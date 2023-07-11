Recruiting Roundup: Analyzing the impact of recent commits and who could be next

The summer months have been huge for Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class. Since the start of June, the Crimson Tide have landed five commitments. Altogether, there are 12 commits in the class and many more to come!

During the month of June, Alabama hosted a slew of official visitors. There were some that were considering Alabama and others that have since committed to Alabama. Ultimately speaking, the Alabama coaching staff has been recruiting effortlessly looking to assemble another top-ranked recruiting class in 2024.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Roll Tide Wire analyzes the impact of recent commits and which targets could be next to commit to the Crimson Tide.

3-star IOL Joseph Ionata

Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ionata committed to the Crimson Tide at the beginning of June. He was the first offensive lineman to commit to Alabama as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. At 6-foot-4, 294 pounds, Ionata is being recruited to play center when he arrives on campus. Alabama’s current starter at center is senior Seth McLaughlin. At most, McLaughlin has two years of eligibility remaining. Therefore, Ionata could work his way up the depth chart sooner rather than later. Center has been a position that has lacked depth in the past. The addition of Ionata gives Alabama some flexibility to recruit other areas of need. Alabama did not sign a center in the 2023 recruiting class. Ionata will likely be the only center to sign with the Crimson Tide in the 2024 recruiting class.

3-star DL Isaia Faga

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Faga was committed to Utah before flipping his commitment to Alabama. It was not easy considering that Faga’s uncle is Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell. The native of Phenix City, Alabama became the second defensive lineman to commit to the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the rest of the coaching staff were able to enamor the Faga family enough and ultimately landed a priority defensive line target. While Faga is not ranked as highly as other commits, he still has a lot of upside. He is 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds. In all likelihood, he will play defensive end. After next season, Alabama will have to replace Justin Eboigbe and Tim Smith. Faga will provide depth at a position that the coaching staff has prioritized over the past two recruiting cycles.

4-star CB Jameer Grimsley

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Grimsley is one of the most unique cornerbacks in the entire country. He has the size to play safety at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. However, he was recruited by the Alabama coaching staff to play strictly cornerback. Grimsley is a two-sport athlete at Tampa Catholic High School. He plays football as well as runs track. He ran a 10.84 in the 100-meter dash and a personal-best 21.79 in the 200-meter dash. His speed and athleticism will likely help Grimsley see the field early and often when he arrives on campus. His sheer skillset and frame should help the Crimson Tide’s longevity in the secondary. Grimsley should do well playing alongside future teammates and 2024 commits, Zabien Brown and Jaylen Mbakwe.

3-star LB Justin Okoronkwo

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Okoronkwo is the first player to ever commit to Alabama from Germany. It is very rare that the Alabama coaching staff evaluates or even offers prospects from overseas. Nonetheless, Okoronkwo was an exception to that. The 6-foot-3, 224-pound linebacker possesses all of the tools to be successful at the next level. Brandon Collier of PPI Recruits spoke with 247Sports’ recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong about the type of player that Okoronkwo is. “He’s 6-3, 225, ran as fast as 4.49 this summer and has elite measurements. A 10.5 broad, 38 vertical and he runs a 4.06 shuttle. He has some of the most elite numbers you’re going to see out of a guy that size and if he was at the NFL combine he’d rank top five in every drill at his position,” Collier said. With Chris Braswell, Dallas Turner, and Deontae Lawson likely playing their final season in Tuscaloosa, it makes sense that Okoronkwo could come in and contribute early. He looks and sounds the part of a true Alabama linebacker.

4-star CB Zabien Brown

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

It seems like just yesterday that Alabama was able to go into the state of California and land quarterback Bryce Young. Well, this time the Crimson Tide landed a cornerback that plays for Young’s high school (Mater Dei). Zabien Brown is the third cornerback to have committed to Alabama as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. Brown is listed at 6-foot tall and 180 pounds. While it is unclear as to where the coaching staff is planning on playing Brown, there is a strong chance that he plays one of the outside corner positions at the college level. His ability to play press coverage and run with some of the fastest wide receivers in the country certainly stands out. With Alabama likely losing Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold to next year’s draft, Brown could come in and see early playing time. The coaching staff seems really high on Brown and rightfully so given his tremendous upside.

How it affects recruiting rankings

[Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama targets that could be next to commit

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

There are a handful of 2024 targets that Alabama fans should be keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks. Two targets are set to announce their commitments this week. Interior offensive lineman Casey Poe (July 12) and Tight end Caleb Odom (July 15) are both trending toward the Crimson Tide after taking official visits to Tuscaloosa in June. Odom took his official visit to Alabama in early June and named the Tide as the favorite to land his commitment soon after. As for Poe, he took an official visit to Alabama in late June. Poe grew up an Alabama fan and seemed to have enjoyed his trip to Tuscaloosa with his family. Alabama is in good shape for both.

Advertisement

Other targets to pay close attention to are Peyton Woodyard, William Sanders, and Demarcus Riddick. Woodyard is currently committed to Georgia but took an official visit to Alabama at the end of June. He and Alabama commit Zabien Brown grew up playing football together and seem to be rather close. Woodyard has not announced when a final decision will be made, but I like Alabama’s chances to flip his commitment.

Sanders is a local kid that has made multiple trips to Tuscaloosa. While Sanders has a top-3 of LSU, Mississippi State, and Alabama, all signs point toward him committing to Alabama in the near future.

Riddick is also a Georgia commit but has seemingly weighed his options over the course of the last two months. Alabama is in a great spot to flip his commitment, but Auburn is sticking around. The Tigers also feel confident about their chances of flipping Riddick. In the end, I think he signs with Alabama. He will announce his final decision on July 26.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire