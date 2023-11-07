Recruiting Roundup: Decisions from Starkville duo create buzz

Nov. 6—There's been a lot of noise on the recruiting front for the past couple of weeks now. However, this past week, we got a handful of headlines that really made waves.

Burnside reopens recruitment

Four-star receiver Braylon Burnside has decommitted from Mississippi State, he announced via Twitter on Monday. He cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason.

Burnside, a senior for Starkville High School, is listed as the No. 9 player in the state of Mississippi by 247sports. He has offers from 21 Division I schools, including six SEC schools.

Stevenson commits to TSU

Starkville running back Jay Stevenson announced on Tuesday that he has committed to Tennessee State University.

The senior is ranked by 247sports as a three-star player and the No. 49 player in Mississippi. He also has offers from Akron, Arkansas State and South Alabama.

Hill stays active

It was an eventful weekend for Tupelo's J.J. Hill. The sophomore running back visited Ole Miss for its game against Texas A&M on Saturday, then went to Mississippi State for its game against Kentucky that night.

During his visit to Starkville, Hill received an offer from Mississippi State. It's his third offer from an SEC school in the past two weeks.

Darden earns an offer

Tupelo defensive back Shamaar Darden received an offer from Arkansas State on Wednesday. The Red Wolves become the seventh Division I school to offer him.

Darden is currently committed to Ole Miss.

Bailey hits the road

Tupelo Christian's Brewer Bailey visited Harding University, a Division II school in Searcy, Arkansas, on Saturday.

The senior quarterback and safety has an offer from Hendrix College.

Golden Wave duo visits Oxford

Tupelo players JaReylan McCoy and Maison Dunn were on official visits to Ole Miss on Saturday. McCoy went from there to Mississippi State for its contest.

Chalmers stays busy

Michael Chalmers received his fifth offer from a four-year school on Thursday. This one came from Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA out of Waxahachie, Texas.

On Saturday, the senior defensive back from Shannon visited Clark Atlanta, a Division II team, for its game against Tuskegee University.

Area linemen hit the road

Junior Nate Kelley of Mantachie and sophomore Wes Wiggins of Smithville, both linemen, each took visits recently. Kelley visited Samford for its game against The Citadel on Oct. 28, while Wiggins visited Mississippi State on Saturday.

