Recruiting Roundup: The cycle enters its home stretch

Nov. 27—As families across the country continue to make a dent in their Thanksgiving leftovers, the 2023 college football recruiting cycle enters its home stretch.

The case is no different in Northeast Mississippi, where all but three teams have bowed out of state title contention, allowing seniors to meditate on where they'll spend their next four years. Even sophomore and junior prospects are now trying to make a clearer picture for themselves.

Much of this week's noise comes from within Lee County. The rest comes from the Egg Bowl, where several recruits paid a visit to the annual in-state rivalry.

Jernigan reopens recruitment

Although Tristan Jernigan remains committed to Texas A&M, the senior linebacker from Tupelo has reopened his recruitment.

This will include two official visits next month. He will be visiting Alabama from Dec. 8-10 and Ole Miss from Dec. 15-17. Jernigan will then make a decision before National Signing Day.

Hill gets another SEC offer

Meanwhile, Jernigan's teammate J.J. Hill secured an offer from Ole Miss on Monday. This is his fourth offer, all of which have come from SEC schools. South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State have also put offers on the table.

Hill, a sophomore running back for the Golden Wave, led the team with 128 carries for 891 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Shannon racks up more offers

A pair of Red Raiders earned offers from four year schools. Senior lineman Kyree Lee was offered by Culver-Stockton College, while senior linebacker Jastein Connor was offered by St. Andrews University.

Lee and Connor become the fifth and sixth Shannon players to be offered by four-year schools. The others are C.J. Birks, Michael Chalmers, Marquallen Perkins and Zack Evans, all of whom are also seniors. Evans is currently committed to Culver-Stockton.

Area players visit Egg Bowl

A handful of area recruits were in Starkville on Thursday for the 120th meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Those recruits included Hill, Smithville sophomore Wes Wiggins, Starkville senior Braylon Burnside, Itawamba AHS junior Bryson Walters, Nettleton junior Nik Owens and Smithville senior Barker O'Brian.

Walters travels to Hattiesburg

Two days after going to the Egg Bowl, Walters visited Southern Miss for its season finale against Troy.

Walters, a junior linebacker for Itawamba AHS, had 140 tackles and 18 tackles-for-loss this season. He is currently awaiting offers from four-year schools.

