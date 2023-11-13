Recruiting Roundup: Burnside saves the date; Golden Wave players visit Death Valley

Nov. 13—The number of contending teams in Mississippi high school football continues to shrink. Even so, area prospects on teams both contending and eliminated continue to make more and more noise on the recruiting trail.

Burnside to announce at all-star game

Starkville's Braylon Burnside announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will finalize his college decision at the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The news comes a week after the four-star wide receiver announced his decommitment from Mississippi State.

Burnside is the No. 9 player in the state of Mississippi, according to 247sports. He has offers from 21 Division I schools and six SEC schools, including Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

MSU fired head coach Zach Arnett on Monday.

McCoy, Hill visit Death Valley

Tupelo Golden Wave sophomores JaReylan McCoy and J.J. Hill were both on official visits to LSU on Saturday for its game against Florida.

McCoy is a five-star defensive end in the Class of 2026, according to 247sports. He's rated as the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 18 player in the country. Hill has offers from South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Lowery offered by JSU

On Thursday, West Point defensive lineman Zay Lowery received an offer from Jackson State. He is currently committed to Southern Miss but has made clear that his recruitment is still open.

Lowery is rated by 247sports as a three-star and the No. 39 player in Mississippi. He also has offers from Memphis and UAB.

Wallace earns an offer

Itawamba AHS senior Michael Wallace secured an offer from Mississippi State on Nov. 6. The Bulldogs join Southeast Missouri State and Arkansas State as schools to offer the defensive lineman.

Wallace, who transferred from Tupelo prior to the season, finished his senior season with 36 total tackles, 13 solo tackles and 5 tackles-for-loss.

Brooks gets a second offer

Jeremiah Brooks received his second offer from a four-year school on Wednesday. This one came from Central Methodist University. The school also offered Smithville's Barker O'Brian and Shannon's Michael Chalmers recently.

Brooks, a senior lineman from Smithville, also has an offer from Westfield State University.

Shannon player offered

Senior defensive back C.J. Birks was offered by Bethel University, a Division III school in Arden Hills, Minnesota. It's his first offer from a four-year school.

Birks joins Chalmers and Marquallen Perkins as Red Raiders to be offered by four-year schools.

