Recruiting profile for 4-Star wide receiver Bryant Wesco
Emmett Jones has a lot of catching up to do for the class of 2024 and for the class of 2025. Oklahoma had its introductory offers and did its due diligence to build relationships with some of the guys in both classes.
L’Damian Washington was still the interim WR coach. However, with Washington not being a firm solution, whoever came in as the full-time wide receiver coach needed to make up some ground. That bit of uncertainty could cause potential recruits to hesitate.
Jones has quickly made his mark with the Sooners. His early conversations with 2024 receiver Bryant Wesco must have resonated. The Oklahoma Sooners received a Rivals FutureCast from Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com to land Wesco’s services in the 2024 cycle.
Wesco, received an offer from Oklahoma last year after camping with the Sooners. He was lightly recruited at the time, but since has blossomed into a consensus four-star receiver. TCU is a player in Wesco’s recruitment early on so this could come down to Oklahoma battling it out with a conference foe for the Texas playmaker.
Wesco has Sooner ties. His sister Bailey is a current member of the Oklahoma Women’s soccer team. All told, Oklahoma should feel very good about their chances in this as long as they see it thru until the very end.
Bryant Wesco’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com predicted Wesco to land with the Oklahoma Sooners.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine puts the Horned Frogs out in front in Wesco’s recruitment.
Film
HUDL
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
192
31
27
Rivals
3
—
—
—
247Sports
4
102
17
20
247 Composite
4
153
25
24
On3 Recruiting
4
27
6
6
On3 Consensus
4
218
35
34
Vitals
Hometown
Midlothian, Tx.
Projected Position
WR
Height
6-2
Weight
180 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on June 15, 2022
Visited January 27, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Baylor
Colorado
Boston College
Houston
Kansas
TCU
Miami
SMU
Ole Miss
Texas Tech
— Bryant Wesco (@Bryantwesco19) January 27, 2023
#AGTG WOW!! After a great conversation with @OU_CoachGundy I am blessed and excited to say I have earned an offer from Oklahoma University. @OU_Football @CoachGreedy @drobalwayzopen @TrustMyEyesO @coachwendel1 @_CoachVincent @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @WescoBailey pic.twitter.com/6GTegY0tB1
— Bryant Wesco (@Bryantwesco19) June 15, 2022
