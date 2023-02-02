Recruiting profile for 2024 4-Star prospect Aaron Flowers
Armed with a top-five class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Oklahoma Sooners turn their attention to following that up with another highly-rated class in 2024.
Over the last couple of months, Brent Venables and the coaching staff have been getting some positive buzz on several of their prospects. One of which is four-star safety, Aaron Flowers.
Out of Forney, Texas, Flowers currently has 16 Power Five offers across the country, but the Sooners appear to be leading the pack for his commitment. He’s a versatile defensive back that could help a number of teams at both cornerback and safety. He can play in the box, deep middle, he can play on the outside and on the inside. He’s a defensive coordinator’s dream with his flexibility.
Flowers has the coverage skills to carry wide receivers in man-to-man and the physicality to help in run support. He tackles with an edge in both the run game and the passing game, which helps him to be a tone-setter for his defense.
He’s being projected at safety at the college level, but his coverage skills will give him the opportunity to make a huge impact in all facets of the game.
Aaron Flowers’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com at Rivals issued a Rivals FutureCast for Flowers on Jan. 28, 2023.
Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports submitted a Crystal Ball projection back in December.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
227
39
21
Rivals
4
196
27
17
247Sports
4
209
31
13
247 Composite
4
193
31
15
On3 Recruiting
4
200
40
18
On3 Consensus
4
181
30
16
Vitals
Hometown
Forney, TX
Projected Position
Defensive Back
Height
6-0
Weight
185 lbs
Recruitment
Unofficial visit July 27, 2022
Offered Oct. 24, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Baylor
Duke
Indiana
Kansas State
Northwestern
Ole Miss
SMU
Texas Tech
Vanderbilt
Washington
Had a Great Time at the University of Oklahoma !!#BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/OPVrJaakBD
— Aaron Flowers (@aaronflowers06) January 29, 2023
[listicle id=79788]
[listicle id=79755]
Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.