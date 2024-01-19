Recruiting Roundup: 12 prospects MSU Football offered this week

Michigan State football was out on the road recruiting across the country this past week.

Ranging from Hawaii to Texas to Ohio, the Spartans were out on the recruiting trail handing out offers to prospects in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes.

Here is a quick breakdown of the numerous players Michigan State football has offered in the past few days:

Bradley Gompers (LB - 2025)

City: Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports Rating: N/A

247Sports Position Ranking: N/A

Justin Hill (DE - 2025)

City: Cincinnati, OH

247Sports Rating: 4 Stars

247Sports Position Ranking: No. 13

Champ Taulealea (IOL - 2025)

Thank you @FBCoachM for the visit. Appreciate the offer to play at Michigan State University. @BrandonHuffman @VEE_Sports pic.twitter.com/3BH45jdqP2 — Champ Taulealea (@CTaulealea) January 18, 2024

City: San Jose, CA

247Sports Rating: 4 Stars

247Sports Position Ranking: No. 12

David Davis (ATH - 2026)

City: Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports Rating: N/A

247Sports Position Ranking: N/A

Gabriel Jenkins (CB - 2027)

City: Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports Rating: N/A

247Sports Position Ranking: N/A

Chad Woodfork (DE - 2025)

City: Humble, TX

247Sports Rating: 4 Stars

247Sports Position Ranking: No. 6

Zion Williams (DL - 2025)

City: Lufkin, TX

247Sports Rating: 4 Stars

247Sports Position Ranking: No. 23

Carter Bonner (WR - 2027)

City: Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports Rating: N/A

247Sports Position Ranking: N/A

Colsen Gatten (LB - 2026)

City: Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports Rating: N/A

247Sports Position Ranking: N/A

Michael Fasusi (OT - 2025)

City: Lewisville, TX

247Sports Rating: 5 Stars

247Sports Position Ranking: No. 2

Darius Adalava (IOL - 2025)

City: Lehi, UT

247Sports Rating: 4 Stars

247Sports Position Ranking: No. 20

City: Honolulu, HI

247Sports Rating: 3 Stars

247Sports Position Ranking: No. 27

