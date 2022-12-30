Recruiting Roundup: 12 stories going into the last weekend of 2022

This weekend will be an eventful one in the recruiting business as the College Football Playoff begins.

Here are 12 recruiting stories from around the College Wires network going into the final weekend of the year.

More recruiting stories

Cedric Baxter Jr. comments on Cormani McClain

Nebraska offers three blue-chip ’24 recruits

Cranking up Texas part of the appeal for Arch Manning

Nyckoles Harbor to make official visit to Oregon

Hale McGranahan, 247 Sports

From Ducks Wire:

“Now we can reportedly add another big-time target to Oregon’s winter recruiting list, with a report from Rivals saying that 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor has locked in an official visit to Eugene.”

Colorado makes Boo Carter's top 5

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

From Colorado Buffaloes Wire:

“Four-star 2024 athlete Boo Carter is one of those elite players seriously considering Colorado. The 6-foot, 185-pound Tennessee native announced his top five on Tuesday, and the Buffs were included along with Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon and Michigan.”

Texas 'coming hard' for Duncanville 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons

Jordan Scruggs, 247 Sports

From Longhorns Wire:

“Coming off a record-setting state championship performance, the 247Sports composite ranks Simmons as the No. 5 overall player and the top prospect in the state of Texas. He holds over offers 40 offers from some of the best programs in the nation, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas.”

IMG's 5-star DT David Stone includes Oklahoma in his top 10

David Stone

Sean Scherer, 247 Sports

From Sooners Wire:

“The Sooners made the cut along with the Michigan State Spartans, USC Trojans, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, and Alabama Crimson Tide… Todd Bates’ reputation as a leader, mentor, and developmental expert who can put players in the NFL, gives Oklahoma an excellent chance here.”

Everything Nick Saban said about early signing period

Story continues

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

From Roll Tide Wire:

“Following practice on Wednesday, coach Saban would step behind the podium at the Mal Moore Athletic Center to discuss how practice is going and his thoughts on the signing class. Here is everything coach Saban had to say earlier this afternoon…”

Ju'Juan Johnson has Florida in his top 4

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

From Gators Wire:

“It certainly sounds like Florida is in a good spot with Johnson, who quickly narrowed things down from a top 7 he released three weeks ago after picking up an offer from UF. Interestingly, Florida and Colorado were not part of that top 7 but were added in favor of Alabama, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.”

Georgia signing tracker

Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

From UGA Wire:

“The Georgia Bulldogs hold the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class for the class of 2023. There’s been few surprises so far on the first day of the early signing period for the Dawgs, which is a good thing. The recruiting class is looking strong yet again for Kirby Smart and UGA…”

Get to know Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class

Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

From Badgers Wire:

“In total, Wisconsin has 14 signees and a key transfer coming into Madison this season. The signees range from west coast to east coast while unsurprisingly being heavily rooted in the midwest. Here is a look at all 14 signees and the key transfer Wisconsin was able to lock in on Wednesday…”

Marcus Stokes back to Penn State for 2023?

Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports

From Nittany Lions Wire:

“Enter Marcus Stokes, a four-star talent out of Florida who at one point was committed to Penn State in the Class of 2023. In fact, it is because Stokes eventually decommitted from Penn State that caused Franklin and his staff to bring in Smolik as its quarterback in the Class of 2023. Stokes flipped his commitment from Penn State to Florida but the Gators ultimately pulled his scholarship offer after a controversial video of Stokes went viral. And now, Stokes could come back to Penn State as a result.”

Nebraska still has a shot at a top-25 class

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

From Cornhuskers Wire:

“A second recruit that is set to announce their commitment at that same game is edge rusher, Cameron Lenhardt. The IMG Academy senior initially committed to Nebraska back on August 25th. He chose Nebraska over Michigan State and Penn State. However, he would decommitt from the Cornhuskers on September 18th. Should Nebraska get a commitment from both players, the Huskers would see their recruiting class jump into the Top 25. January 3rd is a big day for Matt Rhule and staff.”

Auburn reels in top-20 class during early signing period

Brian Christopherson, 247 Sports

From Auburn Wire:

“Auburn nailed down several of their most loyal commits on Wednesday, including OL Bradyn Joiner and CB J.C. Hart. The Tigers also received a couple of surprises in the form of CB Kayin Lee and EDGE Keldric Faulk, who flipped from Ohio State and Florida State on signing day respectively.”

Where LSU's class stands after early signing period

247Sports

From LSU Tigers Wire:

“Early signing day was a bit anti-climactic for Tigers fans. Coach Brian Kelly’s staff lost out on the sweepstakes for Desmond Ricks, a five-star IMG Academy cornerback who picked Alabama. It also failed to land uncommitted four-star Mississippi defensive back Isaac Smith, who pledged to Mississippi State, and it lost one commit in cornerback Daylen Austin, who flipped to Oregon.”

Story originally appeared on High School Sports