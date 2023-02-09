Recruiting Profile: 2024 linebacker D’Angelo Barber

Over the last few weeks, the Oklahoma Sooners have sent out a number of offers across the next few recruiting cycles. One of those recent offers went out to 2024 linebacker D'Angelo Barber.

Barber, out of Pinson, Ala., is a prospect starting to gain traction among Power Five programs.

Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports spoke with Barber after he received his Oklahoma offer. It’s a fantastic read and here’s what Thune had to say about the under-evaluated linebacker prospect.

Though he hasn’t yet received a ranking in the 247Sports Composite, Barber won’t fly under the radar for much longer, as January brought a wave of Power 5 offers for the hard-hitting defender. He picked up an offer from Alabama midway through the month, and Auburn, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Ole Miss soon followed suit. However, the most recent Power 5 school to throw its hat in the ring was Oklahoma, and Barber says it’s a thrill to have earned the attention of linebacker guru Brent Venables. – Thune, OUInsider at 247Sports

As Thune mentioned, he hasn’t been ranked yet, but with teams like Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma in pursuit, it won’t be long until he receives a proper evaluation.

Barber is a patient player at middle linebacker, but once he makes his read, he’s quick in pursuit. Barber plays fast, getting downhill in a hurry to disrupt the opposition’s running game. He plays much bigger than his listed size on 247Sports at 6-foot, 205 pounds.

D’Angelo Barber’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Vitals

Hometown Pinson, Ala. Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-0 Weight 205

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 1, 2023

Planning a visit this spring per 247Sports.

Notable Offers

Power Five 247Sports

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Oklahoma

Ole Miss

Twitter

