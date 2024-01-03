Recruiting Roundup: 2024 Ducks make big impressions at All-American camps

While the past several weeks in the world of college football have been known as bowl season, we are now entering All-American game season, where the focus shifts to high school players, many of whom just signed with their respective teams back in December.

Starting on Wednesday, the All-American bowl season kicks off with the Under Armour All-American Bowl, played in Orlando, at 1 p.m PT on ESPN. Then on Saturday, the All-American Bowl will take place at the Alamodome in Texas at 10 a.m. PT. Later this month, the Polynesian Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 20th.

Leading up to the two showcases that are taking place this week, a ton of Oregon signees have been putting on a clinic in practices, going up against some of the top players in the nation and dominating.

Here’s a look at all the highlights that have flooded in over the past several days with practices taking place:

Top performers from Day 2 of practices for the Under Armour All-America Game. -Cam Coleman 💫

-Ify was sticky

-Sooners 🧱https://t.co/IWgWeO0lZI — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) December 31, 2023

Elite DL Aydin Breland was the first of a few big dominos to fall in Oregon's 2024 recruiting class. With his recruitment officially complete, Breland is ready to get to Eugene to compete. More on Breland's upcoming enrollment with the Ducks: https://t.co/ySf823xC4k pic.twitter.com/pV5iLsbQNp — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) January 2, 2024

The practice week at @UANextFootball has wrapped up and there's a lot to sort out. @Rivals starts with 10 prospects who upped their stock in Orlando:https://t.co/Xo8SsTpN1F pic.twitter.com/ucUh8T3bV1 — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) January 2, 2024

South Carolina OT Josiah Thompson, Clemson WR TJ Moore, Oregon safety Aaron Flowers and more headlined the first morning practices at the All-American Bowl⭐️ @AABonNBC Live updates: https://t.co/Z1Ty2cXg6M pic.twitter.com/MRq9ZpsHhi — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 2, 2024

#Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers with an impressive pass breakup at West practice https://t.co/CQRAnk6FfM pic.twitter.com/j1Hyp0XV2Y — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) January 2, 2024

Under Armour Game: Video of OL-DL 1-1s from Team Fire’s Sunday practice. Aydin Breland, Dominick McKinley, Jordan Ross, Kyle Altuner, Emmett Laws, Joshua Raymond, Rustin Young and others included.https://t.co/OAz7NII2Qh pic.twitter.com/yMlCcfDqvw — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 2, 2024

Against a 5-star edge that’s top 5 overall on all 4 sites AND the #1 ranked edge on all 4 sites. https://t.co/OO2W697K2h — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) January 1, 2024

PBU by Oregon CB signee Ify Obidwgwu against Joshisa Trader @UANextFootball https://t.co/wYIad8u1a2 pic.twitter.com/e7dBUEozZZ — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 1, 2024

Oregon WR signee Ryan Pellum vs Texas DB signee Xavier Filsaime at @UANextFootball 📸: @Rivals pic.twitter.com/dRXmYJZsPQ — Sean Nelson (@_SeanNelson) January 1, 2024

Jacqawn McRoy (@5star_shaq) wins the big man punt return challenge 👊 Maybe Oregon can let him try to return some punts 🤣 #UANext pic.twitter.com/R7Uf90C7Ld — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) December 31, 2023

Too easy for Oregon signee and Mater Dei standout Aydin Breeland (@AydinBreland) 💨 #UANext pic.twitter.com/4srRv85YNc — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) December 31, 2023

WATCH: Oregon (@DSArivals) DB signee Ify Obidegwu sits down with reporters at the Under Armour Next All-America Game to discuss his recruitment and why he ultimately chose the Ducks@adamgorney | @RivalsFriedman | @JohnGarcia_Jr 🎥: https://t.co/GAqvOr2hS5 pic.twitter.com/USWh9XEpus — Rivals (@Rivals) December 29, 2023

Oregon DL signee Jericho Johnson going through drills at All-American Bowl practice. @DSArivals @DSAFootball pic.twitter.com/7bXCDnL9yu — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire