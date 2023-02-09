Recruiting Profile: 2024 4-Star Safety Vaboue Toure

Just as they’ve opened up new recruiting grounds in the southeast under Brent Venables, the Oklahoma Sooners have been active in the New Jersey area in the last year as well. 2023 signee Logan Howland comes out of the Hunn School, and the Sooners have targeted another New Jersey prospect in 2024, Vaboue Toure.

Recent four-star safety offer Vaboue Toure plays fast and physical at the point of attack. Whether he’s playing around the line of scrimmage or deep, Toure uses really nice pursuit angles to attack downhill. He’s a physical tackler.

In coverage, Toure displays good awareness and an ability to play the football in the air. He breaks to the football in the same way he does in the running game; fast and physical.

He’s a playmaking defensive back that has offers from notable Power Five programs like Alabama, Michigan State, and Ohio State. Expect that offer list to continue to grow as he Toure finishes out his high school career.

Vaboue Toure’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 209 4 18 Rivals 3 — 6 29 247Sports 4 245 4 18 247 Composite 4 203 3 17 On3 Recruiting 4 79 1 5 On3 Consensus 4 192 3 17

Vitals

Hometown Irvington, N.J. Projected Position Safety Height 6-1 Weight 185

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 3, 2023

Notable Offers

Per On3

Twitter

