrench Jr. seems to be Alabama bound. As a sophomore at Mandarin High School, Ffrench Jr. hauled in 44 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns. He is amazing in the open field and has blazing speed to create mismatches at the second level.

Advertisement

2024 CB, Georgia commit Ellis Robinson IV

Me and my family had a great visit at Bama this weekend..Thank u Coach Saban, @Coach_TRob and all the Bama staff for making the weekend special pic.twitter.com/IO5dh3zU3z — Ellis Robinson IV (@ER4_DASAVIOR) June 26, 2023

Ellis Robinson IV had Alabama in his final-three schools before committing to Georgia in February. Since then, Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson has kept in contact with the Connecticut native. Robinson IV grew up with Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker. He was also a high school teammate of Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks. While Robinson IV remains committed to the Bulldogs, he has made it known that he will keep in contact with both the Alabama and Miami coaching staffs.

2024 Safety KJ Bolden

KJ Bolden made his way to Tuscaloosa over the weekend for an official visit. Bolden is closing in on a decision and has Alabama in the thick of things. Along with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are pushing to land Bolden’s commitment. All three schools have received official visits and feel optimistic about their chances of landing one of the nation’s best safeties. According to On3’s RPM, Georgia is the favorite to land Bolden at 61.8%.

Advertisement

2024 OT Grant Brix

Concluding an amazing visit, and a great conversation with Coach Saban, I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama! Roll Tide!! @FBCoachWolf pic.twitter.com/6L7KEotZew — Grant Brix (@grant_brix) June 23, 2023

Grant Brix received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff following his official visit last week. Brix plays for Logan-Magnolia High School in Logan, Iowa. He is listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. While he did make the trip to Tuscaloosa, he is not expected to commit to Alabama. Instead, he will likely be choosing between Kansas State and Nebraska.

2025 EDGE Zion Grady

Zion Grady returned to Tuscaloosa for his fifth unofficial visit over the weekend. Grady has been a priority, in-state target for the Alabama coaching staff. Along with Alabama, Grady has taken unofficial visits to Auburn and Georgia in recent months. The 6-foot-4, 210 pound edge rusher has all of the intagibles to succeed at the next level. As a sophomore, Grady recorded 106 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, and 19 sacks for Charles Henderson High School.

Advertisement

2024 OT Casey Poe

After taking all of his official visits, Casey Poe is about ready to make a decision on where he wants to play college football. The Texas native took official visits to a handful of schools and closed everything out with a trip to Tuscaloosa over the weekend. Poe has made several trips to Tuscaloosa and seems rather high on the Crimson Tide. 247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong placed a crystal ball in favor of Alabama on Tuesday as well. All signs point toward Poe committing to Alabama on July 12.

2024 LB, Maryland commit Justin Okoronkwo

Justin Okoronkwo picked up an offer from Alabama following a strong camp performance last week. Okoronkwo has been committed to Maryland since November. He plays for a team called the Fursty Razorbacks in Germany. Okoronkwo is listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Along with Alabama, several programs like South Carolina and Nebraska also recently offered Okoronkwo.

Advertisement

2024 Safety Jakob Gude

Jakob Gude cut his list of finalists to five schools two weeks ago today. I have been predicting Gude to wind up in Alabama’s class. However, the only setback is which safeties Alabama wants to sign. This past weekend the Crimson Tide had three safeties on campus in Gude, Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard, and KJ Bolden. The likelihood that Alabama takes three safeties is low. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Gude commits considering he will be announcing his commitment on July 6.

2024 OT Marques Easley

Alabama hosted offensive tackle Marques Easley for an official visit over the weekend. While Easley is down to three schools: Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Alabama, there has been some buzz that Georgia is still trying to land the Illinois native. At this time, it is unclear if Alabama is pushing to sign Easley. He plans to announce his commitment on July 8.

Advertisement

2025 DB Alex Graham

Alex Graham plays for Cass Technical School in Detroit, Michigan. He is listed at 6-feet tall and 170 pounds. While also playing football, Graham competes on the school’s track and field team. He ran a 10.9 in the 100-meters and a 22.4 in the 200-meters. His athleticism to go along with his track background have caught the eye of schools all around the country. Several programs that have hosted Graham on unofficial visits are Michigan, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Louisville.

2024 OT, Alabama commit Joseph Ionata

Alabama commit Joseph Ionata returned to Tuscaloosa for the first time since committing to the Crimson Tide in June. Ionata brought his younger brother, Michael. The two were on unofficial visits.

Advertisement

2025 Safety Jontae Gilbert

Jontae Gilbert has been committed to Ohio State since July of 2022. However, he is entertaining other schools that are recruiting him like Georgia, Alabama, USC, and Tennessee. Last week, Gilbert made a one-day trip to Tuscaloosa to interact with the coaching staff and become more familiar with the program. His recruitment is likely far from over, but Alabama is sitting in a good spot to possibly flip his commitment.

2024 EDGE Solomon Williams

May God guide my decision, Wheres home? https://t.co/jUIcanrCGt — Solomon Williams (@SolomonW__) June 26, 2023

After taking several official visits, Williams has narrowed his choices down to seven schools. The Florida native took an official visit to Alabama from June 16-18. Following his trip to Tuscaloosa, Williams made an official visit to Oregon. While there are seven finalists, Alabama and Oregon appear to be the two programs battling it out to land Williams’ commitment. Texas could make a late push, however. In all likelihood, Williams will commit sooner rather than later.

2024 Safety, Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard

Peyton Woodyard is one of the prospects that Alabama fans should be keeping a close eye on. His father, Gerald, grew up in Alabama and has been an Alabama fan despite living in California the majority of his life. Peyton has been committed to Georgia since January and seems to be open to other schools like Alabama, Ohio State, and USC. If Woodyard were to flip, all signs point toward the Crimson Tide landing his commitment.

2026 ATH Corey Sadler Jr.

Corey Sadler Jr. plays for Cass Technical School in Detroit, Michigan. Sadler Jr. is listed at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds. After watching his highlights, it is clear that Sadler Jr. has quite the route tree and is crafty in how he runs those routes. His speed and athleticism allow him to create separation and break off defenders. Sadler Jr. has received 15 offers up to this point.

2024 OT Michael Uini

Michael Uini has narrowed his list of choices down to three schools: Georgia, Michigan, and Alabama, with a commitment date set for June 30. On3’s RPM favors the Wolverines at 94.5%. However, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide hosted Uini for official visits last weekend and both seem confident in their chances of landing the Texas native. It seems as if Uini has enjoyed all of his official visits, so it has been tough to get a gauge on where he will end up. Alabama likes their chances, however.

2025 WR Thomas Blackshear

Thomas Blackshear plays for Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 189 pounds. As a sophomore, Blackshear helped the Cadets win the Class 4A State Championship. Blackshear recorded 41 receptions for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns. His highlights show his versatility and athleticism to make plays in open space. The majority of his production last season came off of quick-hitters like screens and bubble routes.

2025 Safety Martel Carters Jr.

Martel Carters Jr. plays for Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is originally from Rome, Georgia. Carters Jr. is listed at 5-foot-11, 179 pounds. Several other programs to keep an eye on in his recruitment are Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Clemson.

2025 RB Alvin Henderson

Alabama running back target Alvin Henderson made his way back to Tuscaloosa for his seventh unofficial visit. Henderson has two years of high school remaining but clearly has an increased interest in the Crimson Tide. Outside of Alabama, he has also taken unofficial visits this summer to Auburn and Florida State. Both are in contention to land Henderson. Georgia is another team that is in the mix.

2024 TE Roger Saleapaga

Saleapaga attended Alabama’s camp last week and performed well enough to land an offer. The native of Orem, Utah left a lasting impression on the Alabama coaching staff. By doing so, Saleapaga will likely return for an official visit during the season. He is a 6-foot-4, 195 pound tight end that can be used in multiple ways. Saleapaga can play either wide receiver or tight end at the college level depending on his growth and development over the course of his senior season. Alabama is likely recruiting Saleapaga to play tight end. Tennessee and Baylor are two other programs that have offered and hosted Saleapaga for visits.

2025 EDGE Steve Pierre Bolo Mboumoua

Steve Pierre Bolo Mboumoua is one of the more interesting prospects in the entire country. Mboumoua plays for Campus-Notre-Dame-De-Foy in Quebec, Canada. After camping at Alabama last week, Mboumoua received an offer from the coaching staff. According to his Twitter, he is 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. Last season, he recorded 52.5 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and nine sacks. His highlights show that he utilizes his instincts and speed to excel at tackling in the open field. With Mboumoua being from Canada, he could look to join the 2024 recruiting class. That remains to be seen at this time.

2025 QB Bear Bachmeier

A Bear rollin’ with the Tide! Extremely excited and honored to receive an offer from the University of Alabama!!! @T_Rees11 #RollTide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/oTbSUPAfsv — Bear Bachmeier (@bearb47) June 23, 2023

Bear Bachmeier is the younger brother of Louisiana Tech starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Bear received an offer from Alabama last weekend and seemed intrigued by the offer. He is a pro-style quarterback that stands at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. As a sophomore, he threw for 2,853 yards and 26 touchdowns while also rushing for 644 yards and 18 touchdowns.

2024 CB Devon Jordan

Devon Jordan released his top-10 schools on Sunday. Jordan received an offer from Alabama in May and has yet to return for a visit. Things could change, but the likelihood of Jordan committing to Alabama is relatively low.

2025 CB Kevyn Humes

My recruitment is still open but these are the schools I’ll be taking the most into my consideration.

AGTG🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q6FF1PjZr2 — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) June 25, 2023

Kevyn Humes released his top-eight schools on Sunday. He recently received an offer from Alabama following camp last week. Humes plays for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. It will not be easy to pry Humes away from Big Ten territory. Maryland is the presumed favorite at this time.

2025 EDGE Marco Jones

Marco Jones plays for San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, California. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds. As a junior, Jones tallied 149 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and one sacks. Following his trip to Tuscaloosa, Jones made trips to Tennessee and Texas where he picked up offers from both schools. His recruitment is picking up and Alabama has jumped on board early. That should help the Tide’s chances down the line.

2025 DL Zion Williams

Zion Williams plays for Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 296 pounds. Williams added an offer from the Crimson Tide following an impressive outing at camp. Along with Alabama, other programs like Texas and Texas A&M are increasingly involved in his recruitment.

2025 ATH Harry Dalton III

Harry Dalton III plays for Dinwiddie County High School in Dinwiddie, Virginia. He is listed at 6-feet, 205 pounds. As a sophomore, Dalton III threw for 2,034 yards and 28 touchdowns as well as rushed for 1,966 yards and 32 touchdowns. Thus far, Dalton III has received offers from programs like Tennessee, South Carolina, and Pittsburgh.

2026 IOL Jalan Chapman

#AGTG After an Amazing camp and Conversation with Coach Saban I am Blessed to Receive an Offer from The University of Alabama @alred_luke @corryspann @jerryphillips30 @NickSabanTide pic.twitter.com/BBafff20hR — Jalan Chapman (@jalan4x_) June 24, 2023

Jalan Chapman plays for Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds. Chapman has the size to play either guard or tackle in college. With three years of high school remaining, he will have plenty of time to develop and mature into a college-ready prospect in my opinion. His tape flashes raw strength and ablity to overpower opposing linemen.

2025 RB James Simon

After a great camp with @BAMACoachG and talk with Coach Saban, i’m very blessed and thankful to receive an Offer from the University of Alabama‼️@CalvaryRecruits pic.twitter.com/lqOdhQzfo0 — James Simon🃏 (@JamesDean_31) June 24, 2023

James Simon plays for Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. As a junior, he had 138 carries for 1,005 yards and 22 touchdowns. Simon took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend and earned an offer during camp. Several other programs that have offered Simon are LSU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

2026 EDGE Hezekiah Harris

This past weekend was the fourth time that 2026 edge rusher Hezekiah Harris visited Alabama. Harris did receive an offer this past weekend following the unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa. The product of Anniston High School has the ideal physique to play edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. Interestingly enough, two of Harris’ high school teammates (Antonio Kite and Roq Montgomery) are currently playing for Alabama. The primary recruiter for that area is offensive line coach Eric Wolford. It seems as if that particular area has become a hotspot for some of the top talent in the state.

2025 QB Bryce Underwood

I will be at the university of Alabama today…. #RollTide — Bryce Jay Underwood (@BryceUnderwoo16) June 24, 2023

Bryce Underwood is regarded as the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Underwood has the perfect makeup to be an elite-level quarterback at the college level. He is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and can make plays both on the ground as well as through the air. This past weekend was the first time that Underwood visited Tuscaloosa. Alabama appears to have covered some ground in his recruitment and will continue to recruit the Michigan native.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire