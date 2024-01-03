Advertisement

Recruiting Roundup: 2024 Ducks make big impressions at All-American camps

Zachary Neel
·5 min read

While the past several weeks in the world of college football have been known as bowl season, we are now entering All-American game season, where the focus shifts to high school players, many of whom just signed with their respective teams back in December.

Starting on Wednesday, the All-American bowl season kicks off with the Under Armour All-American Bowl, played in Orlando, at 1 p.m PT on ESPN. Then on Saturday, the All-American Bowl will take place at the Alamodome in Texas at 10 a.m. PT. Later this month, the Polynesian Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 20th.

Leading up to the two showcases that are taking place this week, a ton of Oregon signees have been putting on a clinic in practices, going up against some of the top players in the nation and dominating.

Here’s a look at all the highlights that have flooded in over the past several days with practices taking place:

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire