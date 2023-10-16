Recruiting Roundup: Five area players earn offers; Echoles added to Top 247

Oct. 16—Stop me if you've heard this before: This past week might have been the most active we've had on the Northeast Mississippi recruiting front since the summer.

Five area players were offered by four-year schools over the last seven days, one as recently as Monday morning. Another was moved up in a nationally recognized ranking for the best players in the Class of 2024.

Let's get right into it.

Brooks earns an offer

Jeremiah Brooks earned his first offer on Thursday.

The Smithville senior offensive and defensive lineman was offered by Westfield State, a Division III school in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Brooks currently has eight tackles this season and one tackle-for-loss.

Chalmers stays active

On Saturday, Michael Chalmers made an official visit to Mississippi Valley State for its homecoming game. The Delta Devils have already offered five area recruits.

Then on Sunday, the senior safety from Shannon was offered by Culver-Stockton College, an NAIA school in Canton, Missouri.

Culver-Stockton joins Birmingham-Southern and Clarke University as four-year schools to offer Chalmers.

Darden offered by Skyhawks

Shamaar Darden secured an offer from Tennessee-Martin on Friday.

Darden, a senior safety from Tupelo High, is currently committed to Ole Miss. He was also offered by Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Southern Miss and UTSA.

Darden is currently recovering from an ankle injury and hopes to return this season.

Stewart offered by McDaniel

Another Saltillo Tiger earned an offer from a four-year school on Friday.

Lathan Stewart, a senior middle linebacker and halfback, was offered by McDaniel College, a Division III school in Westminster, Maryland. He joins J.T. Beasley and Lekih Freeman as Tigers to be offered by four-year schools.

Echoles moves up 247 rankings

Houston offensive and defensive lineman William Echoles was added to the newest Top247 rankings for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. He is now ranked as the No. 125 player in the country.

The senior is currently committed to Ole Miss.

Thompson gets first offer

Amory senior center and defensive tackle Walker Thompson was offered by Birmingham-Southern on Monday. It's his first offer from a four-year school.

Thompson becomes the third Amory Panther to secure an offer from a four-year school, joining Kobe Williams and Elijah Spratt. He is now also the second area player to be offered by Birmingham-Southern.

