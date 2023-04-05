Recruiting projection for top-five quarterback Air Noland goes to Ohio State

The Ohio State football program has been on an extremely hot streak over the last week or so with some big names pledging to play their college football in Columbus, and there could be another big one coming.

All signs point to the Buckeyes grabbing some serious momentum with the shortlist of programs that high 4-star quarterback prospect Air Noland is considering. In fact, a recruiting projection from On3’s Josh Newburg has just come in for Ohio State to land the Georgia native.

OSU was late to the game in offering Noland but had been recruiting him for some time. It seemed like it was just a matter of time before Ryan Day and company offered, and that’s exactly what happened after a visit and throwing session with the coaching staff just a few days ago. It also felt like the dual-threat quarterback was waiting for the offer from the Buckeyes.

Buckeye fans won’t have to wait long to find out if Noland will join a class that’s quickly rising in the national rankings because he is set to announce his decision this Saturday.

On3 National Recruiting Insider has logged an expert prediction for Ohio State to land top-50 QB Air Noland.

OSU does have competition though. Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon, and Arkansas were all included in Noland’s final seven along with the Buckeyes. However, the intel says that Noland’s visit to Ohio State made a huge impression last week, and it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Buckeyes land another huge commitment this weekend from a quarterback that has all the tools to be the next great one under Ryan Day.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire