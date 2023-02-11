Recruiting Profile: 2024 Four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton

The Oklahoma Sooners are early in their recruitment of four-star wide receiver Aaryn Hampton. After offering back on February 2, the Sooners found their way into his top seven released on February 8.

Emmett Jones had been recruiting Hampton from his time at Texas Tech, and that’s likely the reason the Sooners have quickly joined the race.

The Sooners will have some ground to make up, but as we’ve seen in some recent recruitments, don’t count Brent Venables and his staff out until a prospect’s name is signed on that national letter of intent.

As a prospect, Hampton displays incredible athleticism and breakaway speed. He’s a big-play threat every time he’s on the field because of his incredible agility and vision once the ball is in his hands. He’s a two-way player, starring in multiple defensive back roles, at wide receiver, and even returns kick with great effectiveness.

He’s a player that can play both in the slot and on the outside because of his quickness, agility, and speed.

The Sooners will have to catch up to the Crimson Tide to become a serious contender in the recruitment. They’ve already made significant headway in such a short time that they’ll be in it till the end.

Aeryn Hampton’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Rivals FutureCasts currently favor Alabama.

Crystal ball predictions are split between Alabama (2), Texas (1), and Nebraska (1). The most recent predictions came from Steve Wiltfong and Horns247 writer Mike Roach in January.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 128 20 12 Rivals 4 33 3 4 247Sports 4 149 21 17 247 Composite 4 77 12 7 On3 Recruiting 4 152 27 20 On3 Consensus 4 59 7 11

Vitals

Hometown Daingerfield, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-10 Weight 175

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 2, 2023

Makes the top 7 on Feb. 8, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Alabama

Oklahoma

Oregon

LSU

Michigan

Texas

Nebraska

Baylor

Arkansas

Colorado

Houston

Louisville

Michigan State

Mississippi State

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

Purdue

TCU

Texas Tech

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Aeyrn Hampton (@AerynHampton) is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 5’11 185 WR from Daingerfield, TX is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/av7A2ceCd5 pic.twitter.com/8qf7UzmLBr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 8, 2023

