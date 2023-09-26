Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?

Sep. 25—ROCHESTER — Throughout the school year, offers flood in from universities and colleges looking to recruit high school athletes in our region to the next level.

The recruitment process isn't known to be short as some universities spend years building a relationship with the athlete before a scholarship offer is even on the table. Even after an athlete accepts an offer, the recruiting process is never over until they sign on the dotted line.

With that in mind, here are the area athletes who've currently received collegiate offers and the current status of their recruitments.

Which athletes are we missing on our list? Email Pat Ruff at

pruff@postbulletin.com

to have them added.

School: Century

Sport/Position: Football/Wide Recever

Status: Verbal commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato.

School: Stewartville

Sport/Position: Basketball/Forward

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of Jamestown

School: Stewartville

Sport/Position: Football/Linebacker

Status: Verbal commitment to Winona State University

School: Caledonia

Sport/Position: Volleyball/Outside Hitter

Status: Verbal commitment to Concordia University, St. Paul.

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Sport/Position: Softball/Catcher

Status: Verbal commitment to Bemidji State University

School: Cannon Falls

Sport/Position: Volleyball/Outside Hitter

Status: Verbal commitment to South Dakota State University.

School: Lake City

Sport/Position: Football/Wide Receiver

Status: Verbal commitment to the University of North Dakota.

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive End

Status: Verbal commitment to Winona State University.

School: Red Wing

Sport/Position: Baseball/Catcher

Status: Verbal commitment to Augustana University (S.D.)

School: Byron

Sport/Position: Football/Defensive End

Status: Verbal commitment to North Dakota State University

School: Goodhue

Sport/Position: Basketball/Guard

Status: Verbal commitment to Minnesota State University, Mankato

School: Byron

Sport/Position: Volleyball/Middle hitter

Status: Verbal commitment to Augustana University (S.D.)

School: Mayo

Sport/Position: Baseball/Outfield

Status: Verbal commitment to Witchita State University