Recruiting race tightening up for this Florida WR target out of IMG Academy

Florida might be the front-runner in IMG Academy wide receiver Donovan Olugbode’s recruitment right now, but the field is only going to get more saturated as the four-star recruit rises on recruiting boards.

According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, Alabama and Ohio State are two programs quietly pushing for the blue-chip Florida target. As summer visits pick up for Olugbode, the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are looking for ways to get him on campus.

Olugbode visited Washington at the beginning of the month and is headed to USC tomorrow. Florida gets him June 14 and Missouri rounds out the June travel schedule, but one or both of the teams mentioned above could add a visit to that itinerary.

Recruiting Summary

Olugbode is a four-star recruit everywhere but ESPN, where he is a three-star talent. The On3 industry ranking and 247Sports composite consider all four major services and grant him that four-star status. He also jumped up both lists in the last month.

The On3 industry ranking bumped him up to No. 116 overall and No. 14 among receivers in the 2025 class after previously putting him at Nos. 172 and 21, respectively. On the 247Sports composite, he moved to Nos. 121 and 14 from Nos. 194 and 24.

A strong summer could see him push for top-100 status on both lists. He’s already inside the top 70 on 247Sports’ individual rankings.

Florida continues to lead the On3 recruiting prediction machine with 39.8% of the prediction — a month ago it was 29.7%. Washington has emerged as a serious No. 2 with 17.7% of the prediction, followed by USC (15.2%) and Oregon (12.6%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire