Recruiting profile for recent Oklahoma 2024 offer, 4-Star TE Walter Matthews
The moment Brent Venables and his staff arrived in Norman, a whole new part of the map opened up on the recruiting trail. The Oklahoma Sooners have waded deep into SEC and ACC territory over the last year. Recently, they targeted tight end Walter Matthews from inside the territory of the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Walter Matthews is a consensus four-star tight end in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Hiram, Ga. He’s ESPN’s No. 1 tight end in the class and is considered a top 100 prospect with the “Worldwide Leader” and with On3 Recruiting.
He’s easy to find when you turn on the Hudl tape. Matthews is 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds and plays every bit his size. He’s a physical player in the running game, dominating defenders at the point of attack. As a receiver, Matthews lined up both as an in-line option and out wide in some sets. He’s smooth working downfield and displayed an ability to beat a variety of coverages in the middle of the field. He’s a big-play threat down the seam, where his size allows him to box out defenders as he provides a big target for quarterbacks to throw to.
Walter Matthews has received 23 Power Five offers to date and that list will continue to grow as more teams become familiar with the four-star tight end.
Walter Matthews’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently projects the Florida Gators to land Matthews.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
81
14
1
Rivals
4
248
37
9
247Sports
4
178
26
10
247 Composite
4
122
21
5
On3 Recruiting
4
80
12
8
On3 Consensus
4
114
20
10
Vitals
Hometown
Hiram, Ga.
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-7
Weight
245 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 5, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Boston College
Cincinnati
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Kentucky
Louisville
Miami
Ole Miss
Pitt
Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech
Blessed to receive my 36th offer from the Oklahoma Sooners‼️ #BoomerSooner @OU_Football @JOE_JON_FINLEY @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @TomLuginbill @SWiltfong247 @hiramhornetsFB pic.twitter.com/8Demtv7hFn
— Walter Matthews (@walteramatthews) February 5, 2023
