Recruiting: Recapping weekend commitments, including NC State landing pair from Florida

NC State’s 2025 recruiting class has a distinct Florida flavor.

Vero Beach cornerback RJ Jones and Santaluces wide receiver Jamar Browder both committed to the Wolfpack on Sunday. They join Flagler Palm Coast defensive lineman Colby Cronk, who committed to NC State in March.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Jones is ranked No. 88 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100. Jones initially planned to announce on June 29, but went ahead and committed after an official visit this past weekend.

He recorded 19 tackles, intercepted two passes and broke up nine others — including a career-best four against Heritage in the regional quarterfinals — last season.

At 6-foot-3½, 205 pounds, Browder presents an intriguing pass catching option who could play outside receiver or a flex tight end depending on the scheme.

Santaluces' Jamar Browder (17) breaks a tackle for a big gain against Monarch on Nov. 17. 2023

Browder is coming off a breakout season when he caught 39 passes for 790 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Here’s a look at some of the other notable weekend commitments from Florida seniors.

Semaj Fleming commits to Boston College

Edgewater wide receiver Semaj Fleming, No. 80 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, committed to Boston College on Sunday.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Fleming projects as a slot receiver at the next level but is used in several roles – including quarterback in the wildcat formation and kick returner – at Edgewater.

Fleming caught 23 passes for 467 yards and three touchdowns and had 77 carries for 631 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.

Ole Miss lands Taren Hedrick

Community School of Naples offensive tackle Taren Hedrick committed to Ole Miss after an official visit this past weekend.

Hedrick, 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, is No. 86 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100.

It’s the second consecutive weekend that Ole Miss secured a commitment from a Florida player. Lakeland safety Keon Young (No. 40 top 100) committed on June 2.

Union County CB Gavin Jenkins commits to Toledo

Gavin Jenkins, ranked No. 89 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, announced his commitment to Toledo.

Thank you @ToledoFB for an Unforgettable Weekend!! With that being said I'm glad to announce that I am 1000% Committed💙🚀🚀#GLA25CITYBOYS pic.twitter.com/Cr5fSLI5FV — Gavin Jenkins (@3wayyG) June 9, 2024

Union County’s 6-foot-2, 170-pouind cornerback picked the Rockets over offers from Iowa State, Michigan State, UCF, USF, West Virginia and others.

Jenkkins had 13 tackles, four interceptions and broke up nine passes in 2023. He also led Union County with 27 catches for 490 yards and was tied for the team lead with six touchdown catches.

Ja’Kyrian Turner commits to Pitt

Pitt added another Florida commitment this past weekend. South Sumter athlete Ja’Kyrian Turner committed on Sunday. He joins a Panthers class that already includes Spruce Creek athlete Tony Kinsler (No. 99 USA Today Florida Network top 100) and St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Trevor Sommers.

Turner, No. 91 top 100, is 5-foot-9, 163 pounds. Pitt was Turner’s first official visit.

Rutgers gets commitment from Gerrick Gordon

Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Gerrick Gordon verbally committed to Rutgers on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3½, 270-pound Gordon was a two-way player for the Celtics’ Class 1M state runner-up squad in 2023. He finished the year with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and a defensive score, but projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.

Gordon is the fourth Florida player to commit to Rutgers in this class. Raines defensive lineman Jyon Simon (No. 94 top 100), Mosley edge rusher Raedyn Burns and Creekside quarterback Sean Ashenfelder are the others.

Lakeland OL Ben Beymer commits to Maryland

Lakeland offensive tackle Ben Beymer committed to Maryland on Sunday.

Beymer is one of the tallest tackles in the state at 6-foot-8, 294 pounds. A multi-sport athlete, Beymer averaged 5.8 points. 4.2 rebounds and blocked six shots in 19 games for Lakeland’s basketball team.

Beymer is Maryland’s second Florida commitment, joining Miami Edison cornerback Jett White. The Terps class also include athlete TJ Taggart, the son of former FAU head coach and current Baltimore Ravens running backs coach Willie Taggart. TJ Taggart started his high school career at Delray Beach-American Heritage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida recruiting: Semaj Fleming, Taren Hedrick among commitments