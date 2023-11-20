Recruiting Roundup: Evans commits; Dunn visits Starkville; Red Raiders earn offers

Nov. 20—Just five Northeast Mississippi high school teams are still playing this season.

As such, and with National Signing Day less than a month away, most area prospects are starting to focus solely on their recruiting efforts. That means deciding on one of several schools to attend or making sure the school they're currently committed to is right for them.

Those still vying for a state championship also have the next four years on their minds. Even sophomores and juniors will use these next few weeks and months as a chance to get a better idea of their recruiting outlook.

Regardless, there are big decisions to be made. Many made one as recently as this past week.

Defensive lineman commits

Zack Evans has committed to Culver-Stockton College, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.

Evans, a senior from Shannon, becomes the 11th Northeast Mississippi player to commit to a four-year college for football.

Dunn stays active

Tupelo cornerback Maison Dunn visited Mississippi State on Saturday for its game against Southern Miss. The junior also received an offer from the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Friday.

Dunn ended his 2023 season with 17 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, five pass deflections and two interceptions.

Shannon pair earn offers

Two Red Raiders earned offers last week.

Michael Chalmers was offered by Geneva College, a Division III school in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Jamarcus Lucas was offered by St. Andrews University, an NAIA Division II school in Laurinburg, North Carolina.

McCoy recognized by 247

JaReylan McCoy was officially named a five-star recruit by 247sports on Wednesday.

The defensive end has offers from 11 Division I schools, including Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He's rated as the No. 13 player in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi for the Class of 2026.

McCoy led Tupelo with 11 sacks this season.

Wallace, Lowery invited to showcases

Itawamba AHS senior Michael Wallace was invited to play at the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl. It will be played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in late December.

Meanwhile, West Point senior defensive lineman Zay Lowery was invited to the Mississippi Stock Up Showcase, to be played in Jackson on Dec. 17.

