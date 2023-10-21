Advertisement

Recruiting Roundup: Ducks ramp up flip efforts on the trail; Pair of 5-star set to visit for WSU game

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

While Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks look to kick off the second half of their season with a big game against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium, the momentum is continuing forward on the recruiting trail.

Last weekend, the Ducks landed a big-time commitment from 5-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland, the first 5-star in the 2024 class for Oregon. There are also a couple of other 5-star players left on the board in this class — one of whom will be in Oregon on Saturday — who the Ducks are trying to land.

Across the recruiting landscape, the Ducks are making moves. This past week we saw a couple of coaches take off to try and flip one of the top receivers in the nation back to Oregon, and some current Oregon commits ramped up the pressure to try and flip a couple of 5-stars down in California.

Here’s the latest from the recruiting roundup in Eugene:

