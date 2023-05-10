Recruiting Profile: 2024 5-star defensive line target Dominick McKinley

Every year within a given recruiting class, there are different subplots that help tell a story about that particular class. Last year for Oklahoma, it was the pursuit of multiple five-star defenders to improve the overall defensive talent. They added a big group of blue-chip defensive backs in the 2023 signing class.

This year, defense reigns supreme again, but more specifically, the pursuit of the best defensive line class Oklahoma has had in years. The Sooners are in good position for five-star defensive line prospects David Stone and Williams Nwaneri. They’re also well-positioned in the recruitment of four-star prospects Nigel Smith, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, and Xadavien Sims.

They’re looking to build a deep defensive line that will carry the weight up front as they move into the SEC.

That starts with winning battles involving five-star defensive linemen like Dominick McKinley. McKinley is a versatile and dominant player from Louisiana who received his offer from the Oklahoma Sooners back in January. The Sooners are also pursuing Dominick’s younger brother Darryus.

Dominick McKinley checks in at 6-foot-5 and hovers around 290 pounds. He also participates in track and field. His junior season saw him post a stat line of 86 tackles, 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown.

Per 247Sports, he is the No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 5 defensive tackle, and the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana. He has official visits scheduled with Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Texas.

Like the recruiting battles for the other five-star defensive linemen the Sooners are pursuing, Oklahoma will have their work cut out for them. However, with Brent Venables and Todd Bates’ track record, you can’t count them out of any defensive line recruitment until signing day.

Dominick McKinley’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 28 3 1 Rivals 4 102 6 4 247Sports 5 31 7 1 247 Composite 5 30 5 1 On3 Recruiting 4 14 3 1 On3 Industry 5 19 5 1

Vitals

Hometown Lafayette, LA Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-5 Weight 290 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on January 5, 2023

Official visit scheduled for June 16

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Ohio State

Texas

Alabama

LSU

Auburn

Florida

Florida State

Miami

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire