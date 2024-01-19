Recruiting Roundup: 12 prospects MSU Football offered this week
Michigan State football was out on the road recruiting across the country this past week.
Ranging from Hawaii to Texas to Ohio, the Spartans were out on the recruiting trail handing out offers to prospects in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes.
Here is a quick breakdown of the numerous players Michigan State football has offered in the past few days:
Bradley Gompers (LB - 2025)
After a great conversation with @JoeS_Rossi I’m excited to receive an offer from @MSU_Football!! @Coach_Smith @CoachLehmeier @PCC_FOOTBALL @PCC_Hoops @BUrso3 @210ths @wpialsportsnews @WPIAL_Insider @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @MohrRecruiting @PRZPAvic @Big56Conference pic.twitter.com/SEtys0f8vU
— Bradley Gompers (@GompersBradley) January 18, 2024
City: Pittsburgh, PA
247Sports Rating: N/A
247Sports Position Ranking: N/A
Justin Hill (DE - 2025)
Blessed to be reoffered by Michigan State! #GoGreen #GoWhite @CoachWozniakTE pic.twitter.com/NEepTSvjXL
— Justin “J-Hill” Hill (@justinnn10k) January 18, 2024
City: Cincinnati, OH
247Sports Rating: 4 Stars
247Sports Position Ranking: No. 13
Champ Taulealea (IOL - 2025)
Thank you @FBCoachM for the visit. Appreciate the offer to play at Michigan State University. @BrandonHuffman @VEE_Sports pic.twitter.com/3BH45jdqP2
— Champ Taulealea (@CTaulealea) January 18, 2024
City: San Jose, CA
247Sports Rating: 4 Stars
247Sports Position Ranking: No. 12
David Davis (ATH - 2026)
After a conversation with my coach @Chise89 I’m Excited to announce I’ve received my 12th offer from Michigan state university #Gospartans 🟢⚪️ @Coach_Smith @Coach_Gordon20 @MSU_Football @ICAFOOTBALL @210ths pic.twitter.com/zNUOU1kQE0
— David Davis (DB/RB) (@DavidDavis781) January 18, 2024
City: Pittsburgh, PA
247Sports Rating: N/A
247Sports Position Ranking: N/A
Gabriel Jenkins (CB - 2027)
Atfer a conversation with my coach @Chise89 I’m Excited to receive my 6th d1 offer from Michigan state university #Gospartans @Coach_Smith @Coach_Gordon20 @MSU_Football @ICAFOOTBALL @210ths pic.twitter.com/zZpNXKGwHX
— Gabriel Jenkins (@gabealldy) January 18, 2024
City: Pittsburgh, PA
247Sports Rating: N/A
247Sports Position Ranking: N/A
Chad Woodfork (DE - 2025)
#AGTG After an amazing talk with @CoachHawk_5, I am blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!! @CoachKRHarrison @dodie4nic @CoachJustice pic.twitter.com/vO9TPKI0f4
— Chad Woodfork (@chad_woodfork) January 18, 2024
City: Humble, TX
247Sports Rating: 4 Stars
247Sports Position Ranking: No. 6
Zion Williams (DL - 2025)
I wanna say that you to @KbTheStable and @MSU_Football for giving me an offer earlier today @LufkinRecruit @Lufkinfootball @CoachQuick1 @CoachLambino @CoachShaqLP pic.twitter.com/gWbxQL4Zgq
— Zion Williams (@ZionWilliams06) January 18, 2024
City: Lufkin, TX
247Sports Rating: 4 Stars
247Sports Position Ranking: No. 23
Carter Bonner (WR - 2027)
#AGTG After a great conversation with my coach @Chise89 I am honored to announce that I have received an offer from Michigan State university! #Gospartans @tyler_calvaruso @210ths @Evolve2tenths @The_hive_ath @ImaniCAFootball @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/UBNG8YIkph
— Carter Bonner (@CarterBonner8) January 18, 2024
City: Pittsburgh, PA
247Sports Rating: N/A
247Sports Position Ranking: N/A
Colsen Gatten (LB - 2026)
Beyond grateful to receive an offer from Michigan State University! #GoSpartans @JoeS_Rossi @MSU_Football @CoachLehmeier @PCC_FOOTBALL @CoachJayBell @210ths @247Sports @Rivals @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/RRE3uzmdcm
— Colsen Gatten (@Colsen_Gatten) January 19, 2024
City: Pittsburgh, PA
247Sports Rating: N/A
247Sports Position Ranking: N/A
Michael Fasusi (OT - 2025)
#AGTG More than blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University @KbTheStable @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/5R1kvrMxlE
— Michael Fasusi 🇳🇬 (@Michael_fasusi7) January 19, 2024
City: Lewisville, TX
247Sports Rating: 5 Stars
247Sports Position Ranking: No. 2
Darius Adalava (IOL - 2025)
Truly blessed and honored to receive an offer from Michigan State University #GoGreen @FBCoachM @DLCoachLegi @Coach_Smith @AustinDArmond @MSU_Football @skyridgefb @coachjhemm @JonLehman @BigT2k76 @kanuch78 @Kneeyou77 @BlairAngulo @adamgorney @BrandonHuffman @MooseB90… pic.twitter.com/HGDAJs9Z9A
— Darius Afalava (@DariusAfalava) January 19, 2024
City: Lehi, UT
247Sports Rating: 4 Stars
247Sports Position Ranking: No. 20
Houston Kaahaaina-Torres (IOL - 2025)
Blessed to receive an offer from @MSU_Football. Thank you @FBCoachM @Coach_Smith @DLCoachLegi for this great opportunity🙌🏼. @IkaikaAthletics @RobCrowell8 @CoachTufono @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @BlairAngulo #chrisnaeole🥷. #AGTG #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/tU3mkpqXsA
— Houston Kaahaaina-Torres (@HoustonKTorres) January 19, 2024
City: Honolulu, HI
247Sports Rating: 3 Stars
247Sports Position Ranking: No. 27
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.