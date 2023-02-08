Recruiting profile for recent Oklahoma 2024 offer, 4-Star TE Walter Matthews

The moment Brent Venables and his staff arrived in Norman, a whole new part of the map opened up on the recruiting trail. The Oklahoma Sooners have waded deep into SEC and ACC territory over the last year. Recently, they targeted tight end Walter Matthews from inside the territory of the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Walter Matthews is a consensus four-star tight end in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Hiram, Ga. He’s ESPN’s No. 1 tight end in the class and is considered a top 100 prospect with the “Worldwide Leader” and with On3 Recruiting.

He’s easy to find when you turn on the Hudl tape. Matthews is 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds and plays every bit his size. He’s a physical player in the running game, dominating defenders at the point of attack. As a receiver, Matthews lined up both as an in-line option and out wide in some sets. He’s smooth working downfield and displayed an ability to beat a variety of coverages in the middle of the field. He’s a big-play threat down the seam, where his size allows him to box out defenders as he provides a big target for quarterbacks to throw to.

Walter Matthews has received 23 Power Five offers to date and that list will continue to grow as more teams become familiar with the four-star tight end.

Walter Matthews’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently projects the Florida Gators to land Matthews.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 81 14 1 Rivals 4 248 37 9 247Sports 4 178 26 10 247 Composite 4 122 21 5 On3 Recruiting 4 80 12 8 On3 Consensus 4 114 20 10

Vitals

Hometown Hiram, Ga. Projected Position Tight End Height 6-7 Weight 245 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 5, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

