Recruiting predictions trending against Penn State for coveted DL target Trent Wilson

Penn State may be considered one of the top four schools for a major recruiting target from Maryland, but the Nittany Lions appear to be trending in the wrong direction as the crystal ball predictions start to come in.

Trent Wilson, from Upper Marlboro, MD, is a four-star defensive lineman according to the various recruiting coverage outlets, and he is ranked as the no. 3 player overall in Maryland. Naturally, Penn State would be an interested school in obtaining his commitment, and Penn State has been active in his recruiting process. However, less than a week after unveiling his top four schools, there appears to be a favorite rising to the top as he nears a decision, and it’s not in Penn State’s favor.

Two crystal ball predictions have now been recorded on 247Sports, and each predicts Oklahoma to be the winner for a commitment of Wilson. One prediction comes from an Oklahoma recruiting insider and the other comes from a national recruiting analyst, giving the Sooners a pretty definitive edge in this process.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine currently calculates a 94.3% chance of Wilson going to Oklahoma with a few more predictions being recorded this past week. That percentage is up a few points since Wilson unveiled his top four teams.

This would be another tough blow for Penn State on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2024. This past week saw Penn State swing and miss on the top in-state quarterback in the Class of 2025, Matt Zollers. Penn State has already missed out on the top player in the state as well with edge rusher Zahir Mathis previously committing to Big Ten rival Ohio State. Penn State is still holding on to one fo the top-ranked recruiting classes in the Big Ten and the nation, and there are plenty of in-state recruiting targets still to be had for the Nittany Lions, but Penn State could use a bit of a reversal of fortune right now after a brief tough stretch of recruiting headlines.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire