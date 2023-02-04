Recruiting profile for 4-Star wide receiver Bryant Wesco

Emmett Jones has a lot of catching up to do for the class of 2024 and for the class of 2025. Oklahoma had its introductory offers and did its due diligence to build relationships with some of the guys in both classes.

L’Damian Washington was still the interim WR coach. However, with Washington not being a firm solution, whoever came in as the full-time wide receiver coach needed to make up some ground. That bit of uncertainty could cause potential recruits to hesitate.

Jones has quickly made his mark with the Sooners. His early conversations with 2024 receiver Bryant Wesco must have resonated. The Oklahoma Sooners received a Rivals FutureCast from Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com to land Wesco’s services in the 2024 cycle.

Wesco, received an offer from Oklahoma last year after camping with the Sooners. He was lightly recruited at the time, but since has blossomed into a consensus four-star receiver. TCU is a player in Wesco’s recruitment early on so this could come down to Oklahoma battling it out with a conference foe for the Texas playmaker.

Wesco has Sooner ties. His sister Bailey is a current member of the Oklahoma Women’s soccer team. All told, Oklahoma should feel very good about their chances in this as long as they see it thru until the very end.

Bryant Wesco’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com predicted Wesco to land with the Oklahoma Sooners.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine puts the Horned Frogs out in front in Wesco’s recruitment.

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 192 31 27 Rivals 3 — — — 247Sports 4 102 17 20 247 Composite 4 153 25 24 On3 Recruiting 4 27 6 6 On3 Consensus 4 218 35 34

Vitals

Hometown Midlothian, Tx. Projected Position WR Height 6-2 Weight 180 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on June 15, 2022

Visited January 27, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Baylor

Colorado

Boston College

Houston

Kansas

TCU

Miami

Nebraska

Oregon

Texas

Texas A&M

SMU

Ole Miss

Penn State

Texas Tech

Story continues

Twitter

[listicle id=79836]

[listicle id=79824]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire