Recruiting roundup: Highlights from MSU football commits this past weekend (9/23)

Michigan State football has turned up the pressure of recruiting in 2023, and are on track to have one of the best recruiting classes in school history.

At the end of every week, Spartan fans get to see how well their commits played and what the future of Spartan football will look like.

Take a look at highlights of Spartan commits from the September 16th week of High School football:

COMMIT SPOTLIGHT! Spartans keep choppin this season & look forward to the future! @thejordanhall is a CO 23 @MSU_Football commit & Friday night he balled out on ESPN! First time 3 year captain @IMGAFootball has what it takes to immediately impact the outcome on game days! pic.twitter.com/RCjwqCEDFc — This is Sparta Podcast (@ThisIsSpartaMSU) September 25, 2022

Eagles @NCEagleFootball running back @KedrickReescano with 27 carries for 227 yards and 3 TDs in the Eagles win. — SportCast Media (@SportCast_Media) September 23, 2022

