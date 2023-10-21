Recruiting Roundup: Ducks ramp up flip efforts on the trail; Pair of 5-star set to visit for WSU game

While Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks look to kick off the second half of their season with a big game against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium, the momentum is continuing forward on the recruiting trail.

Last weekend, the Ducks landed a big-time commitment from 5-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland, the first 5-star in the 2024 class for Oregon. There are also a couple of other 5-star players left on the board in this class — one of whom will be in Oregon on Saturday — who the Ducks are trying to land.

Across the recruiting landscape, the Ducks are making moves. This past week we saw a couple of coaches take off to try and flip one of the top receivers in the nation back to Oregon, and some current Oregon commits ramped up the pressure to try and flip a couple of 5-stars down in California.

Here’s the latest from the recruiting roundup in Eugene:

#ScoDucks Im In Town If you see me Tmr speak‼️ 🦆💚 pic.twitter.com/IRBIfpdaMu — Jordan Seaton (@JordanSeaton_) October 21, 2023

*cough* some guy named Bair ran a 10.15 100m *cough* https://t.co/Aga1IM1iup — DuckSportsAuthority (@DSArivals) October 20, 2023

Looks like Oregon is checking in on Boise State WR commit Gatlin Bair 👀 https://t.co/cWXgrgs7Of — Max Torres (@mtorressports) October 21, 2023

LMAO. Composite 3* tries to troll a team that has Dakota, Ify, and Sione already commited https://t.co/JasWU56PDM — Troy (@troy_berglund) October 20, 2023

Eugene this weekend ! #ScoDucks 🦆 — Fox CRADER (@caedmonfox) October 20, 2023

Yelm (Wash.) linebacker Brayden Platt has been selected to play in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl, it was announced on Friday https://t.co/7XS00sctwk pic.twitter.com/UEMp9fU2Nj — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) October 20, 2023

I will be back at the 🏡 🦆 this weekend. pic.twitter.com/uqqmeXCzSY — Aaron Flowers (@aaronflowers06) October 20, 2023

New 5-star #Oregon DL commit Aydin Breland ready to face Orange Lutheran tonight. Committed to Dan Lanning and the Ducks last weekend. pic.twitter.com/hzWVFOpjDb — Max Torres (@mtorressports) October 20, 2023

#Oregon DL commit Aydin Breland brings Lateef down for a sack. pic.twitter.com/925ahIMcCo — Max Torres (@mtorressports) October 20, 2023

Da’Jaun Riggs (@DaJaunRiggs_) came out to UA Next Camp in Baltimore this spring and DOMINATED 😤 #UANext The Oregon commit is explosive out of the backfield. Catch him on ESPN tomorrow night when his St. John’s College squad takes on Dematha 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vqzuW63dR4 — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) October 19, 2023

2024 Four-Star Oregon WR Commit Dillon Gresham will be back in Eugene this weekend for the Oregon-Washington State game. pic.twitter.com/GWEBN1g6Dk — Sean Nelson (@_SeanNelson) October 19, 2023

Add a 5-star 2025 safety to the visit list for this weekend… https://t.co/4m6EvqDekw — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) October 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire