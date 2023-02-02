Recruiting profile for 2024 4-Star prospect Aaron Flowers

Armed with a top-five class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Oklahoma Sooners turn their attention to following that up with another highly-rated class in 2024.

Over the last couple of months, Brent Venables and the coaching staff have been getting some positive buzz on several of their prospects. One of which is four-star safety, Aaron Flowers.

Out of Forney, Texas, Flowers currently has 16 Power Five offers across the country, but the Sooners appear to be leading the pack for his commitment. He’s a versatile defensive back that could help a number of teams at both cornerback and safety. He can play in the box, deep middle, he can play on the outside and on the inside. He’s a defensive coordinator’s dream with his flexibility.

Flowers has the coverage skills to carry wide receivers in man-to-man and the physicality to help in run support. He tackles with an edge in both the run game and the passing game, which helps him to be a tone-setter for his defense.

He’s being projected at safety at the college level, but his coverage skills will give him the opportunity to make a huge impact in all facets of the game.

Aaron Flowers’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

227

39

21

Rivals

4

196

27

17

247Sports

4

209

31

13

247 Composite

4

193

31

15

On3 Recruiting

4

200

40

18

On3 Consensus

4

181

30

16

Vitals

Hometown

Forney, TX

Projected Position

Defensive Back

Height

6-0

Weight

185 lbs

 

Recruitment

Notable Offers

Twitter

