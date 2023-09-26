Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
Sep. 25—ROCHESTER — Throughout the school year, offers flood in from universities and colleges looking to recruit high school athletes in our region to the next level.
The recruitment process isn't known to be short as some universities spend years building a relationship with the athlete before a scholarship offer is even on the table. Even after an athlete accepts an offer, the recruiting process is never over until they sign on the dotted line.
With that in mind, here are the area athletes who've currently received collegiate offers and the current status of their recruitments.
School: Century
Sport/Position: Football/Wide Recever
Status: Verbal commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato.
School: Stewartville
Sport/Position: Basketball/Forward
Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Jamestown
School: Stewartville
Sport/Position: Football/Linebacker
Status: Verbal commitment to Winona State University
School: Caledonia
Sport/Position: Volleyball/Outside Hitter
Status: Verbal commitment to Concordia University, St. Paul.
School: Kasson-Mantorville
Sport/Position: Softball/Catcher
Status: Verbal commitment to Bemidji State University
School: Cannon Falls
Sport/Position: Volleyball/Outside Hitter
Status: Verbal commitment to South Dakota State University.
School: Lake City
Sport/Position: Football/Wide Receiver
Status: Verbal commitment to the University of North Dakota.
School: Kasson-Mantorville
Sport/Position: Football/Defensive End
Status: Verbal commitment to Winona State University.
School: Red Wing
Sport/Position: Baseball/Catcher
Status: Verbal commitment to Augustana University (S.D.)
School: Byron
Sport/Position: Football/Defensive End
Status: Verbal commitment to North Dakota State University
School: Goodhue
Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard
Status: Verbal commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato
School: Byron
Sport/Position: Volleyball/Middle hitter
Status: Verbal commitment to Augustana University (S.D.)
School: Mayo
Sport/Position: Baseball/Outfield
Status: Verbal commitment to Witchita State University