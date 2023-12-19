Recruiting Roundup: Area prospects get ready to sign

Dec. 18—In a week's time, families will gather underneath the tree to see what they got for Christmas this year.

In the days prior, colleges will begin to see which recruits they'll get for next season as the early signing period opens on Wednesday and closes Friday. Many of those recruits will come from Northeast Mississippi, where at least 12 prospects are currently committed to four-year schools and at least 24 are weighing offers from them.

Here's what we know about some of the biggest signings in the area.

Area players set to announce

This Wednesday, Tupelo High School will host a signing day event at 2 p.m. in the Wood Floor Gym. Those signing will include defensive back Shamaar Darden, quarterback Jeremiah Harrell, cornerback Jakwon Morris, wide receiver Amarion Westmoreland and defensive lineman Javontay Hunt.

Darden is currently committed to Ole Miss, but has offers from three other FBS schools. Morris is uncommitted and deciding between Central Arkansas, Southern Miss, UNLV, Texas State and Tennessee-Martin. Harrell holds an offer from Mississippi Valley State.

Westmoreland and Hunt hold offers from community colleges.

Additionally on Wednesday, Trey Petty of Starkville, Kobe Williams of Amory and Isaiah Autry of Itawamba AHS will sign with their colleges at 8 a.m, 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m, respectively. Williams is currently committed to Memphis, Petty to Illinois and Autry to Oklahoma.

West Point's pair of Division I athletes will officially sign at 2 p.m. Kahnen Daniels is committed to Florida while Zayvian Lowery is committed to Southern Miss.

Meanwhile in Houston, Jalen Washington and William Echoles will sign at 9:30 a.m.

On Friday, Tristan Jernigan will decide between Texas A&M, Alabama and Ole Miss. His announcement will be made at 4 p.m. at the Northeast Mississippi Boys and Girls Club.

Chargers walk on

Two Oxford Chargers will walk on at in-state schools. Kicker William Wilkinson will walk on at Mississippi State while tight end Jack Harper will walk on at Ole Miss.

TCPS pair earns offers

Brewer Bailey was offered by Birmingham-Southern. The senior quarterback and defensive back also has an offer from Hendrix College. Meanwhile, kicker Stuart Long was offered by McPherson College, an NAIA school out of McPherson, Kansas.

St. Andrews offers another area player

St. Andrews University has extended an offer to Bruce's James Browning. The Knights also offered Shannon's Jastein Connor recently.

